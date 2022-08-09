ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loch Ness Monster Existence 'Plausible' After Incredible Discovery

The existence of the Loch Ness Monster may just be 'plausible' after all, a university has concluded following a fascinating discovery. The mythical Scottish beast has been a part of folklore for centuries, and there have been countless apparent sightings of the mysterious creature. But of course, very few among...
Anita Durairaj

The ancient Atra-Hasis epic of Babylon includes a creation story similar to the version in the Bible

The cuneiform tablet with the Atra-Hasis epicCredit: Jack1956; Public Domain Image. The Atra-Hasis epic is ancient literature written in the Akkadian language in the 18th century BCE. The epic exists in many different versions and is written in the cuneiform alphabet on various stone tablets. Fragments of the story were found throughout the 19th century but archaeologists only found the complete version in 1965.
Loch Ness Monster Clues Found in Desert

On August 22, 565 AD, the Irish abbot and missionary Columba had what many believe was the first recorded encounter with The Loch Ness monster. Columba sent "the water beast" packing that day by making the sign of the cross, but the Loch Ness monster didn't stay gone for long, as stories and sightings have continued through the centuries.
‘Cars’ theorists get even more wild, calling the kids’ film a gloomy mirror of humanity

When the Pixar writers room all came together for pitching Cars, we assume that many questions were asked, the prevailing one being “What if cars had feelings?”. The questions that were tragically not asked, however, included “What if Adolf Hitler was a car?”, “What if cars were responsible for the Civil Rights Movement?, and “How did cars manage to build the pyramids?”
Pompeii discoveries shed light on middle class life

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Archaeologists have discovered four new rooms in a house in Pompeii filled with plates, amphoras and other everyday objects, giving a snapshot of middle class life at the moment Mount Vesuvius's eruption buried the Roman city in AD 79.
Anita Durairaj

Scotland's ancient Paisley Abbey is home to the "Alien" Gargoyle

The Paisley Abbey "Alien" GargoyleCredit: Mark Harkin; CC-BY-SA-2.0 Paisley Abbey is a parish church in Paisley, Scotland. It is an ancient church with origins dating back to the 12th century. The abbey is also historically important because it is the burial place of six High Stewards of Scotland and it was the site where Robert II, the 14th century King of Scotland was born.
Archeologists Rebury ‘First-of-Its-Kind’ Roman Villa

Ruins of a sprawling ancient Roman villa discovered in the United Kingdom have been reburied, just one year after their discovery was announced. Historic England, a government preservation organization, hopes the move will safeguard the “first-of-its-kind” archeological site for future generations, reports BBC News. The discovery last year...
Archaeologists Unearthed a Roman Villa in England, Then They Buried It Again

Last year, a group of archaeologists discovered the ruins of a villa dating back to the years when the Roman Empire ruled over present-day Great Britain. This find, in the town of Scarborough in England, was unique for several reasons, including, as a BBC report demonstrates, that it was the first example of this layout in the region and possibly further afield as well. There’s additional evidence that the buildings discovered may have played a religious role as well.
New Snapshot Of Daily Lives Of The Middle Class Of Pompeii Revealed

Among the ruins of Pompeii, another clue into the daily lives of its unfortunate citizens has been unlocked thanks to archaeologists from the Pompeii Archeological Site. The findings were from excavations of small furnished rooms that were originally buried and squished by the volcanic ash during the famous volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE. The rooms and items found showcase snippets of the lives of the lower and middle class.
