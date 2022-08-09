Read full article on original website
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online
Santander announces an 'electric' Christmas show
READING, Pa. - This heat wave may have you thinking about...Christmas?. Well the Santander Performing Arts Center is already looking ahead. Another holiday-themed show was announced for later this year. Lightwire Theater is bringing its 'A Very Electric Christmas' to the Reading venue on November 30, the center said Tuesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Daddy-daughter date night': About the Allentown family on Musikfest poster art
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Now that Musikfest is about halfway through, you may have checked out some of the music, eaten some of the food, and seen some of the new art exhibits by now. You may even be carrying some of that art around with you, as the poster art is displayed on merchandise as well. But what you may not realize is the people depicted in the art are loyal festival-goers from Allentown, who've been coming to Musikfest for years. And the artist who created the painting grew up in the Lehigh Valley.
wvli927.com
Alice Cooper, The Misfits, & The Distillers Set For Halloween Weekend Gig
Alice Cooper, the original lineup of the Misfits, and the Distillers have announced a Halloween weekend gig at Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion for October 29th. Kerrang! reported the show will be the only gig the original Misfits play in 2022 with Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein all on board.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Auto Shows, Wine Tastings, Summer Concerts And More
Ready for some summer fun? Head to Parx Casino for an exciting live concert, peruse the shops in Yardley for 2nd Saturday or rev your engines at the New Hope Auto Show!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
WFMZ-TV Online
Musikfest_August_10th-15.jpg
Did we see you at Musikfest 2022 in Bethlehem, Pa.? Check out our daily photo galleries from…
Bret Michaels coming to Mohegan Sun Pocono
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On September 30, singer Bret Michaels will perform at Mohegan Sun Pocono, according to a media release. The Poison frontman will visit the Wyoming Valley as part of his “Nothin’ But a Good Vibe Tour.” The show will be held in the casino’s outdoor concert venue. Tickets go on […]
thevalleyledger.com
Musikfest 2022 Ziggy Marley | Review By: Janel Spiegel
Musikfest 2022 Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute to His Father. “One love, one heart”, Bethlehem Joined Together. “Forget your worries and dance.” My friend Bea and I sat and watched an absolute thrilled kid get the setlist from Ziggy Marley’s show tonight. It was packed once again with an audience that didn’t need anyone to tell them to sing along or “if you know the words sing along.” Ziggy Marley, his band, and amazing background singers would start just a little bit of a song, and the audience was singing.
thevalleyledger.com
IT’S NOTHING BUT A GOOD TIME FOR POISON | by Diane Fleischman
Sunday night at Musikfest’s Main Stage, brought Eighteenth Hour, a Lehigh Valley local band, who has been receiving much attention as an opening band to headliner acts. I last saw Eighteenth Hour open for Bon Jovi in Allentown, pre-covid. With their hard rocking seventies sound, that band is tighter than ever, and a great opening act for Poison.
phl17.com
Local performance dome brings comedy to Pottstown, PA
“Specifically here in Montgomery County there’s not a lot of entertainment, and we’re filling that void” said Soul Joel’s Founder and CEO, Joel Richardson. Soul Joel’s Productions is a comedy entertainment company which provides an immersive outdoor experience, while bringing the comedy to you. “People don’t have to go into Philadelphia,” he explained, emphasizing how convenient the experience is for audience members.
Fest Feast Madness: Cast your vote to determine Musikfest 2022′s most popular food dish
There are few places on earth where roasted corn, poutine and crab cakes take priority over most everything else, but at Musikfest, that’s a no-brainer. Every year, fest-goers make it a point to stuff their face with their go-to grub from the 30-plus vendors on the grounds of the Bethlehem festival. But a true Musikfest fan will also leave room to try some of the festival’s new offerings, with the potential of a new favorite always right around the corner.
Allentown Art Museum will offer ‘free admission to all, forever,’ starting Aug. 27
The saying goes: the best things in life are free. It’s a concept that can be applied to many different things, including art and as early as Aug. 27 — the Allentown Art Museum. The museum announced in a letter this week to its members that it will...
WFMZ-TV Online
151st Kutztown Fair kicks off
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - From music to competitions, assistant Kutztown Fair manager Melissa Blatt said there is lots to choose from this week at the fair. "When you come out to the fair, there's lots of good food, there's rides, there's all kinds of good Midway shows, there's lots of good music," said Blatt.
St. Matthews Annual Festival Is All Set For This Weekend
St. Matthew's Church is celebrating its 2022 Festival this weekend, and you don't have to be a member to enjoy the family fun. St. Matthews festival has been a yearly tradition for over a decade. This year's festival is the first since 2019. It will take place at the church and will feature free entertainment daily, including the 2nd street players, Joey + The T Birds, Kevin Macintire as Elvis, DJ Ruby, and more. There will also be a variety of international foods and desserts, a beer and wine garden, and games for all ages. In addition to the games, the event also features BINGO, Prize Raffles, and St. Matthew's mega 50/50, which is now over $27,000.
Inflation hits Musikfest, but show must go on
Nationally, in one year, the price of plastic products has increased 18.8%, food and alcohol are up 16.9% and apparel, footwear and other accessories are 5.6% more costly.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fans come out for Action Track racing at Kutztown Fair
KUTZTOWN, Pa. – It's off to the races at the Kutztown Fair, with dozens of racers hitting the Action Track and bringing the crowds out, too. "It's our favorite week," said Jennifer Greiss of Mertztown. Greiss was in the stands with her family. The outing is something that has...
njmom.com
31 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend
August isn’t slowing (or cooling) down, and there are plenty of family-friendly events this weekend to keep up. See tractor pulls and livestock shows at the Salem County Fair in Woodstown, hop aboard everyone’s favorite train at a Day Out With Thomas in Phillipsburg, or take boat and paddling tours at Celebrate the Meadowlands in Secaucus. And if you are looking for more summer fun, there’s still time to fill your summer bucket list. (feature photo taken at istock/SimonSkafar )
NBC Philadelphia
Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M
A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn...
Levittown Ice Cream Shop One of Many Nearby Spots Creating Unique Soft Serve Flavors
The Levittown ice cream shop is one of many nearby spots making unique soft serve flavors.Image via Dairy Delite. A Levittown ice cream shop has become known for offering several unique soft serve flavors for new and longtime clientele. Jenn Ladd got the scoop and wrote about the Bucks County ice cream spot for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Power outage hits hundreds in downtown Easton on a sweltering night
Power was out for some in downtown Easton on a sweltering Monday evening while the Lehigh Valley dealt with a persistent heat wave. As of 8 p.m., Met-Ed reported equipment damage knocked out power to 100 to 500 customers near Centre Square. The company estimated power would be back by 11 p.m.
Bristol Native Mike Missanelli Joins Jenkintown-Based Sports News Outlet with New Show
Mike Missanelli, a well-known sports radio host and Bucks County native, will be joining a new sports news outlet for the upcoming Eagles season. Kevin Kinkead wrote about the sports news for Crossing Broad. Missanelli will be one of several hosts for the new “JAKIB Postgame Show” for JAKIB Media...
