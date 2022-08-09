ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Preseason Odds: Rams vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Los Angeles Rams to kick off preseason! It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Rams-Chargers prediction and pick. The battle of LA will take place on January 1 toward the end of the regular season. However, the fans of LA will get a teaser when these two teams meet Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. This is just a preseason match, but I can assure both sides want to win to get a one-up on the other side. Yes, The Rams hold all the cards right now as they are the defending Super Bowl champs. 2022 is a new year though and there is a lot to look forward to for both of these squads.
Lakers, Warriors set for battle on 2022-23 NBA opening night

The NBA announced its opening night on Saturday and it will be on October 18th with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the defending champion, Golden State Warriors. They will also be given their title rings prior to tip-off. Via Shams Charania: Scheduled for the NBA’s 2022-23 opening night and ring ceremony on […] The post Lakers, Warriors set for battle on 2022-23 NBA opening night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Rob Pelinka's unexpected stance on Russell Westbrook trade is 'surprising' NBA

There has not been much movement with regard to the Los Angeles Lakers’ supposed desire to trade away Russell Westbrook this summer. Unsurprisingly, team general manager Rob Pelinka has played a key role in all this. What is rather unexpected, however, is the high-ranking executive’s strong stance on the potential deal. According to Dan Woike […] The post RUMOR: Rob Pelinka’s unexpected stance on Russell Westbrook trade is ‘surprising’ NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers go full 'Moneyball' with insane streak not seen in 20 years

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the hottest teams in all of Major League Baseball. On Friday night, they accomplished a feat the league hasn’t seen in 20 years. The Dodgers defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-3 in Kansas City. It is the team’s 11th consecutive victory, which paces the MLB. Even more impressive […] The post Dodgers go full ‘Moneyball’ with insane streak not seen in 20 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Nets' Kyrie Irving, Lakers' Russell Westbrook spotted together amid trade rumors

Despite the recent trade rumors linking them with each other, Brooklyn Nets playmaker Kyrie Irving and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook don’t seem to have any ill feelings towards each other. At the very least, they have no problem working together. Irving and Westbrook were recently spotted putting in the work together in a […] The post VIDEO: Nets’ Kyrie Irving, Lakers’ Russell Westbrook spotted together amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
