Two 15-year-olds arrested after partying in hotel room; both resisted officers: Solon police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Suspicious vehicle: Saybrook Road. At 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3, police responded to a call about an occupied suspicious car parked in the street. As police approached, the car’s occupant started the vehicle’s engine, then drove up a driveway and into the back yard of a home where he did not belong.
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Receiving stolen vehicle, fleeing & eluding: Brookpark Road. A 20-year-old man was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. July 28 after he fled from police in a stolen Honda Passport, then crashed the SUV into a house. A woman, 43, called police, saying she was driving...
Police responded to a domestic incident at 8:05 p.m. Aug. 10 and arrested a woman at the scene for reportedly striking her husband with a beer bottle. Police reported that a driver collided with a deer on Wedgewood Road at 6:17 a.m. Aug. 11. There were no injuries reported in the accident.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Noble Road. At 7:20 p.m. Aug. 8, a woman called police from an apartment building at 2868 Noble Road after hearing a man and woman in a unit above arguing. The woman then heard the man scream. When the woman checked on him, the man told her to call 911.
A Ruby Lane woman was cited for petty theft at 1:40 p.m. July 19 when employees at Meijer reported she failed to scan more than $66 worth of items at a self-checkout register. Representatives from Tru-Green at 2988 Nationwide Parkway reported the catalytic converters stolen from a company vehicle July 18-19. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Receiving stolen property: Bay Landing Drive. A resident at 11:32 p.m. on July 31 called to report a possibly intoxicated driver. Westlake police officers caught up with the described vehicle on Bay Landing Drive, and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat did not have a license. He claimed that he had just changed seats with a woman passenger and that she had been driving. They claimed they had been delivering for DoorDash food delivery service.
Police responded to a call of a firearm stolen from a vehicle July 22. The victim reportedly stated her car was unlocked at the time of the theft and the theft occurred during the early morning hours, noting that her dogs began barking at 1:50 a.m. She noticed the $500 handgun and a pair of $225 earrings missing from the car at 9:34 a.m. Surveillance camera footage from a neighbor’s house reportedly showed movement near the victim’s car at 1:45 a.m. by a car that drove by the residence and then returned two minutes later. There were still no suspects at the time of the report. On July 29, a Rosewood Boulevard woman reported a handgun stolen from her vehicle overnight July 27-28. She also said her car was unlocked at the time of the theft. Police noted that there has been a recent increase in firearm thefts from vehicles.
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A man, 31, was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. July 27 after he led police on a high-speed vehicle chase, then crashed his car in Cleveland. Brook Park police tried to pull over the man’s Nissan after seeing the vehicle drive past a red light on northbound Fry Road at Snow Road. The man turned west onto Snow and didn’t stop for police.
On Aug. 3 at 12:17 a.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver for equipment and lane violations. While at the car, the officer noticed evidence of alcohol impairment in the actions of the 40-year-old Cleveland man driving the car. As backup arrived, the officer asked the driver to exit the car to perform a standardized field sobriety test. Prior to the tests, the officer asked the driver if he had any weapons. The driver said he was unarmed. The driver was too intoxicated to drive and he was arrested. During the arrest search, the officer found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in the driver’s waistband. A computer check of the gun’s serial number showed the gun was reported stolen from Bedford Heights, Ohio.
A woman, 20, reported Aug. 3 that she was involved in an altercation with her mother over some shoes. Upon investigation, officers determined the woman was the primary aggressor and charged her with two counts of assault for the incident involving her mother and 12-year-old sister. Theft: Warrensville Center Road.
At 4:15 a.m. Aug. 5, officers were alerted by an automated license plate reader that a Hyundai vehicle being driven in the area of Lee Road and Scottsdale Boulevard had been reported stolen out of Cleveland. A short time later, officers located the vehicle. The driver fled when officers attempted...
Officers located several stolen vehicles in the rear of the Marcella Arms apartments Aug. 5. One had been stolen out of Avon Lake and was impounded to be held for detectives from that city. Disturbance: Richmond Road. A healthcare aide reported Aug. 3 that her client’s father had touched her...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Willie Hicks, a Maple Heights motorist who was shot by a Garfield Heights police officer while attempting to flee an apartment complex last fall, filed a civil rights lawsuit Friday against two officers and the city. Hicks, a Black man who was 20 at the time of...
Brian Chrystal, 41, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after Ohio State Highway Patrol chased him from the OVI checkpoint on Glenwood Avenue into Salem.
A manager at Beyond Juicery reported Aug. 7 that an employee may be impaired and had shown up for work at 7 p.m., believing she was there for her missed 7 a.m. shift. Responding officers located the woman driving from the business and stopped her vehicle. The Olmsted Township woman, 52, was found to be under the influence of prescription narcotics.
A man and woman are facing weapons and child endangering charges after reports said they had a gun and marijuana in their car Thursday with two children in the back seat who were not in any kind of child restraint.
At 6:05 a.m. Aug. 6, a resident reported that his Audi had been stolen overnight. The car had been left unlocked with the keys inside. At about 8:20 a.m., officers found the unoccupied stolen Audi on Lakeshore Boulevard. It was towed to Rocky River Police Station for evidence processing. Suspicious:...
On Aug. 22 at 1:15 p.m. a resident reported someone had used her personal information to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits. Officers are investigating. On Aug. 4 at 6:05 p.m. a resident reported someone had attempted to enter his car overnight. His Ring camera showed a group of five teenagers on his property overnight, and one of them attempted to enter the car that was parked in the driveway. The car was locked, and no entry gained. Officers are investigating.
CLEVELAND, Ohio --- A judge set bond at $1 million each for four people accused of killing a Lakewood man, a court official confirmed. Terence Burnett, 64, of Garfield Heights; Tessa Raczynski, 26, of Cleveland; Lavell Taylor, 28, of Cleveland; and Harry Houston, 62, of Cleveland have been charged with murder in the slaying of Huff, the court official said.
An officer at 11:15 p.m. July 22 went to the Middleburg Heights Library parking lot regarding a reckless driver. He was told that the motorist had been weaving all over Interstate 71. The motorist reportedly struck a curb several times on Bagley Road before parking in the lot. The witness...
