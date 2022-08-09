ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forestdale, AL

12-year-old boy lied about what happened to his mom – then admitted he accidentally shot and killed her, authorities say

By Caitlin O'Kane
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago
Me
3d ago

Big difference between teaching a kid to not touch guns compared to teaching kids the proper way to handle guns. I can tell you that my kids don’t touch any guns at home unless we intend to use them.

Reply(112)
203
Joyce Marret
3d ago

SOOOOOO sorry for the loss of this loving family and my prayers are with the 12 year old son also because I'm sure this could effect him psychologically for the rest of his life.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply(1)
93
onehunglo
4d ago

So who INTENTIONALLY left the firearm unlocked and within that boys reach? Seems that no matter how much some people are schooled on gun safety, they toss it right out the window figuring it’s not gonna happen to them.

Reply(24)
86
 

