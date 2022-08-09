Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
After consultant hired, Northborough talks next steps for White Cliffs
NORTHBOROUGH – A consultant helping the White Cliffs Committee market the mansion said July 20 that a key next step in the project will be to formulate ways to judge future responses to requests for proposals (RFP). Kirk and Company’s Brett Pelletier, who is the consultant, said deciding on...
10 most expensive houses sold in Hampshire County, July 31 to Aug. 6
A house in Florence that sold for $750,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampshire County between July 31 and Aug. 6. In total, 31 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $400,801, $234 per square foot.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
Amherst Jones Library $36.3 million renovation confronts skyrocketing construction costs
AMHERST – Dramatically higher estimated costs to renovate and expand Jones Library, originally pegged at $36.3 million, means the trustees have some difficult choices to make. During meetings this week, a consultant told library officials that financial distance between amount of money required - beyond the projected $36.3 million...
andoverma.gov
Mattress and Box Spring Curbside Changes
Starting Monday, September 12, 2022, mattresses and box springs will no longer be allowed for curbside trash collection and will no longer qualify as a bulk item, due to the updated MassDEP waste ban, which requires mattresses to be recycled. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has made amendments...
communityadvocate.com
Marshalls relocates to Royal Plaza in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – Marshalls is relocating in Marlborough. The store will be relocating to Royal Plaza later this month on Aug. 25. “Our newest store in Marlborough will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said President Tim Miner. “We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”
wgbh.org
Bad news makes hiring tougher at the MBTA
The MBTA is having problems hiring new employees, and all the news about the T’s recent mishaps isn’t helping. “We're getting our asses kicked in the press these days. There isn’t a day that goes by when there isn't an article in multiple media outlets about the MBTA, and it's not positive,” MBTA board member Travis McCready told the agency’s workforce committee Thursday.
franklincountynow.com
Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use
(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens New Location in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced its newest location in Worcester, which is now open for business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005375/en/ Ruth’s Chris Steak House announced its newest location in Worcester, which is now open for business. It is located at 4 Mercantile Street and brings an unmatched dining experience to the area in its new 8,250-square-foot restaurant. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hampden County real estate transactions: See the top 10 most expensive homes sold from July 31 to August 6
A house in East Longmeadow that sold for $842,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampden County between July 31 and August 6. In total, 112 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $313,691, $203 per square foot.
Mauricio Baiense, owner of Medford construction company, indicted for alleged $11 million tax evasion
A federal grand jury indicted a former Quincy man who allegedly participated in a tax fraud scheme which resulted in the loss of approximately $4.4 million, according to an announcement by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins on Friday. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to defraud the...
Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
Springfield’s Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers of Massachusetts hold annual banquet in Holyoke
The Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers of Massachusetts annual banquet took place Friday night at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke. The theme of this year’s banquet was “Saluting and Honoring All Veterans Families.”. The centers have offices in Springfield and Pittsfield. Founded in 1987 as...
Worcester to host annual overdose awareness vigil on August 31
Worcester will host an annual vigil in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day at City Hall on Wednesday, August 31. The Worcester community is invited to join the families of those who have died from overdoses in addressing the tragic impact of overdose on the Worcester community, a press release from the city said.
Consultant gives Westfield School Committee advice on meeting protocol, conflicts of interest
WESTFIELD — Members of the Westfield School Committee attended a special workshop meeting on Aug. 10 with Liz Lafond, district field director for the Massachusetts Association of School Committees. Lafond spent 44 years working for the Holyoke public schools, as well as serving on the Hatfield School Committee for 10 years.
Hampton Ponds Association votes unanimously to oppose Target warehouse
WESTFIELD — Forty-five members of the Hampton Ponds Association met Tuesday to discuss the proposed 525,000 square foot Target Corp. distribution warehouse on North Road and Falcon Drive, expected to add 200 tractor-trailer trips and 1,000 employee vehicle trips daily to the area. All 45 voted to oppose the...
Maureen Binienda could be headed to Quaboag Regional School District as interim superintendent
Maureen Binienda, former school superintendent in Worcester, could be headed west to take the reins in the Quaboag Regional School District. The Quaboag School Committee at its meeting Monday is expected to take up the appointment of Binienda as the district's interim superintendent. The former superintendent, Brett Kustigian, moved to...
North End outdoor dining — with its new fees — is nearing its end. Where did the money go?
“There’s two things: You sold your soul to the devil, and you made a little extra money. But it was a lot of work and fighting and fees for what was, in my opinion, a slow summer.”. The beginning of outdoor dining this year in North End was marked...
Connecticut man Syed I. Bokhari ordered to forfeit $2.1M, sentenced to one year of probation for selling wholesale tobacco to Mass. residents
A Connecticut man who sold wholesale tobacco over the internet to Massachusetts residents was recently ordered to forfeit $2.1M for his role in tobacco trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Syed I. Bokhari, 57, was sentenced to one year of probation Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G....
worcestermag.com
Worcester's Latin American Festival - 30 years of Latino pride, culture, music and food
This year, it really is the 30th Latin American Festival. It was the 29.5 festival in 2021, and what would have been the 30th in 2020 didn't take place at all. "After three years we are so excited," said Valeria Ramos Rodriguez, outreach and referral tracking coordinator for CENTRO and Festival Committee coordinator. CENTRO, a multiservice nonprofit organization in Worcester, has put on the festival since 1991.
