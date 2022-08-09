ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

GALLERY: Take a look at the upgrades ahead of Abilene ISD’s 2022-2023 school year

By Karley Cross
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – Abilene ISD’s 2022-2023 school year will be in session next week. Over the summer, the district’s been making some drastic changes to better the school environment for its faculty, staff and students.

‘Things aren’t getting any cheaper’: AISD slightly increases project budgets, wraps up renovations
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k20By_0hAaIYre00
    Abilene ISD and Jacob & Martin: Abilene High fine arts renovations (Aug. 8, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yC5dq_0hAaIYre00
    Abilene ISD and Jacob & Martin: Cooper High fine arts renovations (Aug. 8, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tyso8_0hAaIYre00
    Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: RTU Equipment Installation at Craig Middle School (Aug. 8, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2muBmp_0hAaIYre00
    Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: Lighting at Cooper High School *before* (Aug. 8, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PN58P_0hAaIYre00
    Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: Lighting at Cooper High School *after* (Aug. 8, 2022)
  • Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: HVAC Project Accomplishments (Aug. 8, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFvlq_0hAaIYre00
    Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: Building Automation System Accomplishments (Aug. 8, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWJXJ_0hAaIYre00
    Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: Alcorta Elementary renovations, secure vestibule (Aug. 8, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nu9I_0hAaIYre00
    Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: Alcorta Elementary renovations, secure vestibule (Aug. 8, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tt1a4_0hAaIYre00
    Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: Alcorta Elementary renovations, main entrance (Aug. 8, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evNU9_0hAaIYre00
    Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: Alcorta Elementary renovations, admin office (Aug. 8, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DuDRD_0hAaIYre00
    Abilene ISD & Huckabee: Shotwell Stadium rendering (Aug. 8, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0hVA_0hAaIYre00
    Abilene ISD & Huckabee: Shotwell Stadium rendering (Aug. 8, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=123VBc_0hAaIYre00
    Abilene ISD & Huckabee: Shotwell Stadium rendering (Aug. 8, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9OfK_0hAaIYre00
    Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: RTU Equipment Installation at Crockett Early Head Start (Aug. 8, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0424uN_0hAaIYre00
    Abilene ISD & Schneider Electric: RTU Equipment Installation at Crockett Early Head Start (Aug. 8, 2022)
Will your school week be condensed? Big Country school districts talk 4-day instructional weeks

Click here for the full update from Abilene ISD’s August 8 school board meeting. Class is in session Wednesday, August 17.

