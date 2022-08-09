ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Caldwell, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roi-nj.com

ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations

Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
jcitytimes.com

ShopRite Makes Dairy Cheaper for SNAP Customers

ShopRite wants its SNAP customers to eat more healthful dairy products. The store on Marin Boulevard will be offering high-value coupons for such products when they purchase skim or low-fat milk using their electronic benefit transfer cards. Run by the USDA, SNAP is an acronym for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
bestofnj.com

LeGrand Coffee House by Eric LeGrand Opens in Woodbridge

Woodbridge native and Rutgers alum Eric LeGrand is known for many things. He’s been recognized by Sports Illustrated, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and earned other awards as well. But now, he’s tackling a new challenge: owning a coffee shop. LeGrand Coffee House in Woodbridge serves all sorts of beverage and pastry options.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Caldwell, NJ
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Business
City
West Caldwell, NJ
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Hot Chicken Chain is Expanding to New Jersey

Hot Chikn Kitchn, a hot chicken restaurant, is coming to New Jersey for the first time. The chain, which began in Virginia, has begun expansion plans across the country and has it’s sights on North Jersey to start. It’s opening in Paramus on Route 17, bringing it’s menu (View...
PARAMUS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoprite#Supermarkets#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Operations#Sunriseshoprite Inc#Sunrise Shoprite#Wakefern Food Corp#Sunrise Market
94.5 PST

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
TRAVEL
roi-nj.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $8.65M sale of Ramapo Plaza in Wayne

Ramapo Plaza, a 57,963-square-foot retail asset in Wayne was sold for $8,650,000, according to a Wednesday announcement from Cushman & Wakefield. Cushman & Wakefield’s David Bernhaut, Andy Schwartz, Jordan Sobel, Andre Balthazard, Brian Whitmer and Max Helfman represented the seller, Ramapo Plaza Associates LLC, and procured the buyer, a joint venture between Mountain Development Corp. and Cohen Commercial Properties.
WAYNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Shop is Top Sandwich Spot in the State

Yelp has shared their picks for the Top sandwich spots in every state ( ). It was compiled in time for August which is National Sandwich Month. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning sandwich. Those were then ranked by the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the dish.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy