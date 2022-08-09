Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL・
Bucs Star Says He's Praying For Quarterback Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for the next week due to personal reasons. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday that Brady will return following their second preseason game on Aug. 20. Brady was already ruled out for the Buccaneers' preseason opener...
Saints Reportedly Get Promising Jameis Winston Injury News
During this Monday's practice for the New Orleans Saints, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a foot injury. "He just was rolling out in a 7-on-7 period and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "We brought him in for some evaluation, we'll see where he's at, but really no update other than that."
Ron Rivera Fires Commanders DL Coach During Training Camp
Washington will look to go a different direction after a somewhat underwhelming performance by the position group in 2021.
NFL World Reacts To The Saints' Quarterback Signing
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding a reserve quarterback option to their depth chart ahead of the 2022 season. According to team insider Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed 25-year-old signal caller K.J. Costello. Costello, a former QB for Stanford and Mississippi State, is well known for his production...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receive a Scare During Training Camp
Did the Buccaneers' take another hit at the center position?
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage left today's joint practice with the Dolphins early with an apparent leg injury. According to reporters on the scene, Gage was running a route in 1-on-1's when he pulled up lame. The positive news is he was able to make it off the field under his own power.
Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks make final cut for coveted hometown play-making point guard
MiLaysia Fulwiley was offered by USC as a seventh-grader. Now a senior, the five-star guard has led Keenan High School to four state championships.
Another Buccaneers Offensive Lineman Was Carted Off
After losing star center Ryan Jensen to a serious-looking leg injury late-last month, it was next man up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, the next man up has also gone down. According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud, Buccaneers offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, Jensen's replacement, had to be carted off...
Randall Cunningham on Why He Resigned as Raiders Chaplain
Former Las Vegas Raiders team chaplain Randall Cunningham revealed why he resigned last month.
NFL・
Falcons rookie QB ‘way behind’ Marcus Mariota
The Falcons are set to kick off the preseason opener against the Lions on Friday as both teams’ starters are set to play. Atlanta’s young roster will be intriguing to watch with so many position battles yet to be determined. The offensive and defensive lines still have open spots, but the quarterback position is set in stone. Marcus Mariota is the starter, and it’s not particularly close, according to reports.
Justin Jefferson Sounds Off On Cooper Kupp: NFL World Reacts
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in each of his first two seasons. But he's got his sights set on the league's leading receiver: Rams wideout Cooper Kupp. In a recent interview with NFL Network, Jefferson was talking about how excited he was...
