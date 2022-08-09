Read full article on original website
The Sac City Library Will Host Shari Peterson At First Christian Church Later This Week
The Sac City Library is hosting author Shari Peterson at the First Christian Church later this week. Peterson was raised on a rural Iowa farm and witnessed her parents demonstrate the small-town helping others’ philosophy. In February 1989, Peterson experienced the unbelievable when an in-air flight event left her dangling thousands of feet above the ocean floor. Following the life-altering event of United 811, she began her quest to understand her own life and started traveling and sharing her experiences. Peterson has appeared on Oprah, Turning Point, Hard Copy, and more. The event begins at 6:30 with a light reception, and Peterson will start speaking at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. The church is located at 521 Park Ave. in Sac City. For more information on the presentation, individuals can contact the Sac City Library at 712-662-7276.
Iowa Savings Bank Bake Sale Raises Over $3,000 For Patients At St. Anthony Cancer Center
Iowa Savings Bank (ISB) recently donated over $3,000 to patients at the St. Anthony Cancer Center following their bake sale hosted at the Carroll branch earlier this summer. On June 14, they invited the community to stop by the bank to purchase homemade treats. The response was so overwhelming that ISB had to send staff home to bake more. Initially, they had hoped to raise around $500, but they smashed that expectation with a total of $3,110. They use the funds to purchase $2,800 in gas cards from Al’s Corner that will be distributed to cancer patients with the remainder to be used by the hospital for patient benefit as needed. A photo from the presentation last week can be found included with this story on our website.
End Of Summer Bash Hosted By Carroll County Conservation Is Tomorrow Night
Summer is coming to a close, and the public is invited to attend an End of Summer Bash presented by Carroll County Conservation. Naturalist Kristen Bieret says the event is free and open to the public tomorrow (Thursday) starting at 5:00 p.m. Bieret adds the event is at the picnic shelter house by the playground, and there will be plenty of fun activities.
Norbert Kasperbauer of Manilla
Mass of Christian Burial for 82-year-old, Norbert Kasperbauer of Manilla will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 20th at the Sacred Heart Church in Manilla with Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery near Manilla. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla is in charge of the arrangements. Friends may call from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, August 19th at the Sacred Heart Church in Manilla where there will be a prayer service at 7 pm. Visitation will resume at 9:30 am on Saturday at the church. Norbert is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Kasperbauer of Manilla; 3 sons: Kevin (Teresa) Kasperbauer of Vail, Dr. Roger (Patty) Kasperbauer of Davenport and Steve Kasperbauer of Denison; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sisters & brothers: Sister Jean Kasperbauer of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, Janice (Harold) Wilkins of Des Moines, Frances Norton of Liberty, Missouri, Lois Schechinger of Cerritos, California, Rita Knapton of Wall Lake, Leo (Joleen) Kasperbauer of Carroll and Dennis (Karen) Kasperbauer of Manning.
Carroll Fire Chief, Dan Hannasch, Settling Into His New Role
Carroll’s new Fire Chief, Dan Hannasch, is now a month into the new position and is beginning to settle into the new responsibilities. With 30 years of firefighting experience, Hannasch says the fire department side of the transition has gone smoothly. The Carroll Fire Chief position consists of two parts. Seventy percent of the job is focused on department-related issues, and the remainder is serving as the city’s primary building official. Over the last four weeks, much of his time has been spent getting up to speed on building codes and ordinance enforcement. He says he is fortunate to have two great staff members in the building department to rely on.
State Auditor Sand Scheduled For Stops In Greene, Carroll, Sac, And Calhoun Counties This Week
Auditor of State Rob Sand is scheduled to make several stops in the listening area this week as part of his 100 Town Hall Tour. Sand will be in Jefferson at Washington Park on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. He then heads to Carroll, where he will be in South Side Park from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sand’s schedule for Wednesday begins in Sac County at Sac City Park from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Before heading to Calhoun County at the courthouse gazebo in Rockwell City from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. These town hall gatherings are open to the public. Sand will use this time to highlight the role of the State Auditor, emphasize his Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program, and showcase how the Auditor’s Office aggressively protects taxpayers’ money. Auditor Sand’s full schedule for this week is included below.
Pastor Robert “Bob” McKnight of Jefferson, formerly of Scranton
Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson, IA, formerly of Scranton, IA, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, IA surrounded by his family. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the...
