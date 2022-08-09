ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

thecentersquare.com

Bill to expand Social Security benefits nears House floor vote

(The Center Square) – A bill to expand social security benefits is expected to reach the House floor for a vote in the coming weeks. The Social Security Fairness Act, if signed into law, would eliminate two provisions of the original 1935 Social Security Act that reduces the benefits of more than 2 million retirees.
bloomberglaw.com

Bill to Curb Medicare Advantage Lapses Wins House Panel’s OK

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill moved a step closer on Wednesday to requiring better transparency and more timely coverage decisions by Medicare managed care plans. In a markup hearing, the The House Ways and Means Committee adopted a chair’s amendment that tweaks the language of H.R. 8487, the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act. The bill now moves to the House floor for a full vote.
Washington Examiner

Industry warns Manchin-Schumer bill will mean fewer new drugs

The pharmaceutical industry is bracing for a severe hit to investments with the Senate passage of a bill that would give Medicare the authority to set price caps on some expensive prescription drugs. Democrats passed a surprise deal struck last week between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen....
Business Insider

What is a relief payment check and am I eligible?

Florida's Governor said low-income families will receive $450 per child. Maine will be sending payments of up to $850 – more than any other state government. Some economists have warned relief payment checks may drive up inflation. Families across the US are feeling the strain of soaring prices but...
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
