Last year, a group of archaeologists discovered the ruins of a villa dating back to the years when the Roman Empire ruled over present-day Great Britain. This find, in the town of Scarborough in England, was unique for several reasons, including, as a BBC report demonstrates, that it was the first example of this layout in the region and possibly further afield as well. There’s additional evidence that the buildings discovered may have played a religious role as well.

