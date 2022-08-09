Travel insurance probably won't save you during this summer's airline chaos. Here's when it's worth buying trip protection — and when it's not.

Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Renew Your Passport Online Right Now
Let me start with a tangent. Earlier this year, I realized I couldn't travel on my passport about 10 days before my planned trip to Rome. I was aware that wait times to renew passports was exorbitant, with COVID-19 related issues creating a massive backlog. So, $300 and a flight to Puerto Rico later, I stood in the only office in the US that had availability for same-day passport renewal. Once there, the process was surprisingly seamless. But still, it was a major headache (and pocket ache).
