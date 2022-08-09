Read full article on original website
Scott Feuerhammer
3d ago
I-80? So it was between San Francisco and NYC? Who cares? It wasn't even in Wisconsin. If I get fined for jaywalking in Utah, are you going to write an article about it because I'm from Wisconsin?
Reply
2
Related
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) wants Wisconsinites to show their support in choosing the winner of a special contest. The American Assocation of State Troopers is holding a competition to find the best-looking law enforcement vehicle, DOT officials announced Friday. Voters will be able to...
Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A motorcyclist who experienced critical injuries in a crash on Saturday has passed away, the Des Moines Police Department said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 3:29 a.m. on August 6 at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Laurel Street. When medics arrived they found […]
cwbradio.com
Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man
(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
KIMT
Cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds struck, killed in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 9 in northeastern Iowa. The sheriff’s office said a Waukon man’s pickup suffered $15,000 in damage in the crash. It happened near Trout Creek Bridge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash
North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Over 200 Vehicles on Display in Downtown Jefferson Thursday
Thursday’s Cruisin’ to the Square brought lots of people to downtown Jefferson. Co-organizer Chuck Wenthold says there were 233 cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors that participated in the late summer event. There were nine awards given out, all backed by sponsors this year. Best car went to Ed DeVries with his 1967 Ford Mustang. Best truck was Chad Davis with his 1951 Chevrolet 3100. Best motorcycle was Kevin Allender’s 2015 Harley Davidson Electra Glide trike. Best tractor went to Brent Goughnour and his 1946 Farmall M Tractor.
fox9.com
Man stabbed to death in Minneapolis, suspect arrested in Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Minneapolis Friday morning, according to Minneapolis Police. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Minneapolis Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said police responded to a home on the 1800 block of Northeast Arthur Street around 7:40 a.m. after a 911 caller said someone she knew was attempting to break into their house.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin counties see spike in overdose deaths
SMALL TOWNS: Menominee, Mich., parents honor son's legacy by granting wishes. When a young boating enthusiast died, a boat race became a memorial, and that memorial became a fundraiser. Updated: 4 hours ago. The vaccine would prepare the body for the original COVID-19 virus and also some of its variants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report August 10-11, 2022
12:38pm: Joyce Rutheford reported debris on the roadway on the north side of the overpass. The officer removed the items from the road. 2:01pm: An officer investigated an accident in the 300 Block of North Elm Street. Two vehicles were southbound on North Elm Street, when a vehicle slammed on its brakes in front of one of the two vehicles involved in the collision. The unit swerved to avoid rear ending the vehicle and struck a vehicle in the other lane. A 1995 Freightliner, owned by Decker Truck Lines of Fort Dodge and operated by Roland Shaw of Jefferson, was the vehicle attempting to avoid the collision. He struck a 2011 Buick Lucerne, owned and operated by Lillee Deike of Algona. The semi had a reported $250.00 in damages, while the Deike vehicle had a reported $3000.00 in damages. The third vehicle involved left the scene.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 11-12, 2022
3:08am: A deputy assisted with an assault at the Greene County Medical Center. 9:55am: A deputy investigated a report of small pigs on N Avenue near 160th Street. 7:23am: A deputy investigated a suspicious vehicle on T Avenue and 170th Street. 11:59pm: Cindy Muennich 55 of California was booked into...
CBS 58
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
KCCI.com
Police: West Des Moines man left children in a hot car for over an hour while he shopped
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A man who left his kids in a hot car for over an hour while he shopped at a Hy-Vee store has been charged. Twenty-five-year-old Hassan Abdikadir Mohamed, of West Des Moines, is charged with two counts of child endangerment. According to court records, he...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Two Coon Rapids Individuals Suffered Serious Injuries From ATV/Dirt Bike Incident Monday
A Coon Rapids male and female suffered serious injuries from a dirt bike and All Terrain Vehicle crash on Monday. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the incident at 8:10pm on 1104 Grant Avenue in Coons Rapids. A 2007 Honda Dirt Bike, driven by 19 year old Sheldon Astley was riding the bike at a high rate of speed when he attempted to jump a farm terrace. Astley did not see a 25 year old Cristina Elvins, who was driving a 2011 Kawasaki ATV or her 17 year old passenger. Astley struck the ATV and it was believed that Ashtley and Elvins were ejected from their vehicles when they collided in the air.
wcmpradio.com
One Dead Following Drowning in Burnett County Wisconsin
A 38-year-old St. Paul man is dead following a drowning on Warner Lake in Burnett County, Wisconsin. According to Burnett County Sheriff Tracy Finch, Patrick R. Theiler was swimming on the lake on Monday when the group he was with noticed that he was missing. A first responder launched a drone and found the missing swimmer approximately 10 to 15 feet from the end of a dock.
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
WSAW
Sweet corn season returns for central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Food lovers, rejoice. Sweet corn season is finally back. Sweet corn season is a yearly routine in which customers become anxious to grab some delicious, locally grown food. Many farmers around central Wisconsin have prepared months to provide fresh, locally grown foods for customers. Before that, though, farmers take several careful months preparing to provide the best food possible.
Comments / 1