Back-2-School Bash This Weekend In Lake City
Opportunity Living in Lake City is hosting a Back-2-School Bash this weekend. The event is on Saturday, August 13, starting at 10:00 a.m. and running till 1:00 p.m. There will be loads of fun for everyone to enjoy, such as bounce houses, foam machines, music, crafts, yard games, and more. For more information, individuals can visit Opportunity Living’s Facebook page. A list of events can be found included with this story on our website. The event is taking place at 1890 East Main Street in Lake City.
Ronald Vogl of Manning
A private Mass of Christian Burial for 81-year-old, Ronald Vogl of Manning will be held this week. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. A visitation without the family present will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning. Ron is survived by his wife, Gay Lynn of Manning; a daughter, Tammy (Ivan) Martin of Urbandale; a son, Jason Vogl of Manning; 3 sisters: Dory (Wayne) Sell of Silver City, Marge (Paul) Cumpton of Omaha, and Pat Vogl of Council Bluffs; a brother-in-law, Jerry Muhlbauer of Halbur; and his mother-in-law, Jean Singsank of Manning.
Lavonne “Bonnie” Dryden of Carroll
Lavonne “Bonnie” Dryden, age 95, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, surrounded by her family. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll with Pastor Ryan Roehrig officiating. Organist for the service will be Abe Batten. Casket bearers will be Bonnie’s family. Burial will be in Summit Hill Cemetery in Pocahontas, IA.
Madonna Riesberg of Carroll
Madonna Bernadette Riesberg, 84 of Carroll, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022 at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter. Lectors for the Funeral Mass will be Sarah White, Kelsey Scallon, and Rachel Lemka. Gift Bearers will be Kendra Riesberg and Elowen Lemka. Casket Bearers will be Jake Riesberg, Alex Riesberg, Scott Brainard, Jack Boulware, Andy Boulware, and Zach Lemka. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
Glidden Is Next On WIN’s Broadband Expansion Plan
Western Iowa Networks (WIN) is again expanding its service area, and this next round is focused in and around the City of Glidden. For the past several months, WIN has been actively working in the community to gauge interest from businesses and residents, and the company says they are now ready to move forward with bringing high-speed internet services beginning next year. CEO Jeff Roiland says, “We have received requests for fiber in Glidden for a number of years with residents desiring a more reliable and robust connection. We already serve some Glidden businesses along the Highway 30 corridor as well as other areas in the city, so we are excited to provide services to the rest of Glidden as well.” WIN is extending service outside of the community, also thanks to another successful grant application through the state’s Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program. It includes a large area north of the community, a small section west of town along U.S. Highway 30, and specific properties south of Glidden. A map of the planned expansion can be found included with this story on our website. Construction is expected to begin in 2023, and there are no connection fees for residents who choose to register for service early. More information is available by visiting www.westianet.com or by calling 712-775-2946.
Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday
Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
Registration For the 2022 Glidden Youth Triathlon Is Coming Up This Weekend
The 2022 Glidden Youth Triathlon hosted by the Glidden Gators Swim Team is coming up later this month. A triathlon is a race divided into three parts swimming, running, and biking. The event is on Sunday, August 21, starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Aquatic Center in Glidden. Dawn Thielen, who is with the swim team, says this is an excellent way for kids to be active and have fun.
Arcadia Man Arrested Saturday Following Domestic
An Arcadia man faces a domestic abuse assault charge following an incident over the weekend. At approximately 8:33 p.m. Saturday evening, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene of a physical domestic in the 200 block of Corning Street after a caller reported 31-year-old Corey Lee Erps had struck the victim with a firearm causing significant injury. Upon arrival, law enforcement spoke with the victim and witnesses and allege Erps had also struck a five-year-old child when they attempted to dial 911. Erps was transported to the Carroll County jail and booked for domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. The victim was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by private vehicle for treatment of their injuries.
No Injuries Reported In Friday Accident In Carroll
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident Friday evening in Carroll. The Carroll Police Department responded at approximately 6:35 p.m. to the scene in the 200 block of E. 7th Street. Their initial investigation found a 2015 Toyota Camry, driven by 88-year-old Madonna Schreck of Carroll, was traveling westbound on 7th when the sedan was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, operated by 48-year-old Rachel Chase of Carroll. Authorities say Chase collided with the driver’s side of the Schreck vehicle as she exited the alley between Court and Clark Streets. Both vehicles sustained functional damage, and Chase was cited for failure to yield to vehicle on the right.
