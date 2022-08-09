Read full article on original website
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
Former WWE Star Heading to AEW?
There was a tease for a former WWE talent to appear soon on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In a pre-recorded promo, Miro discussed the House of Black on AEW. House of Black has been attempting to convince Miro to join their group in recent weeks, but Miro hasn’t made the commitment.
Another Wrestling Legend Preparing For His Final Match
One more time? Last month, Ric Flair wrestled his last match in front of thousands of people in Nashville, Tennessee. That is the special kind of show that only a legend is going to get and Flair would certainly meet that criteria. While there are few names in wrestling on Flair’s level, there are several other legends who would be interested in one last hurrah and another has added his name to the list.
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
Look: Jon Rahm, Wife Share Big Personal News
PGA Tour superstar Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley Cahill, welcomed their second child to the world earlier this week. The former World No. 1 golfer made the announcement with an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Eneko Cahill Rahm born on August 5th, feeling grateful for another healthy boy! Kelley, Eneko...
WWE Tag Team Split Up by Triple H
Under Triple H’s direction as head of WWE creative, a lot has changed. He’s changed the product in numerous ways and brought back former stars. A tag team was split up during the WWE Main Event taping on Monday night as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are no longer a tag team.
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
AEW Star Reverts Back To Former Ring Name And Past Look
AEW fans have likely missed chanting "Cero Miedo" ever since the former Penta El Cero Miedo tapped into his darker persona, introducing the Penta Oscuro character earlier this year. The gimmick change was a result of Malakai Black spraying his dreaded "Black Mist" onto Penta during a tag team match pitting Black and his House of Black stablemate, Brody King, against the Lucha Brothers on February 2. In subsequent weeks, vignettes aired of Penta traveling to a graveyard and extracting a darker lucha mask from a burial pit. Eventually, on the February 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Penta would step out carrying a shovel and donning a black hood with a full black ring attire, a callback to his Lucha Underground gimmick, Pentagon Dark, after which he and PAC defeated The House of Black in a grudge match.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News
On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special
Eight months into 2022, it's easy to forget that Charlotte Flair was dominating the "WWE SmackDown" women's division during the early part of the year. Flair held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship through the first four months of the year, defending the title against Naomi and later Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. But since losing the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Flair has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, with the promotion claiming the 15-time women's champion would miss time due to a fractured radius.
Possible Spoiler On Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE
It’s been a while since fans have seen Cody Rhodes on WWE programming as he last competed in the Hell in a Cell premium live event back on June 5. Cody was able to defeat Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle, and he was then written off TV so he could undergo surgery.
John Cena Fuels Rumors About Bray Wyatt and WWE
Many fans have questioned whether Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) will be the next star to make a comeback after Vince McMahon left WWE and Triple H took full control of creative since “The Game” has already brought back a number of wrestlers. As PWMania.com previously reported, some WWE...
Major WWE update on Bray Wyatt
Fans of Bray Wyatt may not have to wait too much longer to see him back on TV. Fightful Select reports that some WWE higher-ups believe that the company is more likely to get Bray Wyatt back. More on this will be reported tomorrow on FightfulSelect.com and if he does return, this puts an end to a year of speculation on his future in pro wrestling.
Bobby Lashley To Defend U.S. Title On 8/15 WWE Raw Against Opponent He's Never Faced Before
Last week on "Monday Night Raw," WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defended his title against Ciampa. The Miz would attempt to get involved — however, he was stopped by The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles. Lashley would go on to defend his title as Styles would go on to defeat The Miz in the main event later that evening. And now, WWE has announced that the All Mighty will defend his U.S. Championship against Styles this upcoming Monday on "Raw."
Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK
A look at the real-life beef between WWE legends Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Shawn Michaels. The post Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Wyatt Family Member Returning To AEW To Form Unique Tag Team
Despite never signing a full-time contract with AEW, Erick Redbeard [formerly known as Erick Rowan in WWE] has made his presence felt in the promotion over the past few years. Following the death of his former tag team partner, Brodie Lee, Redbeard appeared on the memorial "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life" episode of "AEW Dynamite" on December 30, 2020, where he protected Dark Order members from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Wardlow. After rescuing Lee's former stablemates, he would embrace Dark Order in an emotional moment while holding up a sign that read: "Goodbye, for now, my brother. See you down the road."
Two Popular AEW Stars Are Officially Married
Two stars from All Elite Wrestling are now a married couple. On Sunday, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot in front of their family, friends and loved ones. Several notable names in professional wrestling were in attendance, including Amanda Huber, Capt. Shawn Dean and WWE's Nikki A.S.H. who was one of Conti's bridesmaids.
Rey Mysterio Teases Passing On His Mask To Another WWE Star
Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary in WWE on the July 25th edition of "Monday Night Raw." For those 20 years, and even prior to that, Mysterio had been the underdog of many fights he went into, as he — billed only at 5'6" — is smaller than the typical WWE wrestler. His height would not deter him, however, as the luchador would go on to find massive success in WWE, becoming Grand Slam Champion for the company in 2019 following his United States Championship win.
Triple H Bringing Back More Former WWE Stars
A number of changes have already been made, and numerous former WWE stars have returned to the company. Triple H’s tenure as head of WWE creative is already in full swing. Wrestlers who were recruited and used in NXT under Triple H’s direction, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett, have all made retorts in recent weeks. Internal discussions about bringing back other names have also taken place.
