JinkoSolar: ‘The most automated factory in Florida’

Mike Favo peered through plexiglass into a precision laser-cutter machine Aug. 3 on the factory floor at JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc.’s only United States production facility. The laser slices 158mm square solar cells in half. They are paper-thin and will be strung together and combined into one of the 1 million photovoltaic modules, which are solar panels, assembled and shipped from the advanced manufacturing facility in West Jacksonville every year.
School returns on the First Coast. How are they handling COVID?

Most school districts on the First Coast, like Nassau, Clay and St. Johns counties, saw students return to class Wednesday, while classes in Duval are set to begin Monday. One of the biggest change for students and families? The lack of many COVID-19 restrictions and mitigations that were present earlier in the pandemic.
Sanity returns to the housing market — but not lower prices

Good new for homebuyers: The long-awaited slowdown in the housing market has finally arrived. More homes are available; they're staying on the market longer; and more sellers are cutting their prices. The prices are still higher than we're used to, but "it appears that the real estate market in Northeast...
Teacher pay; Geranium; JME DJ Sessions

Students in Duval County Public Schools head back to class Monday as the district deals with a profound teacher shortage. Educators say one way to reduce the shortage is to pay teachers more. This month, Duval voters will decide whether to raise property taxes to increase teacher pay. Guest: Dr....
City Council delays affordable housing bill as advocates push for action

As protesters and advocates pushed for immediate emergency action, City Council granted itself more time to debate one of the only bills currently on the docket meant to alleviate the city’s housing crisis. Tuesday night’s City Council meeting featured public comment fraught with frustration over rising rent prices and...
