Read full article on original website
Related
yournewsnm.com
TEMPORARY PRESIDENT ANNOUNCED AFTER NWANKWO SUSPENSION
Monday morning at Clovis Community College’s virtual board of trustees meeting Robin Jones, executive vice president of Academic Affairs at Clovis Community College, was voted to serve as the college’s interim president for three weeks, starting Monday. Jones was chosen on a 4-0 vote with Trustee Terry Martin absent for Monday’s virtual meeting.
Curry County Commissioner named to national committee
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Curry County Commissioner Seth Martin was recently appointed as the vice chair of the Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee for the National Association of Counties. According to a news release from the county, Martin will represent New Mexico in this position. The steering committee handles matters for the National […]
Revised Preliminary Flood Maps for Roosevelt County
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a press release from Federal Emergency Management, Agency(FEMA), the revised Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) are available for residents to view in Roosevelt County. According to FEMA, revised Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) are available for review by residents and business owners in portions of the […]
Clovis man arrested for Allsup’s armed robbery
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A 22-year-old Clovis man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at an Allsup’s Convenience Store location that occurred in late June. According to an update provided by Clovis Police on Monday, 22-year-old Dakota Conner was arrested and charged with armed robbery, in connection with the incident that occurred […]
Comments / 0