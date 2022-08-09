Just two days after parting ways with Scott Parkinson, NJ/NY Gotham FC has announced that Hue Menzies will lead the team on an interim basis for the rest of the 2022 NWSL season. Menzies is the second Black head coach, interim or otherwise, in NWSL history, both of whom were named to their posts on an interim basis in 2022. Seb Hines is in a similar position with the Orlando Pride. He was named the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Coach of the Year after helping Jamaica qualify for the 2019 World Cup, a first for the country. “Hue is a soccer lifer and...

