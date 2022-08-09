ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

2 escape after plane lands on Southern California freeway

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A single-engine airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said. The Piper PA-32 was flying to Corona Municipal Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble and landed in eastbound lanes of State Route 91 in Riverside County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Local TV news showed dashcam footage of the plane landing in moving traffic and bursting into flames on the freeway near Corona. No injuries were reported. The pilot, Andrew Cho, told the Southern California News Group that he and his passenger had time to get out before the flames spread.
