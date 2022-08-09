ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

KETV.com

Omaha hosts Air Force celebration of 60 years with the 'doomsday' plane

Federal and U.S. Leaders gather in Omaha Saturday to celebrate 60 years of the "Nightwatch" program. The National Airborne Operations Center is the team that supports the E-4B also known as the "doomsday" plane. The Air Force currently maintains four of the planes which are all assigned to Offutt Air...
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Latest update from 3 News Now | August 11 | 7 AM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Thursday morning, August 11, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police officer exonerated after use of force investigation

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Friday that an officer has been exonerated after an investigation into excessive use of force allegations. Officer Tyler Hansen, a 14-year veteran, was accused after an incident during the arrest of a 12-year-old boy. “I want to thank those who forwarded video of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital

There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 8 hours ago. An help an officer...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl

OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Loses Thousands of Dollars In Scam

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–Lincoln Police are investigating a fraud case, where a 56-year-old Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in what turned out to be a scam while communicating with a woman from Nigeria the past two years. On Wednesday morning, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said that officers...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Police investigate shooting near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Friday that has one person in critical condition. Officers arrived at Children’s Hospital to investigate a shooting as a 22-year-old victim arrived by a private car according to the release. The actual scene...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call

There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. Just before the Fourth of July, cyberattackers planted malware into the system at a Nebraska hospital. Organizations that benefit from Nebraska Lottery are seeing more money than before. FBI Director Christopher Wray visits Omaha. Updated: 7 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Apartment Heavily Damaged By Fire

Smoke and flames were coming from a third floor balcony when LFR crews arrived at an apartment building near 16th and Garfield just after 2:00 Friday afternoon. ” We did get some pretty quick water on the fire, which helped minimize the damage,” says Battalion Chief Mark Majors. “But, it did get into the attic. Crews went in a we did a pretty thorough search from top to bottom. Everyone made it out ok.”
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

College World Series $30 parking meters brings in over $70K

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in how much it costs to use a parking meter near the Charles Schwab stadium. We noticed several meters with tags on them, $30 to park for 10 hours. The flat fee caught a...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

West Nile Virus found in mosquitos in Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A mosquito pool in Dodge County has tested positive for West Nile Virus. According to the Three Rivers Public Health Department, the first positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool for the district was reported in Fremont. The health department says West Nile Virus is transmitted when...
FREMONT, NE
