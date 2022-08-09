The Palmerton Area School District will be offering season passes for the upcoming fall sports season. They will be on sale Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9-11 a.m. at the stadium. Palmerton will be hosting Meet the Bombers on Thursday Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Season passes will also be on sale that night at the stadium for the upcoming football season from 6-8 p.m.

PALMERTON, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO