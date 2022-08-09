ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Woman escapes house fire in Sheraden

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2egyVl_0hAaJEUZ00

PITTSBURGH — Cleanup is underway after large flames forced a Sheraden woman out of her home Tuesday morning.

“They [the flames] were big. Really big. Like coming out the window big,” described neighbor Naudia Woolever.

She said the fire broke out around 8:00 am along Glen Mawr Street.

Woolever looked on from across the back alley.

“Fireworks started going off. There was different colors going around the room,” said Woolever.

Firefighters on scene said Woolever is likely describing an electrical issue.

The official cause of the fire has not been determined.

They believe the fire started in the back bedroom of the home.

“I looked out the window and there was flames coming from the bottom dining room window,” said Woolever. “The flames were still getting higher and it reached the top upstairs.”

Pittsburgh fire officials said the one woman home at the time of the fire made it out safely.

“I’m just happy they all got out,” said Woolever.

The fire marshal is investigating and will officially determine what caused the fire as well as how much damage was caused.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Body pulled from Allegheny River near marina in Tarentum

A body was pulled from the Allegheny River on Thursday afternoon near the marina in Tarentum when someone called 911 after seeing it floating in the waterway, according authorities. A Tarentum police officer who arrived shortly after 3 p.m. began the search by being ferried along the river near the...
TARENTUM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
wtae.com

Pickup pulled from water near Bridgeport Dam

Rescue crews were called to the Bridgeport Dam in Mount Pleasant Thursday on a report a vehicle had gone into a lake. Westmoreland County Park police say two men were magnet fishing and discovered a submerged vehicle in the water. A dive team arrived on scene. No one was inside...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Accident#Cox Media Group
CBS Pittsburgh

Police seek suspect in robbery at Burlington Coat Factory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are trying to find a man caught on camera robbing someone inside the Burlington Coat Factory downtown. Police shared video of the alleged robbery on Friday, but said it happened back in May. They said they're still trying to figure out who the man in the video is and need the public's help. The victim was approached by a stranger who pushed him to the floor then grabbed his wallet before running out the entrance towards Liberty Avenue, police said.Investigators said the man is believed to be in his 30s. He was wearing gray pants, a gray sweatshirt and a yellow hat at the time of the robbery.Anyone with information is asked to call 412-255-2827. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Pittsburgh

2 people injured in PRT bus accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were hurt when a PRT bus collided with a vehicle earlier Friday morning. KDKA has confirmed that the vehicle and the bus collided in the West End Circle at West Carson Street. On the bus, a male suffered a knee injury and a female suffered a head injury. The severity of their injuries is unknown, as is the condition of the driver of the vehicle. Police and medics are on the scene. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
95K+
Followers
123K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy