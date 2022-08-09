Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Buccaneers make massive mistake with quarterback Tom Brady
After taking some time to think about Tom Brady stepping away from the Buccaneers for a few weeks, the story doesn’t line up with the actions as much as it should. For those who have not yet heard, Tom Brady is taking a few weeks away from the Buccaneers due to personal reasons. The Bucs say that they knew this before training camp began and that this is a non-story.
NFLPA president JC Tretter on Soldier Field conditions: 'The NFL can and should do better'
Soldier Field's days of hosting the Chicago Bears appear to be numbered as the team plans to build a new stadium away from the city in Arlington Heights. Despite its history and a $632 million renovation 20 years ago, the stadium may have outlived its usefulness. On Saturday, Soldier Field...
Mahomes throws TD pass in Chiefs’ preseason opener
CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on Kansas City’s first possession, then watched as the Chiefs lost to the Chicago Bears 19-14 in the preseason opener Saturday. The game was the first for Chicago’s Matt Eberflus as a head coach. It also...
Patrick Mahomes gets shoutout from wife Brittany for incredible preseason performance
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an incredible first preseason drive, and no one was more proud of him than his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Mahomes and the Chiefs proved that maybe they don’t need Tyreek Hill to be a successful offense, after all. The 26-year-old Texas Tech product went 6-for-7 in his first preseason action of 2022, and led Kansas City down the field for a touchdown.
Justin Reid kicks extra point for Chiefs vs Bears
The Kansas City Chiefs allowed Justin Reid to kick an extra point in the preseason game against the Bears and he converted. The Kansas City Chiefs are already set at kicker, so Harrison Butker has no real reason to be nervous, but just in case something happens to the team’s primary option when trying out field goals or extra points, it appears that safety Justin Reid is plenty capable of taking over those responsibilities from time to time—at least on a very short-term basis.
Jordan Montgomery makes Cardinals history: Yankees decision looks worse
Jordan Montgomery is making history for the St. Louis Cardinals and making the New York Yankees look real bad. Jordan Montgomery was never meant to get traded this season. He was performing well for the New York Yankees but in exchange for Harrison Bader, he was sent to the St. Louis Cardinals where he has already made history.
LSU football gets a new member of Brian Kelly’s family, flips 4-star QB from Big Ten school
Brian Kelly gets former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to flip to his LSU football family. Look at Brian Kelly playing Spoilermaker, as the new LSU football coach was able to convince former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to join his family. Collins had been committed to Purdue since early October of...
New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense
New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece
Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
Deshaun Watson’s apology doesn’t do much for many fans
Deshaun Watson’s “non” apology doesn’t sit well with many. Before the Cleveland Browns took on the Jacksonville Jaguars, Aditi Kinkhabwala got an opportunity to talk to embattled Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson. Watson, who would go on to look a bit rough in his preseason debut, spoke to Kinkhabwala about a few things, one of which involved his reaction to the ruling from Judge Sue L. Robinson.
Aces aim to secure top seed in finale vs. Storm
It is a straight-forward task for the Las Vegas Aces: Win and lock up home-court advantage for the WNBA postseason.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Saturdays are for Seconds)
Guardians (-102) vs Blue Jays. Cleveland came through for us yesterday, and I'm even more confident in the Guardians today. Triston McKenzie has become a legitimate ace, allowing precisely zero runs in four of his last seven starts. He's upped his curveball usage to fantastic results, as he's got a 48.1% whiff rate with the pitch this month. Pair that breaking ball with a fastball that opponents hit just .179 against in July and you're really cooking.
Tigers bad season gets even worse with concerning update on Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal could be out for awhile, especially after the latest injury update given by manager AJ Hinch. Skubal pulled himself from a recent start with elbow soreness, and for good reason. Given Detroit’s recent luck with pitcher injuries, we can assume he’ll be out for quite...
