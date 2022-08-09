Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
ABC 15 News
Suspect arrested, three parents arrested after lockdown at Thompson Ranch Elementary
EL MIRAGE, AZ — A lockdown has been lifted at Thompson Ranch Elementary School in El Mirage after reports of an armed man on campus. The man has since been arrested, but has not yet been identified by police. On Friday morning, the El Mirage Police Department received reports...
ABC 15 News
Troopers investigating shooting near I-17 and Buckeye Road
PHOENIX — A traffic stop led to a shooting involving Department of Public Safety troopers Wednesday night near Interstate 17 and Buckeye Road. Officials say troopers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle because it was not yielding and eventually the vehicle crashed into a concrete divider. DPS says...
ABC 15 News
Woman stranded at Scottsdale skate park prompts water rescue
SCOTTSDALE — A woman stranded at a Scottsdale skate park near McDowell and Hayden roads has prompted a water rescue Friday night. The woman was rescued through a hoist operation using Phoenix's police helicopter. Aerial footage shows ground crews attempted to rescue the person but was unable to reach...
ABC 15 News
MCSO deputy skates his way into the hearts of kids across the Valley
When Zac Rand rolls into a Valley skate park, it doesn’t take long for his presence to turn heads. “It’s a different way of interacting with the community for sure,” said Rand. Not only does the Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy have the skills to rip, but the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 15 News
Loose livestock in Buckeye causes crashes, property damage
BUCKEYE, AZ — Long before lumber and drywall developments were staked into the ground west of the White Tank Mountains, cattle and their ranchers were some of the only neighbors in that part of the West Valley. Growth in the area caused the bovine move away from one of...
ABC 15 News
What started as back pain ended up being Valley Fever for one Phoenix woman
PHOENIX — A Valley woman is raising awareness about Valley Fever after her case went undiagnosed for months and led to a potentially life-changing surgery. Inside the home of Tiffany Domingo, 48, she smiles as she talks about her paintings hung on her living room walls. That passion to create art is now on pause as she looks to recover from back surgery stemming from Valley Fever, of all things.
ABC 15 News
Top Phoenix PD chiefs used secret messaging app
PHOENIX — Executive members of the Phoenix Police Department including Chief Jeri Williams used an encrypted phone app that allows users to secretly send and receive text messages without creating a permanent record of the conversations. Multiple sources with knowledge of the practice also said multiple assistant chiefs were...
ABC 15 News
New law makes hazing in Arizona a crime
A new law taking effect September 24 is making hazing a crime in Arizona. It's named after Jack Culolias, an Arizona State University student who died following a fraternity pledge event in 2012. "He had a great smile," said Alex Culolias "A ton of friends." Alex, Jack's twin brother, was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News
$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storms likely across Arizona through the weekend
PHOENIX — Our monsoon storm threat isn't winding down anytime soon!. Storm chances ramp up Friday with the chance for more storms each day through the weekend and early next week, too. Storms could produce gusty winds, lots of lightning, heavy rain and flooding. Air quality will also be...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon rain chances extend into weekend
PHOENIX — More storms are possible through the weekend as high pressure sits to our northeast, helping to pull monsoon moisture into Arizona. The highest risk for flash flooding will continue to be near our wildfire burn scars, but heavy downpours could bring flooding to other areas too. Flood...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms possible this weekend!
PHOENIX — Wild monsoon storms brought heavy downpours, flooding, lightning and blowing dust to the Valley Friday night. RAINFALL TOTALS: See how much rain has fallen in your area!. Watch Weather Action Day coverage in the player. More storms are possible through the weekend as high pressure sits to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 15 News
VA Medical Center postponed elective surgeries after rats found in closet
PHOENIX — The interim medical director for the Phoenix VA Hospital says elective surgeries are suspended after exterminators trapped a rat in a closet near an operating room. The discovery was made last week but not disclosed on Monday when VA officials announced they were forced to relocate 25...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix City Council candidate's legal controversy ahead of November election
PHOENIX — Moses Sanchez says he’s been a proud Ahwatukee resident for 18 years. In fact, his extended family lives next door. Sanchez is running for Phoenix City Council for his district, District Six in November. "You hear about election integrity. You hear about integrity being thrown around...
ABC 15 News
Hidden in Paradise Valley, Cosanti was once home to late Italian architect and artist Paolo Soleri
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — Hidden in a quiet Paradise Valley neighborhood, Cosanti was home to the late Italian architect and artist Paolo Soleri. ABC15 caught up with Mark Johnson, the General Manager of Cosanti Originals. "Everyday people will come in and tell us how they didn't know that we...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (08/14)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Job Fair at Topgolf Glendale (located at 6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register, click here.
Comments / 0