FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
wjct.org
JinkoSolar: ‘The most automated factory in Florida’
Mike Favo peered through plexiglass into a precision laser-cutter machine Aug. 3 on the factory floor at JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc.’s only United States production facility. The laser slices 158mm square solar cells in half. They are paper-thin and will be strung together and combined into one of the 1 million photovoltaic modules, which are solar panels, assembled and shipped from the advanced manufacturing facility in West Jacksonville every year.
wjct.org
School returns on the First Coast. How are they handling COVID?
Most school districts on the First Coast, like Nassau, Clay and St. Johns counties, saw students return to class Wednesday, while classes in Duval are set to begin Monday. One of the biggest change for students and families? The lack of many COVID-19 restrictions and mitigations that were present earlier in the pandemic.
wjct.org
Political ads imply School Board candidate April Carney was at the Capitol on Jan. 6
A video by the Duval Democrats, as well as a campaign mailer from the political action committee supporting Duval County School Board member Elizabeth Andersen, are suggesting that Andersen’s challenger took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. “April Carney, Were You At the January 6...
wjct.org
Sanity returns to the housing market — but not lower prices
Good new for homebuyers: The long-awaited slowdown in the housing market has finally arrived. More homes are available; they're staying on the market longer; and more sellers are cutting their prices. The prices are still higher than we're used to, but "it appears that the real estate market in Northeast...
wjct.org
Larger classes, longer bus routes: A look at changes for Duval's new school year
Jacksonville parents, students and teachers can expect some changes when the 2022-23 school year begins, like larger classes, longer bus routes and the discontinuation of the school district's COVID-19 case tracking dashboard. With the first day of school for students on Monday, district leaders have been clamoring to prepare to...
wjct.org
Teacher pay; Geranium; JME DJ Sessions
Students in Duval County Public Schools head back to class Monday as the district deals with a profound teacher shortage. Educators say one way to reduce the shortage is to pay teachers more. This month, Duval voters will decide whether to raise property taxes to increase teacher pay. Guest: Dr....
wjct.org
Duval County school district elections; climate change; electric vehicles; WJCT Jazz Series
Early voting is underway in Duval County ahead of this month's primary election, including for local school board races that are getting more attention than usual, in part due to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsement of some candidates. Guest: Tanya Hardaker, candidate for Duval County School Board District 6. Climate...
wjct.org
A cataclysmic flood is coming for California. Climate change makes it more likely.
When the big flood comes, it will threaten millions of people, the world's fifth-largest economy and an area that produces a quarter of the nation's food. Parts of California's capital will be underwater. The state's crop-crossed Central Valley will be an inland sea. The scenario, dubbed the "ARkStorm scenario" by...
wjct.org
City Council delays affordable housing bill as advocates push for action
As protesters and advocates pushed for immediate emergency action, City Council granted itself more time to debate one of the only bills currently on the docket meant to alleviate the city’s housing crisis. Tuesday night’s City Council meeting featured public comment fraught with frustration over rising rent prices and...
