Read full article on original website
Related
1350kman.com
Riley County remains in high incidence rate for COVID-19
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recorded 116 new COVID-19 cases for Riley County between July 30 and August 5. The latest report, out Wednesday, keeps Riley County in the HIGH incidence category with the current incidence rate of 156.3 per 100,000 people. This total does not include any at-home test results.
1350kman.com
Pottawatomie County narrowing list of projects to prioritize under proposed sales tax question
Pottawatomie County commissioners spent time Monday narrowing down a list of road projects to prioritize as it continues to prepare a sales tax ballot initiative this fall. Commissioners plan to ask voters to approve a quarter cent sales tax estimated to generate roughly 1 million dollars per year for road and bridge improvements. Included in that list are a number of roads in the Green Valley area.
1350kman.com
In Focus 8/8/22: Vien O, Theresa Ketterer, John Jobe
Segment 1 – 00:00 (KSU Vet Med) Segment 2 – 11:15 (KSU Vet Med) Segment 3 – 23:35 (Beach Museum) Segment 4 – 36:31 (Riley County Extension) On Monday’s edition of In Focus KSU Vet Med Dr. Vien O joined the program. Marianna Kistler Beach...
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 8/10/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft and unlawful computer acts in the 300 block of N. Billings St. in Riley on August 9, 2022, around 9:30 a.m. A 23-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported he paid a scammer pretending to be Evergy for fake overdue bills. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1350kman.com
Manhattan man jailed for violating offender registration
A Manhattan man is jailed on two counts of violating his offender registration and other counts. Riley County Police say 49-year-old Frank Gibson was arrested Monday on three total counts of violating the offender registration act, including two aggravated counts. He’s also charged with perjury. Gibson reportedly failed to comply with the conditions of his offender registration.
1350kman.com
One killed, 4 injured in crash east of Wamego
One person was killed Wednesday and four others were seriously injured, following a three vehicle crash east of Wamego. It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Highway 24 and Airport Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a pickup carrying four individuals was eastbound on the highway waiting to make a left turn. An SUV slowed from behind as it approached the turning truck, when a Midwest Concrete semi truck plowed into both vehicles from behind. The SUV came to rest on its side north of the highway, while the pickup, carrying a family of four, rolled onto its top.
1350kman.com
Manhattan Regional Airport runway reconstruction price tag significantly reduced
Nine months ahead of a planned major reconstruction of the Manhattan Regional Airport, the cost estimate on the project has been significantly reduced from what it was just a year ago. In July 2021, airport officials were looking at a $47 million total project, with the local share estimated around...
1350kman.com
In Focus 8/10/22: USD 320, USD 323, MATC
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with USD 320 Wamego Superintendent Rob McKim. USD 323 Rock Creek Superintendent Joan Simoneau also joined the program. In our final segments we spoke with Manhattan Area Technical College President Jim Genandt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1350kman.com
Suspect in Manhattan robbery jailed after weekend arrest in Wichita
An 18-year-old connected to a July 28 robbery and shooting at the Holiday Inn parking lot, is now jailed in Riley County, after being arrested Friday in Wichita. Malachi Fielder is charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a weapon. Fielder was one of two suspects alleged to have robbed a 17-year-old male victim at gunpoint, taking his phone. Online court documents allege Fielder also fired a gun at the victim’s vehicle. A 45-year-old woman was listed as a second victim. No injuries were reported.
1350kman.com
Two deer collisions reported in Geary County Sunday night
Geary County police filed reports for two separate deer collisions Sunday evening. The first occurred around 9 p.m. at mile marker 5 of K-57. Sheriff’s officials report Kevin Jones of Milford was travelling eastbound when a deer entered the path of his Chevy Uplander. Jones walked away unharmed and with minor vehicle damage.
1350kman.com
Offensive Assistants Meet the Media on Wednesday
MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State offensive line coach Conor Riley, running backs coach Brian Anderson, wide receivers coach Thad Ward and fullbacks/tight ends coach Brian Lepak met with members of the media on Wednesday to discuss their position groups after a week of preseason camp. Videos of each are below, while links to audio files are above.
1350kman.com
Second wave feminism on display at Beach Museum
The Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art is opening a new exhibit Tuesday to bring attention to the second wave of feminism from the 1960s to 1970s. The “Voices: Women Artists in the Era of the Second Wave of Feminism” exhibit will feature artwork utilized by female artists to highlight and bring attention to feminist concerns. Nearly all of the works originate from 1969 to 1979.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1350kman.com
K-State Holds First Preseason Camp Press Conference
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with members of the media for the first time during preseason camp on Monday at the Vanier Family Football Complex. Links to video and audio of the press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above, while a transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
Comments / 0