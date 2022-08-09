SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police said they have a suspect in custody after a woman was shot Friday morning in Severna Park. Police were called to the 600 block of Kensington Avenue around 11:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital. Her injuries were described as not life-threatening.

SEVERNA PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO