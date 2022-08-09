ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KJCT8

State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Microplastics increasingly found in Colorado’s snowpack

DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Researchers in Colorado have identified tiny pieces of plastic in a snowpack sample from the pristine high country — a finding that may confirm suspicions that an invisible layer of microplastics blankets the Rocky Mountains. The Colorado Sun reports that the researchers suspect the...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Only subtle changes likely in this week’s hot forecast

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Yesterday, we told you this week’s forecast would be one with few changes. Today, we double down on that: this week’s forecast will be warm and mainly dry with only subtle changes late this week and this weekend to offer some slight cooler and maybe a stray shower or thunderstorm.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy