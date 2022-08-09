Read full article on original website
FORT LAUDERDALE - Two women were injured in a Hollywood shooting on Monday. Police said around 6:15 p.m. they received word of a possible shooting in a small strip shopping plaza in the 2500 block of Sheridan Street. When officers arrived, they found two females who had "injuries consistent with a shooting" in a laundromat in the plaza. They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition. At this time police are requesting the assistance of the community. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the police or Broward Crime Stoppers.
MIAMI - A teen was shot overnight in southwest Miami-Dade.Miami-Dade police said officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found a 16-year-old had been shot near 107th Avenue and SW 171st Street. The teen was taken by family members to Jackson South Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
MIAMI - A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a southwest Miami-Dade park. It happened not too far from where a rash of shootings has happened over the last few weeks. Miami-Dade police said just before 9:15 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of SW 252 Street and SW 128 Place. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s in a park who had been shot in the head. "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and unfortunately pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are looking for physical evidence and try to see if anybody may have seen or heard anything," said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The park was closed at the time. Just over a week ago, there was a string of shootings in southwest Miami-Dade that left multiple people injured, including two 15-year-olds and two 13-year-olds. Police are urging people to speak out to end this violence.
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
A Florida man has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend whose body was found in a lake earlier this month. Dedric Jaquan Rashan Wesley, 26, stands accused of murder in the second degree (without premeditation) over the death of 24-year-old Beverly Febres, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
An injured 12-year-old girl walked almost a mile to seek help for her four-year-old sister after both were stabbed, it was reported.The four-year-old was found dead in her Longwood home despite her 12-year-old sibling’s efforts to walk a mile away to a McDonald’s restaurant to find help, said Florida police on Thursday.Officers were first called to the Longwood home on Highland Street near Seminole Avenue just after 5.30am.Police said the girls’ 39-year-old father Juan Braco Torres was also injured with self-inflicted stab wounds.He has since been named a “person of interest” in connection to the stabbings.The elder sister and...
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
A suspect shot and killed another woman early Saturday morning after partying, according to cops in Miami, Florida. Natalia Harrell, 24, is locked up at a local jail for murder in the second degree with a weapon, records show. Her partially redacted arrest affidavit identifies the victim as Gladys Yvette Borcela, 28.
A Florida man was charged with murder in connection with the death of a former radio personality who went on to become a teacher. Bursey Armstrong, 33, was taken into custody Sunday following the death of 34-year-old Tasheka Young, a mother of two who was pregnant at the time of her death.
HUMAN remains found at the home of a notorious serial killer have been identified as belonging to a woman who vanished over four decades ago. The remains of were discovered at the home belonging to the family of convicted murderer Billy Mansfield Jr. after his brother Gary Mansfield tipped Florida police off after a drug bust in October 2020.
A Florida man was sentenced to life without parole on Monday for raping and killing the 16-year-old daughter of his ex-girlfriend. Robert Kern Jr., 43, was convicted by a Volusia County jury and learned his court-ordered fate on the same day after a trial that began the week before. The defendant was also found guilty of tampering with evidence over the April 2018 death of Justis Marie Garrett.
Five people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, say police in reports out of Orlando, Florida. Cops did not initially name the deceased, pending notification of kin, but neighbors reportedly say a family lived in the home. Officers later named everyone. The father Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, is the...
Five years ago, Diana Elizabeth Guevara shared a story with the media: She claimed to be a former Miami-Dade police officer who underwent several gender affirmation surgeries at a new LGBTQ clinic at the University of Miami. But Guevara has now made headlines for something else. She was arrested earlier...
Social media model Courtney Clenney has been charged with second-degree murder over the April death of her boyfriend, Christian Toby Obumseli, Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Thursday. Clenney, 26, was arrested in Hawaii on Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. At a press conference Tuesday, Rundle described an "extremely tempestuous and combative relationship" between the couple that began in November 2020. According to Clenney's arrest warrant, there had been "multiple incidents of domestic violence from both sides" during the relationship. She said that security staff at the building documented "many instances" of loud arguments between...
A shooter made his way into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, immediately killed another man, then held his own ex-girlfriend hostage before killing her and himself, according to cops. Officers in Edgewater, Florida, identified the suspect as Quinton Francis Hunter, 49. His ex was Erica Yvonne Hoffman, 33, and the slain...
An Instagram influencer has been charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing her boyfriend inside a luxury Miami high-rise in April. Courtney Clenney, a 26-year-old OnlyFans model, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Hawaii after being charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in connection April 3 death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, the Miami Herald first reported. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is set to hold a press conference about the arrest on Thursday afternoon, citing in a press conference that the arrest report is sealed but that a “social media personality” was charged in connection...
A family of five, including two children, have been found dead in an Orlando, Florida, home in an apparent murder-suicide. Neighbours were shocked by the deaths on Tuesday, with one telling the Orlando Sentinel that they felt a “sickening sadness”. The Orlando Police Department said that officials visited the home near Lake Nona in southeast Orlando at about 1pm to perform a wellness check when they found the bodies, leading to a large police presence in the area. Agency spokesperson Andrea Otero said in a statement that as their relatives need to be made aware, the identities of those...
Kodak Black has been arrested on drug charges in South Florida. The rapper, 25, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was charged Friday with trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance, according to multiple outlets. He was booked in a Fort Lauderdale jail before being released Saturday on bail.
Surveillance video shows an incident between social media model Courtney Clenney and her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in an elevator in their private Miami apartment building, months before she allegedly killed him. She was charged with second-degree murder this week.
The New York City man who allegedly gunned down a restaurant employee in a dispute over duck sauce was found dead in his home of an apparent suicide, his lawyer said. Glenn Hirsch was arrested and out on bail for the April murder of Yan Zhiwen, a Chinese restaurant deliveryman the 51-year-old had feuded with over claims that he wasn’t given enough duck sauce with a November order and therefore deserved a refund. After being denied the refund, Hirsch allegedly went on a harassment campaign, stalking, slashing tires, and pointing a gun at the restaurant’s owner. All of that escalated...
