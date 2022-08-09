GALLERY: Take a look at the upgrades ahead of Abilene ISD’s 2022-2023 school year

ABILENE, Texas ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – Abilene ISD’s 2022-2023 school year will be in session next week. Over the summer, the district’s been making some drastic changes to better the school environment for its faculty, staff and students.

Abilene ISD and Jacob & Martin: Abilene High fine arts renovations (Aug. 8, 2022)

Abilene ISD and Jacob & Martin: Cooper High fine arts renovations (Aug. 8, 2022)

Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: RTU Equipment Installation at Craig Middle School (Aug. 8, 2022)

Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: Lighting at Cooper High School *before* (Aug. 8, 2022)

Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: Lighting at Cooper High School *after* (Aug. 8, 2022)

Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: HVAC Project Accomplishments (Aug. 8, 2022)

Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: Building Automation System Accomplishments (Aug. 8, 2022)

Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: Alcorta Elementary renovations, secure vestibule (Aug. 8, 2022)

Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: Alcorta Elementary renovations, secure vestibule (Aug. 8, 2022)

Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: Alcorta Elementary renovations, main entrance (Aug. 8, 2022)

Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: Alcorta Elementary renovations, admin office (Aug. 8, 2022)

Abilene ISD & Huckabee: Shotwell Stadium rendering (Aug. 8, 2022)

Abilene ISD & Huckabee: Shotwell Stadium rendering (Aug. 8, 2022)

Abilene ISD & Huckabee: Shotwell Stadium rendering (Aug. 8, 2022)

Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: RTU Equipment Installation at Crockett Early Head Start (Aug. 8, 2022)

Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: RTU Equipment Installation at Crockett Early Head Start (Aug. 8, 2022)

Click here for the full update from Abilene ISD’s August 8 school board meeting. Class is in session Wednesday, August 17.

