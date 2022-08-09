ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Two women injured in Hollywood plaza shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two women were injured in a Hollywood shooting on Monday. Police said around 6:15 p.m. they received word of a possible shooting in a small strip shopping plaza in the 2500 block of Sheridan Street. When officers arrived, they found two females who had "injuries consistent with a shooting" in a laundromat in the plaza. They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition. At this time police are requesting the assistance of the community. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the police or Broward Crime Stoppers.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Southwest Miami-Dade shooting critically injures teen

MIAMI - A teen was shot overnight in southwest Miami-Dade.Miami-Dade police said officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found a 16-year-old had been shot near 107th Avenue and SW 171st Street. The teen was taken by family members to Jackson South Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.  
CBS Miami

Man killed in SW Dade park

MIAMI - A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a southwest Miami-Dade park. It happened not too far from where a rash of shootings has happened over the last few weeks. Miami-Dade police said just before 9:15 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of SW 252 Street and SW 128 Place. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s in a park who had been shot in the head. "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and unfortunately pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are looking for physical evidence and try to see if anybody may have seen or heard anything," said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The park was closed at the time. Just over a week ago, there was a string of shootings in southwest Miami-Dade that left multiple people injured, including two 15-year-olds and two 13-year-olds. Police are urging people to speak out to end this violence.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hollywood, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
The Independent

Girl, 12, walks over a mile to get help for four-year-old sister after they were both stabbed

An injured 12-year-old girl walked almost a mile to seek help for her four-year-old sister after both were stabbed, it was reported.The four-year-old was found dead in her Longwood home despite her 12-year-old sibling’s efforts to walk a mile away to a McDonald’s restaurant to find help, said Florida police on Thursday.Officers were first called to the Longwood home on Highland Street near Seminole Avenue just after 5.30am.Police said the girls’ 39-year-old father Juan Braco Torres was also injured with self-inflicted stab wounds.He has since been named a “person of interest” in connection to the stabbings.The elder sister and...
LONGWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Hollywood Laundromat#Mercedes
The US Sun

Fifth victim of serial killer who hid his crimes in plain sight is identified 40yrs on after he tortured & slayed women

HUMAN remains found at the home of a notorious serial killer have been identified as belonging to a woman who vanished over four decades ago. The remains of were discovered at the home belonging to the family of convicted murderer Billy Mansfield Jr. after his brother Gary Mansfield tipped Florida police off after a drug bust in October 2020.
TAMPA, FL
Law & Crime

Florida Man Sentenced for Raping and Murdering Former Girlfriend’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Before Leaving Body in ‘Remote Wooded Area’

A Florida man was sentenced to life without parole on Monday for raping and killing the 16-year-old daughter of his ex-girlfriend. Robert Kern Jr., 43, was convicted by a Volusia County jury and learned his court-ordered fate on the same day after a trial that began the week before. The defendant was also found guilty of tampering with evidence over the April 2018 death of Justis Marie Garrett.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Instagram model Courtney Clenney charged with murdering boyfriend

Social media model Courtney Clenney has been charged with second-degree murder over the April death of her boyfriend, Christian Toby Obumseli, Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Thursday. Clenney, 26, was arrested in Hawaii on Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. At a press conference Tuesday, Rundle described an "extremely tempestuous and combative relationship" between the couple that began in November 2020. According to Clenney's arrest warrant, there had been "multiple incidents of domestic violence from both sides" during the relationship. She said that security staff at the building documented "many instances" of loud arguments between...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
TheDailyBeast

Influencer Charged in Stabbing Murder of Boyfriend Inside Miami Apartment

An Instagram influencer has been charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing her boyfriend inside a luxury Miami high-rise in April. Courtney Clenney, a 26-year-old OnlyFans model, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Hawaii after being charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in connection April 3 death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, the Miami Herald first reported. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is set to hold a press conference about the arrest on Thursday afternoon, citing in a press conference that the arrest report is sealed but that a “social media personality” was charged in connection...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Two children among family of five found dead in apparent murder-suicide

A family of five, including two children, have been found dead in an Orlando, Florida, home in an apparent murder-suicide. Neighbours were shocked by the deaths on Tuesday, with one telling the Orlando Sentinel that they felt a “sickening sadness”. The Orlando Police Department said that officials visited the home near Lake Nona in southeast Orlando at about 1pm to perform a wellness check when they found the bodies, leading to a large police presence in the area. Agency spokesperson Andrea Otero said in a statement that as their relatives need to be made aware, the identities of those...
ORLANDO, FL
TheDailyBeast

NYC’s Accused ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

The New York City man who allegedly gunned down a restaurant employee in a dispute over duck sauce was found dead in his home of an apparent suicide, his lawyer said. Glenn Hirsch was arrested and out on bail for the April murder of Yan Zhiwen, a Chinese restaurant deliveryman the 51-year-old had feuded with over claims that he wasn’t given enough duck sauce with a November order and therefore deserved a refund. After being denied the refund, Hirsch allegedly went on a harassment campaign, stalking, slashing tires, and pointing a gun at the restaurant’s owner. All of that escalated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy