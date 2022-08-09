ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Survey finds 70% of Texas teachers are considering quitting

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Amid a nationwide teacher shortage, the Texas State Teachers Association put out a survey with an alarming finding on the future of the state’s educators. A record 70 percent of teachers said they were seriously considering leaving the profession. Zeph Capo, the president of the...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight

Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. East Texas Food Bank, Dream Center partner with Door Dash to deliver groceries to seniors. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy