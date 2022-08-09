ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Officers find 2 men shot to death in car in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City police officers found two men shot to death inside a car Friday in West Baltimore, authorities said. Around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victims who were shot multiple...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Catonsville woman accused of attacking Baltimore City firefighters with BB gun

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Catonsville woman was arrested Wednesday after authorities said she fired a BB gun at members of the Baltimore City Fire Department this week. Alysha Williams, 20, faces multiple counts of first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a BB gun. Maryland State Troopers and...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspect in custody after woman is shot in Severna Park, police say

SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police said they have a suspect in custody after a woman was shot Friday morning in Severna Park. Police were called to the 600 block of Kensington Avenue around 11:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital. Her injuries were described as not life-threatening.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police investigating North Baltimore homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in North Baltimore Thursday morning. According to police, just after 7 a.m., officers received reports of an unresponsive man in the 800 block of Bradhurst Road. Police found the man, later identified as Darius Jones, on scene and medics...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man charged with first-degree murder in Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have made an arrest in a Southwest Baltimore homicide. In reference to the murder of 37-year-old Tyrone Walker, which occurred on June 5, 2022, detectives have arrested 28-year-old Dana Davenport. At approximately 8:28 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 200 block of South...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BPD: Man seriously injured in early morning shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was seriously injured in Southwest Baltimore early Friday morning. According to police just before 4:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near South Smallwood Street. Once on scene, officers observed a 54-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Frederick man found guilty in 2021 fast food restaurant homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was found guilty of murder in connection to a fast food restaurant homicide last year. According to police, on December 26, 2021 just before 7:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Burger King franchise near Routzahn Way in Frederick. Once on scene,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore killed in SE DC shooting, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened in the 5100 block of Call Place. At approximately 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the location and found Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, Md....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore driver describes squeegee attack that changed her life

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore college student is vowing to never drive Martin Luther Jr. King Boulevard again after she was attacked by men armed with squeegees. The driver, who asked not to be identified, says six squeegee men surrounded her car while she was stopped at Washington Boulevard.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Driver of black Jaguar tries to blow up drive-thru ATM at Crofton bank

CROFTON, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County fire and explosives investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a driver who tried to blow up an ATM outside a Crofton bank early Thursday. Investigators said the incident happened just after midnight at the drive-thru ATM at the Severn...
CROFTON, MD

