Times News
Pennsylvania Villagers to play concert
The Pennsylvania Villagers will play a concert in Lansford’s Kennedy Park Friday night to raise money for the reopening of the borough pool. The concert, hosted by Friends of Lansford Recreation, will take place from 6-8 p.m. Kennedy Park is located at 316 W. Patterson St., across the street...
Times News
Tamaqua chamber seeks submissions for photo contest
The Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting submissions for its “For the Love of Tamaqua” photo contest. “We are looking for any and all photos - pics of events that took place, architecture, agriculture, kids playing, trains passing, leaves changing - anything that makes us ‘love’ Tamaqua,” explained Aimee Dotson, the chamber’s outreach and office administrator.
Times News
Palmerton announces season tickets, Meet the Bombers Night
The Palmerton Area School District will be offering season passes for the upcoming fall sports season. They will be on sale Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9-11 a.m. at the stadium. Palmerton will be hosting Meet the Bombers on Thursday Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Season passes will also be on sale that night at the stadium for the upcoming football season from 6-8 p.m.
Times News
Fair schedule
• Ronnie McDowell, with Nashville artist Leigh Pollari, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., main stage. • Demolition Derby for youth and adults will run at 7 p.m. in the arena. • Craft beer, wine garden, Buster the Clown and Amazing Anastasinis. Friday:. • Lehighton High School Band, 5 p.m. in...
Times News
Colossal Radio’s Jeep Fest to raise funds for fire company, vets
That’s essentially what visitors who take part in Colossal Radio’s Jeep Fest to benefit our veterans and volunteers can expect. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 4 at The Hofford Mill in Weissport. The rain date is Sept. 11. Layne “Doc” Roberts,...
Times News
JT light poles draw criticism
PPL Electric is replacing light poles in downtown Jim Thorpe and early reviews from residents have included descriptions such as “hideous” and “an abomination.”. Borough council was peppered with comments during its Thursday night meeting regarding the poles, 18 of which the utility company is swapping out on West Broadway.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to do This Weekend in the Allentown Area (August 12th-14th)
The Kutztown Fair is a Lehigh Valley tradition! Grab the kiddos and head to Kutztown, only a short drive away from Allentown, for a day full of fun! The fair has everything... animals, rides, delicious fun, and more! (Friday & Saturday, July 12th - 13th) 2- Run for the Animals!
Times News
70 years on the airwaves; Lansford radio station marks milestone
When WLSH-1410 AM broke through the airwaves in December of 1952, it was the only radio station in Carbon County. “This is the radio station WLSH, the Voice of the Panther Valley from Lansford, Pennsylvania,” engineers said on a test broadcast at 12:20 a.m. Dec. 18. Seventy years later,...
Times News
Outdoor concert in Tamaqua
Summer heat and humidity have returned. But oppressive weather didn’t stop a free outdoor concert held Sunday in Tamaqua. Here, acoustic performer John Kanahan of Maryland entertains a full house from the stage at the rear patio of The Wabash restaurant despite an ongoing threat of thunderstorms. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Carbon County Fair offers variety of food
The food vendors were busy this week at the Carbon County Fair. The lines have been steady at the food stands. Michael Kopinetz of Pottsville, who runs the pizza stand, said, “Business has been good and the heat really hasn’t slowed down business.”. Area Lions Clubs are offering...
buckscountyherald.com
Rare Ferrari pays visit to New Hope Auto show
The 2022 edition of The New Hope Automobile Show is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Ferrari. This celebration includes a stunning and rare Ferrari 365 P2/3 Spyder (SN 0832) on display both days of the show, Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. The vintage Ferrari race car is one of only five Ferrari 365 P2/3 Spyder models ever created, with only four remaining.
Times News
Palmerton woman remembered
Friends shared memories of a Palmerton woman who died in an early-morning fire Tuesday morning. Robin Wisocky, 61, was found on the second floor of the 131 Columbia Ave home. Grace Freeman, who serves as the director of nursing at The Palmerton, said Wisocky was beloved by everyone. “I’ve never...
Times News
Carbon Fair Queen shows a less royal side
Even though they’re both queens, you can bet Queen Elizabeth would never do what Queen Kiersten did on Wednesday. Obviously they are of two opposite social statures. Queen Kiersten - Kiersten Gursky - is the 2022 Carbon County Fair Queen. She took off her tiara and sash, put on...
Times News
Beautiful butterflies Bear Creek sanctuary focuses on education, environment
In 2002 Mari Gruber’s family owned a building that was falling apart and used for storage. Then something magical happened when her sister sent her to a seminar about raising butterflies. Gruber, an artist and substitute teacher for children with special needs, saw a gap in serving people with...
Times News
What you can see at the fair tonight
The Carbon County Fair opens at 4 p.m. today at the fairgrounds at 3285 Little Gap Road, Palmerton. The fair concludes Saturday with hours from 2-10 p.m. Admission is $7 for anyone 6 or older. Tonight. • The Lehighton High School Band will perform at 5 p.m. in the arena,...
Times News
New Jim Thorpe scholarship to honor boy’s memory
A new scholarship is available to students graduating from Jim Thorpe High School, creating a lasting legacy in memory of Hunter Wolfe, who passed away from cancer in 2011. Established by Ella Farnell, a Wolfe family friend, the Hunter’s Heroes Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Carbon County Community Foundation will award a $500, one-year, nonrenewable scholarship each year to a graduating Jim Thorpe senior who exhibits great leadership and involvement in the community.
Bucks County Playhouse’s Upcoming Performance to See Big-Time Broadway Players Grace the Stage
The Bucks County Playhouse originally opened in 1939.Image via iStock. Three well-known Broadway actors will be coming to New Hope to perform in an upcoming production at the Bucks County Playhouse. Lesli Marchertia wrote about the upcoming show for the Bucks County Herald.
Times News
Hey, hey, get ready: Monkeemania fan event set for Mahoning Drive-In
Monkees fans will have nary a trace of doubt in their minds Sunday when Mahoning Monkeemania hits Lehighton’s Mahoning Drive-In Theater on Seneca Road, located just off Route 443. The retro theater, celebrating the Prefab Four on the big screen, will show two episodes of NBC’s 1966-1968 TV series...
Times News
Forays for fungi
A large percentage of Americans’ experience with mushrooms doesn’t extend beyond what they’ve eaten on a pizza or an omelet. But there’s a growing community interested in the wide array of mushrooms with culinary and medical uses. Last weekend, a gathering outside of Tamaqua attracted hundreds of them.
Times News
Food distribution date changed
Due to a conflict with a church function on Aug. 27, the food distribution at Weatherly’s Shepherd House will be held a week earlier on Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. Weatherly’s Shepherd House is located in Zions Lutheran Church at the corner of Third and Fell streets in Weatherly.
