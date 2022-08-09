Read full article on original website
WLBT
I-20, I-55 now open after MDOT completes repairs ahead of schedule
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews have repaired a dip on I-20 westbound/I-55 southbound in Jackson ahead of schedule. The roadway is now clear for travel. Crews shut down the interstate at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, to perform a maintenance repair on a...
WLBT
JSU’s “Move-in Day” delayed by Jackson water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University officials spent Friday morning in meetings discussing contingency plans for the start of school now impacted by the city’s latest water issues. They are in communication with the city during the count down to thousands of students returning to campus under a...
WLBT
The City of Jackson announces water distribution site for Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The capital city will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents in need Friday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Friday, August 12. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
WLBT
The night a gas line rupture wreaked havoc in a small Mississippi town
SATARTIA, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine driving home from work or sitting and relaxing in your backyard with family or simply taking an evening stroll and, suddenly, you feel lightheaded, dizzy, and eventually collapse... sounds like a movie?. Residents of the small town of Satartia in Yazoo County say this is...
WLBT
Councilman Stokes addresses sewage flooding in Ward 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, Councilman Stokes of Ward 3 addressed the immense amount of raw sewage flooding that is affecting many residents on Morton Avenue since June. Stokes called out the city of Jackson’s disservice to the situation and the EPA’s lack of attention to an issue that...
WLBT
Supervisors vote no to use of state funds for White Oak Creek erosion repair
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds county supervisors dashed the hopes of residents living near White Oak Creek when they voted against a measure to begin making improvements. They plan to revisit the issue. Meanwhile, those living on its banks say time is only making the problem worse. “You’ve got these...
WLBT
Man wanted for burglarizing vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for burglarizing a vehicle. JPD says the incident occurred in the Industrial Drive area on Thursday. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or online at p3tips.com. Want...
WLBT
Things To Know for Friday, August 12
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The city of Jackson is looking at an $800,000 repair job...
WLBT
Contractor picks up 2 Jackson vacuum trucks after city falls behind on invoices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson recently lost two of its sewer vacuum trucks for lack of payment. This week, the owner of the vehicles informed the city that it was picking them up after the city failed to pay invoices for three or four months. The owner declined to comment...
WLBT
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
WLBT
Bottled water manufacturing facility playing a big role in helping Jackson during current water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All summer long the capital city has been dealing with water woes. In fact, Jackson is currently under a boil water notice right now. Seeing the city going through these issues, Premium Water, a privately owned bottled water manufacturing facility Incorporated, instantly jumped into action to lend a helping hand.
WLBT
Jackson Animal Shelter renovations estimated to cost $800,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is looking at an $800,000 repair job to get their animal shelter up to standards and running. But a non-profit organization said they aren’t in the business to pay for a city’s facility at this time. “The city and us,...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: A nice weekend is in store for us with Highs in the 90s! Next week brings us greater rain chances and temps return to the mid-80s!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!. We’re starting the morning off with some dense fog near I-20 and South. Certainly be careful as visibility may be light in some areas. This Weekend!. Rain chances begin to exit as drier air pushes into the South. Highs for both Saturday and...
WLBT
South Jackson church purchases the once thriving Appleridge Shopping Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in South Jackson is looking to breathe new life into a shopping center that’s been abandoned for over a decade. Apostolic Restoration Ministry became the official owner of the once thriving Appleridge shopping center this past Thursday. It’s all part of the vision...
Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects
YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
WLBT
Amazon opens first robotics sortable center in Mississippi in Madison County
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Amazon’s Madison County site is up and running. Around 800 folks are already working but they’re still hiring. A big takeaway? No packages leaving the Madison County site will be coming straight to your doorstep. But they will leave here with the label that has your name and address.
WLBT
Man found shot at Terry Road, later dies from injuries.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Sunday, August 7, a man was found shot on Terry Road. Police say, Christopher Robinson, 45, was later brought to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). On the following Monday, Robinson succumbed to his injuries. There are no suspects or motives at this time.
fox40jackson.com
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can...
WLBT
Remember pets during the city’s boil water advisories
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents stocking up on bottled water should remember their pets as well. If boiling your water for consumption, veterinarians remind you to do so for your fur babies as well. One Jackson resident believes her dogs became ill from drinking the city’s water. “You...
