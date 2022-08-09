ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

I-20, I-55 now open after MDOT completes repairs ahead of schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews have repaired a dip on I-20 westbound/I-55 southbound in Jackson ahead of schedule. The roadway is now clear for travel. Crews shut down the interstate at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, to perform a maintenance repair on a...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU’s “Move-in Day” delayed by Jackson water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University officials spent Friday morning in meetings discussing contingency plans for the start of school now impacted by the city’s latest water issues. They are in communication with the city during the count down to thousands of students returning to campus under a...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

The City of Jackson announces water distribution site for Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The capital city will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents in need Friday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Friday, August 12. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

The night a gas line rupture wreaked havoc in a small Mississippi town

SATARTIA, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine driving home from work or sitting and relaxing in your backyard with family or simply taking an evening stroll and, suddenly, you feel lightheaded, dizzy, and eventually collapse... sounds like a movie?. Residents of the small town of Satartia in Yazoo County say this is...
SATARTIA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Traffic
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WLBT

Councilman Stokes addresses sewage flooding in Ward 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, Councilman Stokes of Ward 3 addressed the immense amount of raw sewage flooding that is affecting many residents on Morton Avenue since June. Stokes called out the city of Jackson’s disservice to the situation and the EPA’s lack of attention to an issue that...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man wanted for burglarizing vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for burglarizing a vehicle. JPD says the incident occurred in the Industrial Drive area on Thursday. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or online at p3tips.com. Want...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Friday, August 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The city of Jackson is looking at an $800,000 repair job...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WLBT

Jackson Animal Shelter renovations estimated to cost $800,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is looking at an $800,000 repair job to get their animal shelter up to standards and running. But a non-profit organization said they aren’t in the business to pay for a city’s facility at this time. “The city and us,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects

YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Man found shot at Terry Road, later dies from injuries.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Sunday, August 7, a man was found shot on Terry Road. Police say, Christopher Robinson, 45, was later brought to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). On the following Monday, Robinson succumbed to his injuries. There are no suspects or motives at this time.
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Remember pets during the city’s boil water advisories

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents stocking up on bottled water should remember their pets as well. If boiling your water for consumption, veterinarians remind you to do so for your fur babies as well. One Jackson resident believes her dogs became ill from drinking the city’s water. “You...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy