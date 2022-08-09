Read full article on original website
5 new iPhone features in iOS 16 that’ll make your life easier
With August creeping up around the corner, we’re only a few short weeks away from the official iOS 16 release. Barring any unforeseen developments, iOS 16 will arrive in late September, a few days after the iPhone 14 drops. As we saw at WWDC, iOS 16 is chockfull of new features and performance enhancements that, taken together, will certainly improve the overall user experience.
iPhone warning – change your settings to save you from huge battery fail
THE IPHONE has a hidden feature to help users avoid being caught off guard by a dead battery. You can easily change your settings to get the most out of the iPhone and its virtual assistant Siri. The iPhone has loads of customizable features for creating a device that's unique...
CNET
iOS 16: How to Unsend and Edit Text Messages on Your iPhone
Everyone makes mistakes, but mistakes can live on forever, especially on the internet. That's true for any text message you send on your iPhone, which is not good when you make a silly grammatical error or send the right message to the wrong person. And unfortunately there's no way to edit an incorrect text message or unsend an accidental one on iOS -- until now.
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Seriously, at least three wallpaper articles this week. Welcome to the 445th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. There were some neat new wallpapers to download this week. To start, newer Pixel phones had access to some new wallpapers inspired by Indigenous Day. The James Webb Telescope is taking some amazing pictures we have more for your background here. Finally, our latest Wallpaper Wednesday came out with even more neat wallpapers to try out.
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
CNET
4 Annoying iOS 16 Features and How You Can Disable Them
Many of the new features in iOS 16 are a welcome addition to Apple's latest mobile operating system, especially the wholly customizable lock screen and ability to unsend and edit text messages. Yet, some of these additions, as well as older features, aren't always universally loved. For example, Apple didn't...
TechCrunch
Apple adds the battery percentage icon back in the latest iOS beta
But there’s good news: In the latest iOS 16 beta, the battery icon again displays the actual numerical percentage of juice left in an iPhone or iPad’s battery, giving consumers a more precise measure of how soon they’ll be left clutching a lifeless hunk of precious metals.
Apple Insider
Telegram app update was held up over iOS-inspired animated emoji [u]
Apple has approved Telegram's latest update, but only after the developers removed animated emoji based on Apple's designs. On Thursday, CEO Pavel Durov posted that an upcoming app update for Telegram had been stuck in Apple's review process for two weeks with no explanation. As it turns out, Apple had...
Apple Insider
Zoom installer flaw can give attackers root access to your Mac
Patrick Wardle, a veteran security researcher who formerly worked for the NSA, shared his findings in a presentation at the Defcon conference in Las Vegas on Friday, according to The Verge. The attack works by leveraging the Zoom for macOS installer, which requires special user permissions to be able to...
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?
We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
Apple Insider
Compared: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 versus iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 Pro
Samsung has unveiled the latest version of its compact folding smartphone -- the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Here's how the foldable device stacks up against Apple's more conventional iPhone. As with past devices in the Galaxy Z Flip lineup, the latest iteration is a compact and fashion-forward smartphone that can...
9to5Mac
This app brings the iOS 16 battery percentage icon to your MacBook
Perhaps the biggest Apple news of the week is that the battery percentage icon is finally back in the iPhone’s status bar with the release of iOS 16 beta 5. While it’s been a surprisingly controversial change, there’s already an app that can bring the same battery percentage design to your MacBook…
makeuseof.com
How to Connect to Algo VPN From Android, iOS, Linux, and Windows
Algo VPN is a set of scripts which help you to deploy your own Virtual Private Network (VPN) on a rented Virtual Private Server (VPS). Setting up Algo VPN is simple, but how do you connect to it using the most popular desktop and mobile clients?. Connecting to Algo VPN...
Speed Test: iOS 16 beta 5 (Video)
The new iOS 16 beta 5 software was released to developers earlier this week, it brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone. The software will also come with various other improvements, including performance updates and bug fixes. What many iPhone users want to know is whether will it make their iPhone faster, now we get to find out in a new speed test video for iOS 16 beta 5.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 394: iOS 16 beta 5 new features, iPhone 14 price rise and new iPad Pro rumors
Benjamin and Zac discuss all the new features and changes in iOS 16 beta 5, including the new battery percentage option. Also, the iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to get more expensive, and the 2022 iPad Pro might have a new 4-port connector. Sponsored by Helix Sleep: Learn more and...
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: Apple brings scheduled email sending to macOS and iOS, but with a small caveat that will appease some security professionals
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
Apple Insider
New Apple ad says that Apple One bundle offers 'the best of Apple' in one place
The quick thirty-second video dubs the Apple One subscription as a way to get "the best of Apple" all in one package. It gives an overview of the included services, ranging from Apple Arcade to Apple News. Apple first launched its Apple One bundle in 2020. There are three different...
Google rolls out Game Dashboard to Play Services, finally making the jump to the Pixel 6a
Android 12 brought Pixel users a snazzy new Game Dashboard that offers some rudimentary gaming options like an FPS counter and live streaming capabilities for YouTubers. The dashboard was initially very much only meant for Pixel phones — Google even made it part of the system UI of these phones. This has changed just now, though. Google has started rolling out Game Dashboard as a part of Play Services to the Pixel 6 and finally the Pixel 6a, too, which inexplicably launched without it. This also paves the way to bring the dashboard to more devices other than just Google's own.
How to use find my phone on Android
Google’s Android OS comes with a handy feature that helps you find your phone on Android, the feature is called Find My Device and it works with tablets as well as smartphones. This guide is designed to show you how to use Find My Device on Android. Find My...
