POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A plane contracted to assist in battling the wildfires in Polk County crashed into Lake Livingston Tuesday evening. The Texas A&M Forest Service said that a Fire Boss single engine air tanker/scooper went down in the lake around 5 p.m. The pilot was one of several in the area fighting fires in the Corrigan area.

POLK COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO