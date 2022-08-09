ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat Rock, MI

Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Newport man accused of attacking man with incendiary device, shotgun charged

A Newport man accused of attacking someone with an incendiary device and a shotgun has been charged, officials said. James Michael Pattenaude, 38, was arraigned Thursday in 1st District Court in Monroe on several charges, including felonious assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and using a firearm during a felony, related to the attack, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

3 arrested after leading Detroit police on car chase, shooting at officers

Detroit — Three people were arrested Thursday after police say they led a car chase in a stolen pickup truck and shot at officers. Michigan State Police said they assisted Detroit police who were pursuing a black Dodge Ram pickup. Someone fired at police officers through the truck's rear sliding window, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Police charge suspect arrested in General Motors' Orion Assembly plant death

Authorities have charged a suspect in connection to the Thursday death of Pontiac resident Gregory Lanier Robertson at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township. The court charged a 48-year-old man with open murder Friday, according to a  news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department. The suspect, who faces life in prison if convicted, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday. ...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Trio sought in armed robbery Thursday in east Detroit

Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery Thursday at a business on the city’s east side. A woman reported that three men robbed her at gunpoint shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at a business in the 9900 block of Gratiot near Harper, police said in a Twitter post Friday.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

2 arrested, 3rd sought in west Detroit shooting, police chase, car theft

Detroit police arrested two people Thursday and are seeking a third in connection with shooting at an officer and a car, leading officers on a chase and stealing an SUV on the city's west side. The situation was "very complicated," Detroit police Chief James White told reporters. Officers patrolling near...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Suspect in July shooting that wounded man in downtown Detroit sought

Detroit — Police are looking for a man in connection with a shooting last month that wounded one person. Officials said the shooting happened at about 12:50 a.m. on July 24 in the area of State Street and Washington Boulevard in downtown Detroit. According to authorities, a group of...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspect After Man Riding Bicycle Fatally Shot In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to fatally shooting a 50-year-old man riding his bicycle. The incident happened on Monday, June 13, 2022, at about 1:24 a.m., in the 14600 block of Chatham. Police say the 50-year-old male victim was riding his bicycle when the suspect fired multiple shots and fatally wounded him. The suspect was driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan. According to police, the suspect fled westbound on Wannamaker. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Woman, 22, found dead in west Detroit, police say

Detroit police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was discovered Friday morning on the city's west side. According to police, the woman's body was found around 8:20 a.m. in the back of black 2017 Dodge Journey in the 19300 block of Stahelin Avenue. She had been...
DETROIT, MI

