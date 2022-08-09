Read full article on original website
Sterling offers exit explanation
Raheem Sterling says he tried to "fight" not being a consistent first-team starter late on during his time at Manchester City but could not "waste time" trying to nail down his place any longer. Speaking at his first news conference since his summer move to Chelsea the 27-year-old said: "As...
Gotham FC names Hue Menzies interim head coach
Just two days after parting ways with Scott Parkinson, NJ/NY Gotham FC has announced that Hue Menzies will lead the team on an interim basis for the rest of the 2022 NWSL season. Menzies is the second Black head coach, interim or otherwise, in NWSL history, both of whom were named to their posts on an interim basis in 2022. Seb Hines is in a similar position with the Orlando Pride. He was named the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Coach of the Year after helping Jamaica qualify for the 2019 World Cup, a first for the country. “Hue is a soccer lifer and...
2-time champ Simona Halep advances to Toronto final
TORONTO (AP) — Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania advanced to the National Bank Open’s final, beating Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday. The 15th-seeded Halep won the tournament in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. Pegula was seeded seventh. Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia faced 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the night semifinal
