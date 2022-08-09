Woman escapes house fire in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH — Cleanup is underway after large flames forced a Sheraden woman out of her home Tuesday morning.

“They [the flames] were big. Really big. Like coming out the window big,” described neighbor Naudia Woolever.

She said the fire broke out around 8:00 am along Glen Mawr Street.

Woolever looked on from across the back alley.

“Fireworks started going off. There was different colors going around the room,” said Woolever.

Firefighters on scene said Woolever is likely describing an electrical issue.

The official cause of the fire has not been determined.

They believe the fire started in the back bedroom of the home.

“I looked out the window and there was flames coming from the bottom dining room window,” said Woolever. “The flames were still getting higher and it reached the top upstairs.”

Pittsburgh fire officials said the one woman home at the time of the fire made it out safely.

“I’m just happy they all got out,” said Woolever.

The fire marshal is investigating and will officially determine what caused the fire as well as how much damage was caused.

©2022 Cox Media Group