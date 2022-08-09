ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Hot 104.7

2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!

The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

5 Things You Can Thank South Dakota For

South Dakota may not get much respect. We get a blizzard and it's a footnote on the national scene, but if Florida gets a bit chilly it's breaking news. But, maybe it's fine to be forgotten about. We kind of like being left alone on our quiet piece of the plains.
POLITICS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Health
Hot 104.7

Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?

I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
PETS
Hot 104.7

VIDEO: 'Fly' Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton

Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
YANKTON, SD
Hot 104.7

Are There Laws about What You Can Name Your Baby in South Dakota?

The name you're given as a child is a pretty important thing. Fortunately, my parents didn't stick me with something awful when I was born. In school, I grew up knowing a young girl named Bertha, and needless to say, Bertha caught a fair amount of crap from the other kids growing up after being blessed with that gem of a name. The name Bertha wasn't even remotely contemporary back in the early 70s, and it still hasn't made a resurgence yet today.
RELATIONSHIPS
#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Rate#South Dakotans#State Of
Hot 104.7

How to Pick Up a Cool $1,000 at the South Dakota State Fair

Usually, when you're planning your annual journey to the South Dakota State Fair you start to think about how much money you're going to drop while you're wandering around the fairgrounds in Huron. But what about the prospect of making $1,000 while you're there?. Once again in 2022, the fair...
HURON, SD
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Schools Are Set To Begin Next Week

WOW, where did the summer go? Time to put away the pool floaties, and dig out the backpacks for the kids to return to school. South Dakota's school year is right around the corner. Hard to believe that those summer vacation trips will end shortly as student-athletes begin fall practice....
EDUCATION
Hot 104.7

Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School

The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
YANKTON, SD
Hot 104.7

The Minimum Wage In South Dakota Every Year Since 1938

I can recall my first job in high school working as a grocery bagger. I remember feeling so proud making a minimum wage of $5.15 an hour after spending hours under the summer sun pushing carts all afternoon. It wasn't that long ago but I do recall living expenses being much cheaper.
IDAHO STATE
Hot 104.7

2023 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener Is Where?

With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Are Iowa Folks Really Suffering From "Corn Sweat"?

If you have been feeling sweatier than usual in Iowa, this might just be the reason why. Corn. Corn might be making you really sweaty. According to the Washington Post ‘Corn sweat’ is making the air in the Midwest oppressively muggy. This summer many portions of Iowa have...
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

