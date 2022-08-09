Read full article on original website
Browns suffer devastating injury on first drive of the preseason
On the Cleveland Browns’ first drive of the 2022 preseason, the offense suffered a devastating injury as starting center Nick Harris was carted off the field. All eyes for the Cleveland Browns‘ preseason opener on Friday night against the Jaguars were on Deshaun Watson as the controversial quarterback got the start for the team. However, there were also numerous other starters for the team that took the field in Jacksonville and that could end up being a costly decision.
4 Atlanta Falcons who impressed in preseason week one
The Atlanta Falcons’ first pre-season game is in the book with Atlanta beating the Lions 27-23 in an impressive comeback win. While the result might be meaningless it was a positive step for Arthur Smith’s Atlanta Falcons. With the game on the line, Smith didn’t go for a...
Browns injury update only adds to Deshaun Watson QB uncertainty
Cleveland Browns starting center Nick Harris is likely out for the season, which only adds to the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position. With Harris out, not only will Cleveland likely have to be without Watson to start the season, but also the man handing the ball to the quarterback on a snap-to-snap basis.
3 awesome plays you missed from Chiefs first preseason game
The game did not count, but these Kansas City Chiefs preseason highlights sure were splendid. Despite playing on a field that was actively trying to hurt everyone, the Kansas City Chiefs played just fine in their first preseason game of the summer vs. the Chicago Bears. It may be called...
Rhule: Baker Mayfield Starting for Panthers ‘Was Just for Today’
The Panthers coach made it clear he hasn’t yet named a starting quarterback for the regular season.
NFL・
Patrick Mahomes gets shoutout from wife Brittany for incredible preseason performance
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an incredible first preseason drive, and no one was more proud of him than his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Mahomes and the Chiefs proved that maybe they don’t need Tyreek Hill to be a successful offense, after all. The 26-year-old Texas Tech product went 6-for-7 in his first preseason action of 2022, and led Kansas City down the field for a touchdown.
Justin Reid kicks extra point for Chiefs vs Bears
The Kansas City Chiefs allowed Justin Reid to kick an extra point in the preseason game against the Bears and he converted. The Kansas City Chiefs are already set at kicker, so Harrison Butker has no real reason to be nervous, but just in case something happens to the team’s primary option when trying out field goals or extra points, it appears that safety Justin Reid is plenty capable of taking over those responsibilities from time to time—at least on a very short-term basis.
Deshaun Watson’s apology doesn’t do much for many fans
Deshaun Watson’s “non” apology doesn’t sit well with many. Before the Cleveland Browns took on the Jacksonville Jaguars, Aditi Kinkhabwala got an opportunity to talk to embattled Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson. Watson, who would go on to look a bit rough in his preseason debut, spoke to Kinkhabwala about a few things, one of which involved his reaction to the ruling from Judge Sue L. Robinson.
New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense
New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
