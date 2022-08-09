Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Related
NFL Preseason Odds: Rams vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
The Los Angeles Chargers host the Los Angeles Rams to kick off preseason! It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Rams-Chargers prediction and pick. The battle of LA will take place on January 1 toward the end of the regular season. However, the fans of LA will get a teaser when these two teams meet Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. This is just a preseason match, but I can assure both sides want to win to get a one-up on the other side. Yes, The Rams hold all the cards right now as they are the defending Super Bowl champs. 2022 is a new year though and there is a lot to look forward to for both of these squads.
Lakers, Warriors set for battle on 2022-23 NBA opening night
The NBA announced its opening night on Saturday and it will be on October 18th with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the defending champion, Golden State Warriors. They will also be given their title rings prior to tip-off. Via Shams Charania: Scheduled for the NBA’s 2022-23 opening night and ring ceremony on […] The post Lakers, Warriors set for battle on 2022-23 NBA opening night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Rob Pelinka’s unexpected stance on Russell Westbrook trade is ‘surprising’ NBA
There has not been much movement with regard to the Los Angeles Lakers’ supposed desire to trade away Russell Westbrook this summer. Unsurprisingly, team general manager Rob Pelinka has played a key role in all this. What is rather unexpected, however, is the high-ranking executive’s strong stance on the potential deal. According to Dan Woike […] The post RUMOR: Rob Pelinka’s unexpected stance on Russell Westbrook trade is ‘surprising’ NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers go full ‘Moneyball’ with insane streak not seen in 20 years
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the hottest teams in all of Major League Baseball. On Friday night, they accomplished a feat the league hasn’t seen in 20 years. The Dodgers defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-3 in Kansas City. It is the team’s 11th consecutive victory, which paces the MLB. Even more impressive […] The post Dodgers go full ‘Moneyball’ with insane streak not seen in 20 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals will play the second of their three-game series on Saturday. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Dodgers-Royals prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Dodgers are easily the...
VIDEO: Nets’ Kyrie Irving, Lakers’ Russell Westbrook spotted together amid trade rumors
Despite the recent trade rumors linking them with each other, Brooklyn Nets playmaker Kyrie Irving and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook don’t seem to have any ill feelings towards each other. At the very least, they have no problem working together. Irving and Westbrook were recently spotted putting in the work together in a […] The post VIDEO: Nets’ Kyrie Irving, Lakers’ Russell Westbrook spotted together amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
105K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0