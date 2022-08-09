Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
Body found at Belle Isle Park, 17-year-old suspect in custody
Michigan State Police said the body was found around 8 p.m. in a wooded area. Investigators are calling the death suspicious.
fox2detroit.com
$22,500 reward offered after Wixom man found shot to death in crashed truck in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are still looking for the shooter who killed a Wixom man last month in Detroit. Jeff Najor was found shot to death in his crashed pickup truck along the I-96 Service Drive near Braile on July 18. Police said that there were no bullet holes...
Detroit News
48-year-old man arraigned on murder charge in slaying of coworker at GM's Orion plant
A 48-year-old man was arraigned on a charge of open murder Saturday in connection with Thursday’s fatal assault of a coworker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township. Astrit Gjon Bushi, who is from Albania and was believed to be living out of his van, is being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman in crash that killed 2 Make-A-Wish bicyclists faces additional charges
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists is facing additional charges of reckless driving and injuring other riders. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, was initially charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death in...
Detroit News
55-year-old man stabbed to death on Belle Isle knew suspect, police say
The victim of a fatal stabbing Friday on Belle Isle has been identified as a 55-year-old man, Michigan State Police said. In a tweet Saturday, MSP Second District said the man knew the suspect, a 17-year-old who is being held at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. Police said the...
Detroit News
Newport man accused of attacking man with incendiary device, shotgun charged
A Newport man accused of attacking someone with an incendiary device and a shotgun has been charged, officials said. James Michael Pattenaude, 38, was arraigned Thursday in 1st District Court in Monroe on several charges, including felonious assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and using a firearm during a felony, related to the attack, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Westland man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party, taking his AR-15
DETROIT – A Westland man is accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen in the basement of a Detroit home and stealing his AR-15 after they went to a party together, officials said. Police said Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, and Jacob Hills, 18, of Grand Blanc, went to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dad desperate for baby's killer to be brought to justice after nearly four years
"I'm just waiting on them to do what what's supposed to be done.. what should have been done in the beginning of this."
Detroit News
3 arrested after leading Detroit police on car chase, shooting at officers
Detroit — Three people were arrested Thursday after police say they led a car chase in a stolen pickup truck and shot at officers. Michigan State Police said they assisted Detroit police who were pursuing a black Dodge Ram pickup. Someone fired at police officers through the truck's rear sliding window, officials said.
Police charge suspect arrested in General Motors' Orion Assembly plant death
Authorities have charged a suspect in connection to the Thursday death of Pontiac resident Gregory Lanier Robertson at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township. The court charged a 48-year-old man with open murder Friday, according to a news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department. The suspect, who faces life in prison if convicted, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday. ...
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old out on bond leads police on wild chase in Wayne County; 3 arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Driven by a 14-year-old suspect, three people in a stolen pickup truck took police on a wild chase through multiple Wayne County communities before they were arrested on the Southfield Freeway late Thursday night. One of the passengers in the truck fired gunshots at pursuing officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Trio sought in armed robbery Thursday in east Detroit
Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery Thursday at a business on the city’s east side. A woman reported that three men robbed her at gunpoint shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at a business in the 9900 block of Gratiot near Harper, police said in a Twitter post Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 arrested, charged after men walk into Royal Oak pharmacy and demand prescription pills, police say
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Five men are facing charges in connection with an unarmed robbery at a Royal Oak pharmacy. The robbery happened at 9:35 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 5) at the Dynamic Care Pharmacy at 4119 West 13 Mile Road. Police said someone called 911 to report that...
Detroit News
2 arrested, 3rd sought in west Detroit shooting, police chase, car theft
Detroit police arrested two people Thursday and are seeking a third in connection with shooting at an officer and a car, leading officers on a chase and stealing an SUV on the city's west side. The situation was "very complicated," Detroit police Chief James White told reporters. Officers patrolling near...
Detroit News
Suspect in July shooting that wounded man in downtown Detroit sought
Detroit — Police are looking for a man in connection with a shooting last month that wounded one person. Officials said the shooting happened at about 12:50 a.m. on July 24 in the area of State Street and Washington Boulevard in downtown Detroit. According to authorities, a group of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect arrested in Detroit assault that left man with brain injury, unconscious, on ventilator
DETROIT – Detroit police have arrested the suspect involved in an assault that left a man with a brain injury, unconscious, and on a ventilator on the city’s east side. The incident occurred July 30 around 7:52 a.m. in the area of 1st and Bagley streets, where EMS rushed him to the hospital.
Police Seek Suspect After Man Riding Bicycle Fatally Shot In Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to fatally shooting a 50-year-old man riding his bicycle. The incident happened on Monday, June 13, 2022, at about 1:24 a.m., in the 14600 block of Chatham. Police say the 50-year-old male victim was riding his bicycle when the suspect fired multiple shots and fatally wounded him. The suspect was driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan. According to police, the suspect fled westbound on Wannamaker. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
Detroit News
Woman, 22, found dead in west Detroit, police say
Detroit police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was discovered Friday morning on the city's west side. According to police, the woman's body was found around 8:20 a.m. in the back of black 2017 Dodge Journey in the 19300 block of Stahelin Avenue. She had been...
Comments / 2