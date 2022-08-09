ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
CLIVE, IA
WHO 13

2020 Iowa derecho: two years later

IOWA — August 10th, 2020 is a day many Iowans will never forget. The full force of Mother Nature was unleashed on the state in the form a derecho – a severe storm with hurricane force winds tearing in a straight line across Iowa. It would prove to be the costliest thunderstorm disaster in US […]
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A Midwest Gas Station Chain Was Named the Best in the Country

I think we can all agree that some gas stations are just better than others!. USA Today recently released some of their annual 10Best Readers' Choice winners for 2022, and one of the lists outlines the best gas station brands across the U.S. The article says that "a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote." The 2022 winner will be pretty familiar to Iowans, and I think that a lot of them will agree with the pick!
IOWA STATE
WISH-TV

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
INDIANA STATE
98.1 KHAK

12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know

Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget

August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Shockingly The World’s Largest Corn Maze Is NOT In Iowa

When people in the Midwest think of Iowa they think of corn. When people anywhere in the U.S.A. think of Iowa they think of corn. When people anywhere in the world think of Iowa, they should think of corn. Iowa is the top corn-producing state in America followed by Illinois. So one would think that the world's largest corn maze would be in Iowa or at the very least Illinois. Unfortunately, it is not.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Bringing Up Your Bundle of Joy Costs Less in Iowa

Our friends at WalletHub are back with their list of the best states to have a baby and here in Iowa, we placed in the Top 10 this time around. Everything is expensive and continuing to go up in price these days, but let's be honest, it's never been cheap to raise a baby. Amazingly, Iowa is one of only three midwest states in the Top 10 on this list. To give you an idea of how they tracked their findings, here is what WalletHub said:
IOWA STATE
WCNC

Gaston County man wins over $4 million from lottery game

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is taking home over four million dollars after winning a North Carolina Education Lottery game. Jimmie Shindler played the Lucky for Life game online Wednesday. He won after matching all five white balls with the yellow Lucky Ball, lotto officials said. His game...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
KCRG.com

Man gives derecho destroyed trees new life

The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. The storm produced estimated wind gusts up to 140 miles per hour in Cedar Rapids, and caused more than 11 billion dollars in damage. Our Town: Marengo wind turbines...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

