Dodgers News: Former LA Slugger Closing in on Unique Barry Bonds Record
Former Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols is closing in on one of Barry Bond's many records.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ken Giles: Solid rehab outings at Triple-A
Giles (shoulder) made his most recent pair of rehab appearances Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Tacoma, firing two scoreless innings during which he's allowed a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout. The veteran right-hander has been impressive during his time in the minors save for one hiccup Friday...
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series
Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jhoulys Chacin: Slated to pitch in sim game
Chacin (toe) will participate in a simulated game Friday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Chacin has been sidelined for two and a half weeks due to toe sesamoiditis but has been cleared to face hitters. Given the length of his absence, it's possible that the right-hander will require a rehab assignment before he's able to return from the injured list.
CBS Sports
Astros' Lance McCullers: Season debut set for Saturday
The Astros will activate McCullers (forearm) from the 60-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Houston had been running a five-man rotation since dealing away Jake Odorizzi ahead of last week's trade deadline, but McCullers' return from the...
CBS Sports
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Exits with side injury
Escobar left Saturday's game against the Phillies with a side injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The specific nature and severity of Escobar's injury are not yet clear. He'd already seen a significant drop in playing time, as he slipped into a spot on the short side of a platoon with Luis Guillorme at third base at the start of August, so his short-term outlook won't change much if he's shut down for a few days.
CBS Sports
Royals' Brent Rooker: Recalled from Triple-A
Rooker was recalled to the majors from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. After being traded to the Royals from San Diego, Rooker played five games with Triple-A Omaha in which he slashed .450/.500/.950 over 22 plate appearances. He's had less success in MLB with a career OPS of .690 and hasn't reached base in either game he's played in the big leagues this season.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Steps out of lineup
Edman is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Edman was scratched from Saturday's lineup for unspecified reasons but started the past three games and went 4-for-13 with an RBI, two runs and a stolen base. Nolan Gorman will move to second base while Nolan Arenado rests his legs as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Rehab continues positively
Trammell (hamstring) is 4-for-12 with a solo home run, two walks, a stolen base and total three runs in his last three rehab games for Triple-A Tacoma. Trammell appears to be on the cusp of a return after seven rehab games, but it remains to be seen if the Mariners will opt to activate him in time for the start of the weekend series with the Rangers that begins Friday. The fact the 24-year-old just played a full nine innings in left field Wednesday for the Rainiers lends credence to the notion he could indeed be back on the big-league roster in short order.
CBS Sports
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Not starting matinee
Rosario isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Rosario will get a breather with left-hander Jesus Luzardo on the mound for Miami during Saturday's matinee. Robbie Grossman is starting in left field and batting sixth.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Reinstated, sent down
Trammell (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Trammell was sidelined since late June due to a hamstring injury, but he's been on a rehab assignment for the last few weeks. He slashed .367/.424/.633 with two homers, two doubles, six runs, two RBI and a stolen base over eight rehab games and will remain in the minors now that he's back to full health.
CBS Sports
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Ends RBI drought
Lopez went 1-for-4 with a two-run single, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 5-3 win over the White Sox. Lopez hadn't driven in a run since July 15 entering Thursday's contest. He changed that with a two-run single in the seventh inning before stealing second and scoring on an MJ Melendez single. Since the All-Star break, Lopez is hitting .271 (16-for-59) with six stolen bases and nine runs scored, but he has only one extra-base hit in that span. The light-hitting infielder continues to find playing time as a versatile defender, but he's put up a meager .246/.301/.290 slash line with 12 steals, 15 RBI and 40 runs scored through 106 games this season.
CBS Sports
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Out of Friday's lineup
Dozier is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers. Dozier has a .479 OPS through nine games in August and will head to the bench for Friday's series opener. Michael Massey will enter the lineup at second base, which pushes Nicky Lopez to shortstop and Bobby Witt to the hot corner.
CBS Sports
Royals' Salvador Perez: Hits 17th homer
Perez went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI home run in an 8-3 loss to the Dodgers on Friday. After a miserable start to the season which was then exacerbated by injury, Perez has started showing signs of life. The power-hitting catcher has hit six homers since returning from thumb surgery on July 29. Perez is now slugging .540 in August and has 17 homers on the season. He has hit over 20 home runs in every full season of play dating back to 2015 and is on pace to extend the streak again this season if he can avoid re-aggravating his thumb.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Loses 40-man spot
The Cardinals designated McFarland for assignment Wednesday. Given that the left-handed McFarland has yielded a .354 average and .542 slugging percentage to opposing left-handed hitters this season, the Cardinals' decision to cut bait with him isn't an overly surprising one. St. Louis summoned Jake Woodford from Triple-A Memphis to replace him in the bullpen.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Remains out of lineup
Alfaro (knee) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Nationals. Alfaro will miss a third straight game after he hurt his right knee in Monday's loss to the Giants. He's expected to sit for one more game before returning to start behind the plate Sunday, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Austin Nola will start at catcher and bat ninth in Friday's series opener.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Cast off roster
Torrens was designated for assignment Thursday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Torrens showed flashes at the plate in 2021, but he struggled to a .214/.262/.252 line across 141 plate appearances prior to losing his roster spot this season. Curt Casali -- who the Mariners acquired at the trade deadline -- was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move and should serve as the backup catcher to starter Cal Raleigh.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Swipes bag, scores twice
Stott went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mets. Batting leadoff for the first time in his MLB career, Stott produced his second career game with at least three hits. He was also hit by a pitch and managed to reach base in all four plate appearances against Max Scherzer. The rookie infielder has gone 10-for-19 (.526) with six runs scored over his last five games, raising his season slash line to .219/.282/.341.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Sits Wednesday
Merrifield is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. Toronto will roll out an outfield of Lourdes Gurriel, Raimel Tapia and Teoscar Hernandez for the series finale while Merrifield heads to the bench after two straight starts. Since being acquired from the Royals on Aug. 2, Merrifield has gone 6-for-21 (.286 average) with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base through his first six games with the Blue Jays.
CBS Sports
Astros' Michael Brantley: Heading for second opinion
Astros bench coach Joe Espada said Wednesday that Brantley is receiving a second medical opinion on his injured right shoulder, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. GM James Click said recently he had no update on Brantley's status but indicated it's possible the veteran outfielder doesn't see the field again this year, though Click said he still hopes Brantley will return to action. The 35-year-old has been sidelined by the injury since late June, and he was shut down in mid-July when his body responded poorly to swinging a bat. At this point, Brantley shouldn't be expected to rejoin the Astros until at least sometime in September, assuming he even sees the field again in 2022.
