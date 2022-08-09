Read full article on original website
Related
How much are F1 drivers paid? 2022 salaries revealed
The 2022 F1 season is back underway after an off-season that brought the biggest overhaul in sporting rules and regulations in recent memory. After a thrilling 2021 season, the teams were given a blank slate to prepare their cars for this year’s campaign in an attempt to level the playing field and increase overtaking opportunities. It comes after Max Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton in a wild and unpredictable title race that went down to the final lap of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In a highly controversial season-decider, which ultimately saw race director Michael Masi removed from...
Mario Andretti Hits Back at Toto Wolff Over New F1 Team Drama
GettyWolff and other F1 bosses aren't convinced Andretti would add value to F1. The American dynasty ain't happy about it.
racer.com
RACER, Vintage Motorsport again partnering LSR Foundation at Rolex Monterey Reunion
The RACER and Vintage Motorsport magazine team will be out in force once again throughout the Aug. 17-20 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion long weekend. CEO Paul Pfanner, VM’s D. Randy Riggs, VM and RACER’s Nick Lish, and several members of the advertising and marketing teams will be in Monterey, not only to cover the world-class vintage racing event but also to support the mission of the newly revitalized Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation (LSRF).
racer.com
Formula E title race boils down to Seoul doubleheader
Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship comes to a close in this weekend with the Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix, where the champion driver and team will be crowned and the world’s first all-electric motorsport series will mark 100 races. Heading into Rounds 15 and 16 this Saturday and Sunday (2:30am, CBS Sports Network) four drivers are still in contention for the title.
RELATED PEOPLE
Formula 1: The young driver who could fuel a U.S. surge
Amid a rise in popularity of Formula 1 in the United States, this American-born driver could cause a boom in the nation’s growing fanbase. Just one season away from the United States playing host to three Formula 1 races in a single year, it’s impressive to see how far the sport has come stateside.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News
On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
racer.com
Inside the SCCA, with Dion von Moltke
My guest on episode 55 of Inside the SCCA presented by Blayze Coaching is a guy I’ve known for many years. He was a friend of the RacingWire Radio Show, a driver who had a knack for bringing the car home in one piece, and now he’s one of the founders and coaches at Blayze Coaching… Dion von Moltke joins us this week.
racer.com
Evans wins first Seoul E-Prix
Mitch Evans delivered under pressure to keep his title chances alive and slice into Stoffel Vandoorne’s points advantage as the New Zealander jumped from third on the grid to win Saturday’s Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix in style. The Jaguar TCS Racing driver dispatched polesitter Oliver Rowland (Mahindra Racing)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Nashville another chapter for Pagenaud in coping with the unexpected
Simon Pagenaud is no stranger to racing with vehicular adversity. In the 2000s, the Frenchman spent an entire sports car racing stint at the circuit formerly known as Miller Motorsports Park in Utah — wheeling a rocket-fast De Ferran Motorsports Acura prototype — with what he thought was a performance part hidden in the oddest of locations. Feeling a probing sensation within his undercarriage, Pagenaud figured it was a new top secret component that was installed before the race and dealt with the discomfort in his backside.
racer.com
Motul Petit Le Mans: 25 years of action and memories, part 1
As Motul Petit Le Mans gets ready for its 25th running, Sept. 28-Oct. 1, we’re taking a look back on a few memorable races and moments from a quarter century of Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta’s season-closing classic. It’s not just the stars behind the wheel who make Motul...
racer.com
McNulty joins Skip Barber TC America team
Sally McNulty has joined the Skip Barber Race Team for the remainder of the 2022 TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School championship, beginning with Rounds 9 and 10 at Road America, August 19-21. McNulty will drive a new No. 780 Borla Exhaust Skip Barber Racing School Honda Civic Si — one of only two turnkey 11th generation Civic Si Honda Performance Development race chassis that were built for 2022.
racer.com
Raikkonen feeling ready for Cup debut at Watkins Glen
Kimi Raikkonen feels ready for his NASCAR Cup Series debut next weekend at Watkins Glen after getting some laps in the Next Gen car earlier this week. Chevrolet put Raikkonen in the simulator along with Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez and, on Thursday, the Finn tested one of the original Next Gen prototype cars at Virginia International Raceway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
COTA not worried about timing of F1's Las Vegas race
Circuit of the Americas is comfortable with Las Vegas being scheduled close to it on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar as the sport looks to group more races by region. F1 is trying to make its schedule more efficient from an environmental and logistical perspective due to the amount of freight being flown around the world for each race. However, promoters tend to want events to be spaced out to ensure high demand in their region, but COTA chairman Bobby Epstein says he thinks Vegas and Austin are different enough for both to succeed even with relatively close dates.
NBC Sports
Friday 5: Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 effort drawing interest
Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks says the interest in NASCAR among drivers worldwide will help fuel his Project 91, which debuts next weekend at Watkins Glen International with former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen making his Cup debut. “I know — and have known for a long time — that there...
Comments / 0