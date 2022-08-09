ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

3d ago

now if only the insurance company is would approve procedures and meds. Their companies also need to stop telling/promising certain deductibles and options when their just not true.

The Veracity Report

GA Ethics Commission Finds Probable Cause Against 2 Abrams Non-Profits in Campaign Scandal

The probable cause is said to stem from several suspicious expenditures the non-profits made on behalf of Abrams' campaign between 2017 and 2019. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, and Georgia.gov.
GEORGIA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Georgia Sending Out $500 Stimulus Checks

During COVID-19, many Americans received financial help from stimulus checks, and in March, Georgia's governor signed House Bill 1302, which is a new law attempting to offset the rising cost of inflation by refunding some money back into the hands of taxpayers.
GEORGIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!

It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

After Starting New Mexico Fire, U.S. Asks Victims to Pay

TIERRA MONTE, N.M. (Reuters) - After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials. The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service (USFS) prescribed...
POLITICS
Billboard

This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Herschel Walker Will Debate—if He Gets the Topics in Advance

Professional athlete turned Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has accepted one invitation to debate Democratic opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA)—and it just so happens to be the one debate that provides the topics in advance. That’s the single appreciable difference between four proposed debates, a subject that, according to...
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Anti-Trump GOP PAC Releases Ad Against Herschel Walker

Former NFL player Herschel Walker is in a heated race against Democratic incumbent Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock. Now, an anti-Trump GOP Political Action Committee has released an against Walker. On August 8, the Republican Accountability PAC (RAPAC) dropped an ad titled “The Real Herschel Walker.” The ad includes allegations of...
GEORGIA STATE
MarketRealist

Over a Dozen States are Sending Inflation Relief Checks — Is Texas?

People all around the U.S. are busy trying to figure out how they are going to make ends meet with rising costs slowly chipping away at their income. While many are having to cut back on essential items and spend less on the more desirable things, they’re also hopeful of receiving an inflation relief check from their state. Is Texas next in line to help its residents?
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani’s Lawyer Says That Georgia Prosecutors Refused to Disclose Whether His Client Is a ‘Target’ of 2020 Election Probe

Georgia prosecutors have kept tight-lipped about whether former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is a “target” of their investigation into 2020 election subversion, the former mayor’s lawyer announced in court on Tuesday. Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is supervising the investigation, said he...
GEORGIA STATE

