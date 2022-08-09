Mike Favo peered through plexiglass into a precision laser-cutter machine Aug. 3 on the factory floor at JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc.’s only United States production facility. The laser slices 158mm square solar cells in half. They are paper-thin and will be strung together and combined into one of the 1 million photovoltaic modules, which are solar panels, assembled and shipped from the advanced manufacturing facility in West Jacksonville every year.

