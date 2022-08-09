Read full article on original website
Jewell (Akers) Hughes
Jewell (Akers) Hughes, 85, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Liberty Nursing Home in Mansfield, Ohio after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born July 3, 1937, in Dony, Kentucky to Charlie and Sylvia (Howell) Akers. She graduated from McDowell High School and Portsmouth Interstate Business College.
Amy Ilene Kleinknecht
Amy Ilene Kleinknecht, 63, of Galion passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Signature Heathcare of Galion. Amy was born in Galion, Ohio on July 7, 1959 to the late Merl M. Kleinknecht and C. Jean (Hickman) Kleinknecht.
Columbus St. Charles blanks Hilliard Darby
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Columbus St. Charles' 5-0 blanking of Hilliard Darby on August 12 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Columbus St. Charles drew first blood by forging a 4-0 margin over Hilliard Darby after
Motocross returns to Richland County Fair for 1st time in 5 years
MANSFIELD -- As the lights went up in the grandstand, the loud murmur of anticipation moved through the crowd in waves. Behind the scenes local racers were mentally preparing while their pit crews made last-minute checks.
Loney’s lawyer leaves him in the lurch: Fredericktown, 1912
FREDERICKTOWN -- This vintage postcard captures a great view of downtown Fredericktown, around 1908. Several local businesses are visible, including Johnson & Crowell Farm Implements and Vehicles. A search of period newspapers turns up a few references, including that store co-founder Fred Johnson left in 1911 to take up a job in Columbus working for a large farm equipment company.
Abracadabra: West Lafayette Ridgewood makes Zanesville's offense disappear
A suffocating defense helped West Lafayette Ridgewood handle Zanesville 20-0 on August 12 in Ohio football.
Saturday's fair results encompass exhibitors, showmen & small equine events
MANSFIELD -- Saturday morning results from the Richland County Junior Fair Board include the Showman of Showmen Contest, Outstanding Exhibitors and Small Equine. Style Revue, Sheep Show, Swine Show and Rabbit Show. They were provided by the fair board on Friday morning.
Cardington-Lincoln stonewalls Hamilton Township
A vice-like defensive effort helped Cardington-Lincoln squeeze Hamilton Township 3-0 in a shutout performance during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game.
GALLERY: Showman of Showmen at 2022 Richland County Fair
Hayden Harriman of the Clear Fork FFA is this year's Showman of Showmen. Ethan Staley took second place; Jace Craner took third.
Richard Michael "Mike" Temme
BUTLER: Richard Michael "Mike" Temme, 57, of Butler passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Independents/Others
I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000.
Raymond H. Meyers,
Raymond H. Meyers, 75, of Mansfield passed away August 9, 2022 at Mansfield Memorial Homes with his wife by his side. Ray was born December 1, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA to Carl and Rose Schneider Meyers. He was a 1964 graduate of St. Peter's High School and then served as a radioman in the United States Navy. Ray was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, the Mansfield Owls and Eagles and retired as a postal worker. He loved music, crossword puzzles, visiting wineries, boating and fishing at the lake, especially with his grandchildren. Ray was quiet, but was very witty and a definite jokester.
Harriman takes top prize in Showman of Showmen
MANSFIELD – Hayden Harriman knows that sometimes it takes sacrifice to rise to the top. The rising sophomore quit the football team this year to focus all his energy on showing livestock. That sacrifice paid off Friday when he was named Showman of Showman at the Richland County Fair.
Fair results include rabbit, sheep, swine and style competitions
MANSFIELD -- The latest results from the Richland County Junior Fair Board include the Style Revue, Sheep Show, Swine Show and Rabbit Show. They were provided by the fair board on Friday morning.
Hillsdale joins Lucas in new-look Region 25
LUCAS — The Cubs will have some local company in the new-look Region 25 of Division VII. Lucas, which has been the class of Region 25 since winning the regional title in 2019, will be joined by Hillsdale this fall. The Falcons dropped to Division VII after reaching the Division VI playoffs the past six years.
GOAL Digital Academy promotes LeRoy Smith to assistant principal
MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy has promoted Intervention Specialist LeRoy Smith to Assistant Principal. Smith will be the lead administrator on site for both the Mansfield and Galion GOAL Digital Academy Learning Labs. An integral part of his job includes overseeing all summer extended learning programs for GOAL.
Rams, Colts battle to 1-1 draw in girls soccer opener
BELLVILLE — Everything veteran Clear Fork coach Brittany Bechtel thought she knew about the 2022 season changed in the blink of an eye Friday night. Junior forward Kendall Windsor suffered a knee injury early in the first half as the Colts and Richland County rival Madison battled to a 1-1 draw in the season opener at the Colt Corral.
Lucas dominates early, rolls past Cardington-Lincoln
There was no tuning necessary, Lucas opened in perfect harmony while drumming Cardington-Lincoln with a strong start in Ohio high school football action on August 12.
Music therapy opportunities coming to Richland Academy
MANSFIELD -- Board Certified Music Therapist and Pianist Olivia Rayburn will be offering classes and lessons this fall at Richland Academy of the Arts. Group Piano for Beginners, Senior 60+ Group Drumming, and Private Piano lessons are just a few of the offerings Academy students can expect to see this fall.
Mansfield Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance to host Community Day at Liberty Park
MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (MIMA) will be holding its 2nd annual Community Day event at Liberty Park on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
