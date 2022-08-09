ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Walmart held talks on streaming deal with Disney, Comcast and Paramount- NYT

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yd4Iv_0hAaKNTJ00

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) has held talks with media companies about including streaming entertainment in its membership service, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the conversations.

Executives from Paramount, Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), which operate several major streaming services, have in recent weeks spoken with the U.S. retail giant, according to the report.

Walmart+ membership costs $12.95 per month and currently includes free shipping on orders and discounts on fuel as well as a free six-month subscription to Spotify's (SPOT.N) premium music service.

Walmart declined to comment on the report, while Paramount, Disney and Comcast did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Streaming Service in America

Prior to the pandemic, the streaming media service sector was dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. Each had a very different beginning. Netflix was a DVD by mail company. Started in 1997, it began to move to streaming services in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it is arguably the largest service by subscriber […]
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ To Increase Prices in December 2022

Disney will be increasing the prices of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ in December 2022 as it introduces its ad-supported version in the United States. According to reports, the price hike will take effect December 8 and will see the premium ad-free Disney+ rise from $7.99 USD monthly to $10.99 USD a month or $109.99 USD a year. Hulu’s current ad-supported version will rise from $6.99 USD a month or $69.99 USD a year to $7.99 USD a month or $79.99 USD, while its ad-free tier will jump from $12.99 USD a month to $14.99 USD a month. ESPN+’s price changes, which were announced previously, will rise from $6.99 USD a month or $69.99 USD a year to $9.99 USD a month or $99.99 USD a year starting August 23.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
New York Culture

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#The New York Times#Comcast Corp
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu

Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
RESTAURANTS
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Walmart
Distractify

Employee Denied Pay Raise Gets "Revenge" on Boss by Getting Entire Department to Leave

Even though there are a lot of industries offering pay raises, salaries still aren't matching the rate of inflation which means that for most people, they're either making the same amount of money as they were before, or even less. That, coupled with the increased cost of living across the United States, and it being harder now for the average American to own a house than it was during the Great Depression, it's understandable why many folks are so concerned with receiving higher pay.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

546K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy