A drone delivery tower is in the works for this Walmart location

Walmart to test drone delivery Walmart's automated drone delivery program. (Walmart Inc.)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Walmart Neighborhood Market in east Orlando soon may be home to a 32-foot drone delivery service tower.

Daniel Micohen of Sanford-based architecture and engineering firm CPH filed documents Aug. 5 with Orange County requesting a meeting to discuss the proposed structure for the store at 433 S. Avalon Park Blvd. in Orlando.

Micohen and CPH are acting as authorized agent on behalf of Wal-Mart Stores East LP, a subsidiary of Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart.

VIDEO: Some Winter Springs residents say ‘no’ to possible Walmart construction VIDEO: Some Winter Springs residents say ‘no’ to possible Walmart construction (Demie Johnson, WFTV.com/WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group