Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"

Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
LOS ANGELES, CA
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song

Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
What JAY-Z Is Really Like In The Studio: A Deep Dive

HIPHOPDX – JAY-Z’s creative process is explored in the latest episode of HipHopDX’s “Deep Dive” YouTube series — watch it below. The 24-minute video sheds light on what Hov — one of the most successful, prolific and revered rappers of all time — is really like in the studio, straight from the mouths of collaborators like Kanye West, Pharrell, Timbaland, Just Blaze, Snoop Dogg and more.
Wu-Tang Clan Fan Fined $604 for Rapping the N-Word in ‘Protect Ya Neck’

A Wu-Tang Clan fan in Scotland was slapped with a hefty fine for saying the N-word while rapping the lyrics to the group's classic debut single, "Protect Ya Neck." According to a report from The National, which was published last Friday (Aug. 5), Kyle Siegel, a 25-year-old White man, was fined £500 ($604 in USD), for using the N-word while rapping The Wu-Tang Clan's 1993 track "Protect Ya Neck." The young man was recording himself for a TikTok video while standing in a women’s bathroom stall.
Lil Uzi Vert Discusses Philadelphia Roots & Self Love With Jazzy’s World

Lil Uzi Vert took a break from enjoying the festivities at Rolling Loud recently to chat with Jazzy's World for a rare interview from the reclusive rapper. Uzi reflected on their experiences in Philadelphia, playing the trumpet in high school, and more while talking to the young interviewer. “My experiences...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jadakiss Brings Back Paper Towel Headband On 'Kiss Tha Game Goodbye' Anniversary

Jadakiss has resurrected the paper towel headband he wore in the early 2000s to celebrate the anniversary of his debut album Kiss Tha Game Goodbye. The Yonkers native posted a video on Instagram on Monday (August 7) showing him making a headband from a long strip of paper towels while sat on a milk crate. Kiss also posted a photo of him rocking the neatly-folded makeshift headband.
Legendary Motown Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies at 81

Click here to read the full article. Lamont Dozier, one-third of the legenday “Holland-Dozier-Holland” songwriting and production trio who wrote many of Motown Records’ biggest hits for the Supremes, the Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Martha and the Vandellas and others, has died at the age of 81. The news was confirmed by his son Lamont Dozier Jr.; no cause of death has been announced. His family issued the following statement: “Lamont Dozier, devoted father and legendary songwriter, producer and recording artist, died peacefully in his home on Monday, August 8. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years,...
