Russell County, KY

Two-vehicle collision in Salem community sends two to hospital

A two-vehicle collision in the Salem community sent two individuals to the hospital Thursday morning. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, the collision occurred Thursday morning sometime around 9 a.m. off Highway 910 in the Salem community when a 2001 Chevy Cobalt operated by Matthew Green of Russell Springs collided head-on with a 2012 Cadillac being operated by Donald Lucas of Ohio.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
KSP provides ‘back to school’ safety reminders

With Russell County Schools set to get back into session in less than a week, Kentucky State Police are providing some safety reminders to citizens and motorists. As students return to school there will be an increased presence of law enforcement in the school zones enforcing the reduced speed limits. Officers say to be mindful of these school zones and reduce speed as appropriate while driving by any school.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Open House at RCMS, RCHS tonight

Open House events at Russell County Middle School and Russell County High School will be held tonight. Middle school open house will be from 4-6 p.m. and the high school will be open from 5-7 p.m. Russell County Schools will be collecting gift card donations and cash during these open...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Russell Springs Council to meet this evening

The Russell Springs City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street. The council is expected to discuss an addition to the fire department, along with improvements at the community center and cemetery, along with other business items.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Local board of health tax rate to stay the same

The tax rate for the Russell County Board of Health will remain the same this year. At Monday night’s fiscal court meeting, it was announced that the board of health’s tax rate will remain at 4.5 cents per $100 of assessed value for personal property, real property, and motor vehicle.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

