HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes + More Review Bun B’s Trill Burgers: 'It’s Like A Dr. Dre Beat'
Queens, NY – Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe are among the names who have given Bun B’s Trill Burger the official Hip Hop stamp of approval. While hosting the Trill Mealz Food Court at LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Festival over the weekend, the aforementioned rappers and many others gave the “best burger in America” a taste test.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
HipHopDX.com
Khia Calls Out Beyoncé’s ‘Tired Ass’ ‘Renaissance’ Album For Putting A ‘Spell On Everybody’
Khia has been heavily criticizing Beyoncé following the recent release of her new album Renaissance. In a video posted by Ken Barbie, the “My Neck, My Back” rapper blasts Bey’s latest body of work and claimed the former Destiny’s Child singer is trying to put a spell on everyone with the album.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"
Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
Lamont Dozier, of the Holland-Dozier-Holland Motown songwriting team behind 'Baby Love' and other hits, dies at 81
Lamont Dozier, the Motown songwriter who, with the brothers Brian and Eddie Holland, was behind such hits as the Supremes’ “Baby Love” and “You Keep Me Hanging On,” has died, his family said overnight. He was 81. Lamont Dozier Jr. confirmed his father’s death on...
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
The Early Highlights of Beyonce's Fun New Album Renaissance
There’s no such thing as a minor Beyoncé release. Seismic shocks are par for the course for one of the most successful artists in pop music history, and releasing her first solo album in more than six years clocks in at the highest end of the Richter scale.
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song
Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
Beyoncé Pays Homage To All The ‘Queens’ In The Music Industry On ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ Remix
Beyoncé sent fans into a tizzy on August 5, when she released a surprise remix of "Break My Soul" featuring Madonna.
Complex
DJ Premier Recalls Time Dr. Dre Stopped 50 Cent From Collaborating With Him: ‘You Still Owe Me That Track’
DJ Premier recalled landing a 50 Cent feature as the first single off a compilation project before getting shut down by Dr. Dre, who, at the time, wanted his latest Aftermath signee to focus entirely on what would become the rapper’s groundbreaking 2003 debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.
HipHopDX.com
New Music Friday - New Albums From Eminem, NBA YoungBoy, Bobby Shmurda, Doechii + More
HipHopDX – While Beyoncé stole the show with her genre-bending Renaissance album last week, this week’s edition of HipHopDX’s New Music Friday Albums coverage is fairly even-keeled and balanced between releases from superstars and trending artists alike. Along with the arrival of Eminem’s star-studded Curtain Call...
NME
Beyoncé becomes fourth woman with 10 Number Ones on R&B/hip-hop charts
Beyoncé has reached another milestone on the back of her seventh album, ‘Renaissance’, becoming the fourth woman in history to have 10 songs top the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart. As reported by Billboard themselves, the outlet established the chart in 1958, with only three other women having...
HipHopDX.com
What JAY-Z Is Really Like In The Studio: A Deep Dive
HIPHOPDX – JAY-Z’s creative process is explored in the latest episode of HipHopDX’s “Deep Dive” YouTube series — watch it below. The 24-minute video sheds light on what Hov — one of the most successful, prolific and revered rappers of all time — is really like in the studio, straight from the mouths of collaborators like Kanye West, Pharrell, Timbaland, Just Blaze, Snoop Dogg and more.
Wu-Tang Clan Fan Fined $604 for Rapping the N-Word in ‘Protect Ya Neck’
A Wu-Tang Clan fan in Scotland was slapped with a hefty fine for saying the N-word while rapping the lyrics to the group's classic debut single, "Protect Ya Neck." According to a report from The National, which was published last Friday (Aug. 5), Kyle Siegel, a 25-year-old White man, was fined £500 ($604 in USD), for using the N-word while rapping The Wu-Tang Clan's 1993 track "Protect Ya Neck." The young man was recording himself for a TikTok video while standing in a women’s bathroom stall.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Uzi Vert Discusses Philadelphia Roots & Self Love With Jazzy’s World
Lil Uzi Vert took a break from enjoying the festivities at Rolling Loud recently to chat with Jazzy's World for a rare interview from the reclusive rapper. Uzi reflected on their experiences in Philadelphia, playing the trumpet in high school, and more while talking to the young interviewer. “My experiences...
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Brings Back Paper Towel Headband On 'Kiss Tha Game Goodbye' Anniversary
Jadakiss has resurrected the paper towel headband he wore in the early 2000s to celebrate the anniversary of his debut album Kiss Tha Game Goodbye. The Yonkers native posted a video on Instagram on Monday (August 7) showing him making a headband from a long strip of paper towels while sat on a milk crate. Kiss also posted a photo of him rocking the neatly-folded makeshift headband.
Legendary Motown Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies at 81
Click here to read the full article. Lamont Dozier, one-third of the legenday “Holland-Dozier-Holland” songwriting and production trio who wrote many of Motown Records’ biggest hits for the Supremes, the Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Martha and the Vandellas and others, has died at the age of 81. The news was confirmed by his son Lamont Dozier Jr.; no cause of death has been announced. His family issued the following statement: “Lamont Dozier, devoted father and legendary songwriter, producer and recording artist, died peacefully in his home on Monday, August 8. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years,...
SFGate
Run the Jewels Reflect Back With ‘A Few Words for the Firing Squad’ on ‘Colbert’
Run the Jewels appeared on The Late Show to showcase their track “A Few Words for the Firing Squad.” The duo, El-P and Killer Mike, offered a hard-hitting rendition of the 2020 song, which sees the pair reflecting on their value as artists. “A Few Words for the...
