Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Related
2 escape after plane lands on Southern California freeway
CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A single-engine airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said. The Piper PA-32 was flying to Corona Municipal Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble and landed in eastbound lanes of State Route 91 in Riverside County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Local TV news showed dashcam footage of the plane landing in moving traffic and bursting into flames on the freeway near Corona. No injuries were reported. The pilot, Andrew Cho, told the Southern California News Group that he and his passenger had time to get out before the flames spread.
Watch: Plane lands on California highway, catches fire
Investigators are called it a 'forced landing' after the pilot claimed to have been experiencing engine troubles.
AOL Corp
California plane lands on busy freeway near Los Angeles, ignites after crashing into truck
A single-engine plane carrying a pilot and one passenger crash-landed on California's 91 Freeway after an engine malfunction, striking a truck and igniting into flames, according to authorities. The two people inside the plane were unharmed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The incident occurred on the highway 45 minutes...
A disastrous megaflood is coming to California, experts say, and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history
A new study by the journal Science shows climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood happening in California in the next four decades. And experts say it would be unlike anything anyone, alive today, has ever experienced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNN reporter shows impact drought has had on California river
CNN correspondent Mike Valerio is in the Los Angeles River to discuss California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to store water amid a drought.
Kobe Bryant crash scene photos were shared during awards ceremony cocktail hour, witness testifies
Photos taken at the scene of the fatal helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were shared by a Los Angeles County firefighter during the cocktail hour at an awards ceremony a month after the crash, according to witness testimony.
newportbeachindy.com
New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach
John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
sanclementetimes.com
Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
RELATED PEOPLE
LAPD determines body found on fire near Griffith Park merry go round was likely a suicide
Authorities are investigating the death of a person who apparently set themselves on fire in a tree near the Griffith Park merry go round Tuesday.
4th victim struck by lightning near White House identified as Newbury Park woman
The fourth person who was struck by lightning on Thursday during a lightning storm in Washington D.C. is recovering at a hospital in the nation's capital. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, was collecting donations just outside the White House last week to help Ukrainian victims. She was doing her part to help out others less fortunate than her on her birthday. Fortunately for Escudero-Kontostathis, she survived the lightning strike but three other people did not. Escudero-Kontostathis' parents left their home in Ventura County to be by their daughter's side at an area hospital.Family and friends told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that even though she is...
Anne Heche's son mourns mother: 'We have lost a bright light'
Anne Heche's son paid tribute to his mother Friday saying the family had lost "a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man falls to death at popular California waterfall
A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1