ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadwater, NE

Comments / 0

Related
kfornow.com

Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Father In Nebraska Panhandle Area Home

BROADWATER–(KNEP Aug. 9)–The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County. On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a home near Broadwater, about 50 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.
BROADWATER, NE
iheart.com

Son accused of killing father during dispute in western Nebraska

(Morrill County, NE) -- A son is arrested in the shooting death of his father in western Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were called to a home near Broadwater Monday night at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office. The state patrol says around 6:30pm MT, troopers were requested to assist at the scene of a family dispute which resulted in the shooting death of 57 year old Rodney Bennett. Investigators say the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office had arrested 29 year old Joseph Bennett before troopers arrived. NSP says that the victim, Rodney Bennett, was the father of the arrested party, Joseph Bennett.
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney man resists arrest by punching, kicking, and threatening officers

SIDNEY, Neb. -- A man is behind bars after assaulting and injuring a police officer. On Saturday, around 7:15 p.m. an officer with the Sidney Police Department responded to a woman’s home who said she felt unsafe after 51-year-old, Daryl Kopriva, came to her home cursing at her and making threats.
SIDNEY, NE
1011now.com

Man arrested for shooting death of father in Morrill County

BROADWATER, Neb. (KNEP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County. On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a residence near Broadwater at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office. NSP said Rodney...
MORRILL COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morrill County, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Scottsbluff, NE
County
Morrill County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
City
Broadwater, NE
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities report to Legion Park to make arrest Tuesday Morning

SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle man was arrested at Legion Park after someone called authorities to report the man breaking a no-contact order. On July 31st, Sidney Police officers reportedly arrested 59-year-old Kelly Arp after citizens reported to police that 59-year-old, Kelly Arp was threatening to kill them. Police...
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rollover accident outside of Sidney on I-80

SIDNEY, Neb. -- A vehicle and camper rollover 10 miles outside of Sidney after the camper started fishtailing. On Friday, around 8:30 a.m. a vehicle towing a camper was westbound on I-80 around mile marker 49 when the camper began to fishtail. The Vehicle and camper jack-knifed and went into the north ditch and separated.
SIDNEY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Contentious divorce, protection order filings preceded Scottsbluff shooting

SCOTTSBLUFF -- A Scottsbluff man arrested as a suspect in a shooting had been involved in a contentious divorce involving custody disputes and protection orders, according to court documents. Scottsbluff Police arrested Alexander J. Maldonado, 35, of Gering, in connection to a shooting Thursday in a Scottsbluff parking lot, according...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Bennett
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200639 00:07 STOLEN VEHICLE : Report of missing motor vehicle / Vehicle recovered / Charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200640 01:08 TRESPASS : TRESPASS OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO A DISTURBANCE AT BBGH / TWO JUVENILES AND ONE FEMALE WERE GIVEN CITATIONS Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200643 21:51 ASSAULT :...
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Panhandle grass fire burns 136 acres

BANNER COUNTY, Neb. -- Four Panhandle Fire departments responded to a grass fire. The Banner County Fire Department posted on Facebook that a grass fire burned 136 acres on Monday. Banner, Kimball, Bushnell, and Albin all responded to the fire. The Banner County Fire Department stated that due to the...
BANNER COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

APD Wins 2022 IACP Leadership in Victim Services Award

The City of Alliance is proud to announce the Alliance Police Department has won the 2022 Leadership in Victim Services Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). APD will be recognized as an exemplary form of leadership in the policing profession during the IACP Annual Awards Banquet. The Alliance Police Department will receive complimentary travel accommodations, a full registration for the conference, and complimentary tickets to the IACP Annual Awards Banquet and a one-year membership to the IACP.
ALLIANCE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Nebraska Man#Violent Crime#The Nebraska State Patrol
1011now.com

Carter Canyon Fire 100% contained

GERING, Neb. (KNOP) - A fire that burned for more than a week in the Nebraska Panhandle is now 100 percent contained. Gering Fire Department Chief Nathan Flowers said full containment for the Carter Canyon Fire southwest of Gering was reached on Monday. “Interior pockets will continue to burn until...
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney City Council approves Illinois Street closure for parade

SIDNEY, Neb. —The Sidney City Council approved a request for Illinois Street to be closed off for the city's annual Oktoberfest parade. Parade chair Christine Radke attended the city council meeting to ask the council for permission to contact the Nebraska Department of Transportation to close Illinois Street/Highway 30 for Oktoberfest.
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Felony drug charges against multiple people in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff police contacted a vehicle that was reported going into a ditch and shooting a gun off. When police arrived on scene and approached the vehicle they came in contact with 24-year-old Anselmo Fuentes, two 18-year-olds Tyler Lamar and Abelardo Espinoza, and a 17-year-old juvenile male.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy