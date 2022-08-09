Read full article on original website
Related
5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
5 Condiments That Cause Stomach Fat And Bloating
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 27, 2021. One of the best ways to start eating healthier is to take a closer look at your condiments. They might seem relatively harmless, but they can add a lot of sugar, sodium...
4 High-Fiber Foods Gut Doctors Say You Should Eat For Healthier Digestion
This article has been updated since its initial 07/14/22 publish date to include more expert insight. While experiencing frequent bloating and indigestion is a sure sign that you should visit your doctor for personalized advice, there are certain fo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Fermented Foods Nutritionists Say You Can Eat Every Day For A Healthier Gut
This post has been updated since it was originally published on March 16, 2022. Prioritizing your gut health is one of the best ways to improve digestion and mitigate bloating and discomfort, and integrating fermented foods into your diet can make a ...
4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist
This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
Is Oatmeal Good For Diabetes?
If you have diabetes, you may be wondering if oatmeal is a good food to include in your diet. Oatmeal can be a nutritious and delicious part of a healthy diet for people with this health condition. There are two main types of oatmeal: rolled oats and quick oats. Quick oats are smaller and cook more quickly, while rolled oats are larger and take longer to cook. Both types of oatmeal can be a good choice for people with diabetes when eaten in moderation (via Healthline).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat
When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
Medical News Today
When is medication necessary for cholesterol? Everything you need to know
High cholesterol levels may require more than lifestyle and habit changes for some people to bring them down to a level in the typical healthy range. For these people, medications can play a helpful role in reducing their risk of heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol medication can help lower a...
What Really Happens to Your Body When You Walk Every Day
Should you walk every day? Experts explain the health benefits, like heart health and better sleep, and possible risks, like overuse injuries and burnout.
EverydayHealth.com
What Is the Watermelon Diet, and Is It Safe?
The watermelon diet may be 2022’s version of the 1970s trendy grapefruit diet. A lot of fad diets can thank a celebrity connection for their popularity — for the grapefruit diet, that was reportedly Brooke Shields. And for the watermelon diet, it’s Gabi Butler, who explained to her mom on an episode of the hit Netflix series Cheer that she and a teammate were going on the watermelon diet as a cleanse for a few days.
4 Ultra-Processed Foods Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Affect Your Memory, Energy And Metabolism
As you may already know, eating nutrient-dense food is essential to a healthy lifestyle. Aside from staying hydrated, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep, it’s important that you nourish your body with the proper vitamins and nutrients it needs. What you consume greatly affects how your body functions, so you always want to be mindful of what you eat.
Medical News Today
What to know about cholesterol levels in chicken
Cholesterol is necessary for healthy body function, but too much can cause serious health problems. Eating chicken as part of a balanced diet can help control cholesterol levels, but it depends on the part of the chicken a person consumes and how they prepare it. The liver naturally produces cholesterol...
Popculture
53 Protein and Nutritional Drinks Just Got Recalled
A massive recall of protein and nutritional drinks was issued on July 28 because they have the potential to be contaminated by a microorganism, including Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall affects products by Lyons Magnus LLC of Fresno, California. Symptoms of a Cronobacter sakazakii infection include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised people are more susceptible to infections.
MindBodyGreen
Bone Broth vs. Collagen Powders: Which Is Better? A Nutrition Ph.D. Explains
You may have a diligent skin care routine on lock, but do you consider tending to your largest organ from the inside out? See, plenty of antioxidant-rich, high-fat, hydrating foods are known for their complexion-changing properties. And when you need an extra and targeted nudge, skin-loving supplements can follow suit.
Three Blood Tests That Can Track Your Longevity
Blood tests have been a mainstay of preventive health, and health experts can use blood tests to track your physical wellbeing over time.
biztoc.com
Nutrition Drinks Including Varieties of Oatly and Glucerna Are Recalled
Lyons Magnus, a nutritional drinks company, expanded a voluntary recall of some varieties of popular products. The company said in a statement on July 28 that no illnesses or complaints related to recalled products had been reported. The recall includes the oat drink Oatly, Optimum Nutrition protein powder and Glucerna shakes.
Medical News Today
What is the rice diet and does it have benefits?
The rice diet is a high-carbohydrate, low-fat, low-protein diet to lose weight. The diet features calorie deficit, reduced sodium, and mindfulness and may help some people lose weight and achieve better health. A research scientist at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina created the rice diet in the 1940s. Read...
Comments / 1