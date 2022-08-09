Read full article on original website
Two-vehicle collision in Salem community sends two to hospital
A two-vehicle collision in the Salem community sent two individuals to the hospital Thursday morning. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, the collision occurred Thursday morning sometime around 9 a.m. off Highway 910 in the Salem community when a 2001 Chevy Cobalt operated by Matthew Green of Russell Springs collided head-on with a 2012 Cadillac being operated by Donald Lucas of Ohio.
Somerset man charged with making shooting threat against University of the Cumberlands
A Somerset man has been charged after making a shooting threat against the University of the Cumberlands Tuesday afternoon. Dustin Collins Burchett, age 35, was arrested by Kentucky State Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement said a man, later identified as Burchett, placed a call to...
How does Russell County life expectancy compare to other counties?
New data released by the Kentucky State Data Center provides life expectancy projections for each of 120 counties. In Russell County, the life expectancy of a female is 77.5, while the life expectancy of a male is 70.9 years. So how does that compare to other neighboring counties?. It seems...
KSP provides ‘back to school’ safety reminders
With Russell County Schools set to get back into session in less than a week, Kentucky State Police are providing some safety reminders to citizens and motorists. As students return to school there will be an increased presence of law enforcement in the school zones enforcing the reduced speed limits. Officers say to be mindful of these school zones and reduce speed as appropriate while driving by any school.
Open House at RCMS, RCHS tonight
Open House events at Russell County Middle School and Russell County High School will be held tonight. Middle school open house will be from 4-6 p.m. and the high school will be open from 5-7 p.m. Russell County Schools will be collecting gift card donations and cash during these open...
Russell Springs Council approves addition to fire department building
The Russell Springs City Council approved a resolution Thursday night that will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to add on to the city’s fire department building. The addition will be three phases and will expand the building so that the fire department will be able...
Russell Springs Council to meet this evening
The Russell Springs City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street. The council is expected to discuss an addition to the fire department, along with improvements at the community center and cemetery, along with other business items.
Local board of health tax rate to stay the same
The tax rate for the Russell County Board of Health will remain the same this year. At Monday night’s fiscal court meeting, it was announced that the board of health’s tax rate will remain at 4.5 cents per $100 of assessed value for personal property, real property, and motor vehicle.
