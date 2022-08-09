Read full article on original website
Republicans say Democrats will ‘pay the price’ in midterms for passing massive spending bill
Republicans on Sunday heaped scorn on Democrats for passing a multibillion-dollar economic package, warning that it would come back to haunt them in the November midterms. "Democrats will pay the price in November for raising taxes on families during a recession," Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.
thecentersquare.com
Bill to expand Social Security benefits nears House floor vote
(The Center Square) – A bill to expand social security benefits is expected to reach the House floor for a vote in the coming weeks. The Social Security Fairness Act, if signed into law, would eliminate two provisions of the original 1935 Social Security Act that reduces the benefits of more than 2 million retirees.
bloomberglaw.com
Bill to Curb Medicare Advantage Lapses Wins House Panel’s OK
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill moved a step closer on Wednesday to requiring better transparency and more timely coverage decisions by Medicare managed care plans. In a markup hearing, the The House Ways and Means Committee adopted a chair’s amendment that tweaks the language of H.R. 8487, the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act. The bill now moves to the House floor for a full vote.
Washington Examiner
Industry warns Manchin-Schumer bill will mean fewer new drugs
The pharmaceutical industry is bracing for a severe hit to investments with the Senate passage of a bill that would give Medicare the authority to set price caps on some expensive prescription drugs. Democrats passed a surprise deal struck last week between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen....
Analysis: Inflation Reduction Act would increase taxes on nearly all Americans
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would increase taxes on nearly every American despite claims made by President Biden. “When we pass the Inflation Reduction Act, not a single American in the middle class will pay higher taxes,” Biden tweeted. According to analysis by...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
What is a relief payment check and am I eligible?
Florida's Governor said low-income families will receive $450 per child. Maine will be sending payments of up to $850 – more than any other state government. Some economists have warned relief payment checks may drive up inflation. Families across the US are feeling the strain of soaring prices but...
Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check
Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
Kyrsten Sinema reportedly wants to block Democrats from narrowing the carried interest loophole benefiting rich investors
Obama and Trump both tried and failed to close the carried interest loophole. Biden's big bill hangs in the balance with Sinema still undecided.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
Nancy Pelosi's husband just dumped his NVIDIA stock right before Congress is set to pass the 'CHIPS-plus' bill
Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported that her husband sold all of his stock in chip-maker NVIDIA. The document states Paul Pelosi sold 25,000 shares worth up to $5 million — at a reported loss. The trade comes as Congress is set to pass a $54 billion bill to bolster US...
Sen. Ron Johnson suggests putting Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every year
Democrats are pummeling Johnson. Earlier this year, he also suggested repealing Obamacare if Republicans retook Congress.
Biden administration says pharmacies can't turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy
In clarifying guidance announced Wednesday, the Biden administration says federal law does not allow pharmacies to turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy.
Do You Lose SSDI When You Become Eligible for Social Security?
If you receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), you’ve probably worried at some point about losing benefits. After all, the application process is notoriously long and cumbersome. If you’re nearing retirement age, those fears may become more pronounced. So what exactly happens to your SSDI when you reach retirement age?
Social Security payments 2022: Massive $2,400 increase could be on the way for recipients
Several members of Congress are hoping to pass the Social Security Expansion Act, which would expand benefits by $200 a month for any recipient as senior citizens grapple with roaring inflation.
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
Stimulus Update: Will the Democrats' New Deal Provide Financial Relief?
Lawmakers have been working on stimulus legislation, and a new agreement could have the necessary support to pass. Lawmakers on the left have been negotiating for months to pass new legislation. A tentative deal has been reached that could help keep insurance premiums down. It could also offer incentives for...
GOP strips insulin out-of-pocket cap from bill: ‘Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin’
The bill retains a $35 per month for out-of-pocket insulin co-pays under Medicare even through the GOP successfully removed the cap for private insurance.
Student Loan Forgiveness: This New Waiver Makes It Simpler Than Ever To Shed Your Loan
Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is urging Americans to apply to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) to see if they're eligible. At the same time, the Biden...
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
