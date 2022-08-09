CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A 22-year-old Clovis man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at an Allsup’s Convenience Store location that occurred in late June. According to an update provided by Clovis Police on Monday, 22-year-old Dakota Conner was arrested and charged with armed robbery, in connection with the incident that occurred […]

2 DAYS AGO