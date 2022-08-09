The Los Angeles Chargers host the Los Angeles Rams to kick off preseason! It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Rams-Chargers prediction and pick. The battle of LA will take place on January 1 toward the end of the regular season. However, the fans of LA will get a teaser when these two teams meet Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. This is just a preseason match, but I can assure both sides want to win to get a one-up on the other side. Yes, The Rams hold all the cards right now as they are the defending Super Bowl champs. 2022 is a new year though and there is a lot to look forward to for both of these squads.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO