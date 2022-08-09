Seriously, at least three wallpaper articles this week. Welcome to the 445th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. There were some neat new wallpapers to download this week. To start, newer Pixel phones had access to some new wallpapers inspired by Indigenous Day. The James Webb Telescope is taking some amazing pictures we have more for your background here. Finally, our latest Wallpaper Wednesday came out with even more neat wallpapers to try out.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 HOURS AGO