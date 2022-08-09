A drone delivery tower is in the works for this Walmart location
A Walmart Neighborhood Market in east Orlando soon may be home to a 32-foot drone delivery service tower.
Daniel Micohen of Sanford-based architecture and engineering firm CPH filed documents Aug. 5 with Orange County requesting a meeting to discuss the proposed structure for the store at 433 S. Avalon Park Blvd. in Orlando.
Micohen and CPH are acting as authorized agent on behalf of Wal-Mart Stores East LP, a subsidiary of Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart.
