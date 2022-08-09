Read full article on original website
Cast Your Vote Colorado: Ninth annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest opens voting
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol announced Tuesday that voting for the 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest is now open. The contest is held by the American Association of State Troopers and is meant to be a friendly competition between Colorado’s 50 state police agencies, with winners earning a spot in the upcoming AAST calendar.
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Microplastics increasingly found in Colorado’s snowpack
DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Researchers in Colorado have identified tiny pieces of plastic in a snowpack sample from the pristine high country — a finding that may confirm suspicions that an invisible layer of microplastics blankets the Rocky Mountains. The Colorado Sun reports that the researchers suspect the...
Only subtle changes likely in this week’s hot forecast
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Yesterday, we told you this week’s forecast would be one with few changes. Today, we double down on that: this week’s forecast will be warm and mainly dry with only subtle changes late this week and this weekend to offer some slight cooler and maybe a stray shower or thunderstorm.
