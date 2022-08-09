Raymond H. Meyers, 75, of Mansfield passed away August 9, 2022 at Mansfield Memorial Homes with his wife by his side. Ray was born December 1, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA to Carl and Rose Schneider Meyers. He was a 1964 graduate of St. Peter's High School and then served as a radioman in the United States Navy. Ray was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, the Mansfield Owls and Eagles and retired as a postal worker. He loved music, crossword puzzles, visiting wineries, boating and fishing at the lake, especially with his grandchildren. Ray was quiet, but was very witty and a definite jokester.

