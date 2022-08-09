ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Star Says He's Praying For Quarterback Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for the next week due to personal reasons. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday that Brady will return following their second preseason game on Aug. 20. Brady was already ruled out for the Buccaneers' preseason opener...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Promising Jameis Winston Injury News

During this Monday's practice for the New Orleans Saints, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a foot injury. "He just was rolling out in a 7-on-7 period and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "We brought him in for some evaluation, we'll see where he's at, but really no update other than that."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saints' Quarterback Signing

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding a reserve quarterback option to their depth chart ahead of the 2022 season. According to team insider Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed 25-year-old signal caller K.J. Costello. Costello, a former QB for Stanford and Mississippi State, is well known for his production...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Buccaneers Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage left today's joint practice with the Dolphins early with an apparent leg injury. According to reporters on the scene, Gage was running a route in 1-on-1's when he pulled up lame. The positive news is he was able to make it off the field under his own power.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Book
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Another Buccaneers Offensive Lineman Was Carted Off

After losing star center Ryan Jensen to a serious-looking leg injury late-last month, it was next man up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, the next man up has also gone down. According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud, Buccaneers offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, Jensen's replacement, had to be carted off...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Falcons rookie QB ‘way behind’ Marcus Mariota

The Falcons are set to kick off the preseason opener against the Lions on Friday as both teams’ starters are set to play. Atlanta’s young roster will be intriguing to watch with so many position battles yet to be determined. The offensive and defensive lines still have open spots, but the quarterback position is set in stone. Marcus Mariota is the starter, and it’s not particularly close, according to reports.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Buccaneers#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Espn#The Times Picayune#Acl

Comments / 0

Community Policy