Western Iowa Networks (WIN) is again expanding its service area, and this next round is focused in and around the City of Glidden. For the past several months, WIN has been actively working in the community to gauge interest from businesses and residents, and the company says they are now ready to move forward with bringing high-speed internet services beginning next year. CEO Jeff Roiland says, “We have received requests for fiber in Glidden for a number of years with residents desiring a more reliable and robust connection. We already serve some Glidden businesses along the Highway 30 corridor as well as other areas in the city, so we are excited to provide services to the rest of Glidden as well.” WIN is extending service outside of the community, also thanks to another successful grant application through the state’s Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program. It includes a large area north of the community, a small section west of town along U.S. Highway 30, and specific properties south of Glidden. A map of the planned expansion can be found included with this story on our website. Construction is expected to begin in 2023, and there are no connection fees for residents who choose to register for service early. More information is available by visiting www.westianet.com or by calling 712-775-2946.

GLIDDEN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO