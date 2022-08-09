Circuit of the Americas is comfortable with Las Vegas being scheduled close to it on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar as the sport looks to group more races by region. F1 is trying to make its schedule more efficient from an environmental and logistical perspective due to the amount of freight being flown around the world for each race. However, promoters tend to want events to be spaced out to ensure high demand in their region, but COTA chairman Bobby Epstein says he thinks Vegas and Austin are different enough for both to succeed even with relatively close dates.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO