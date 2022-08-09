ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

communityadvocate.com

After consultant hired, Northborough talks next steps for White Cliffs

NORTHBOROUGH – A consultant helping the White Cliffs Committee market the mansion said July 20 that a key next step in the project will be to formulate ways to judge future responses to requests for proposals (RFP). Kirk and Company’s Brett Pelletier, who is the consultant, said deciding on...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
WUPE

Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.

With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester, MA
andoverma.gov

Mattress and Box Spring Curbside Changes

Starting Monday, September 12, 2022, mattresses and box springs will no longer be allowed for curbside trash collection and will no longer qualify as a bulk item, due to the updated MassDEP waste ban, which requires mattresses to be recycled. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has made amendments...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
communityadvocate.com

Marshalls relocates to Royal Plaza in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – Marshalls is relocating in Marlborough. The store will be relocating to Royal Plaza later this month on Aug. 25. “Our newest store in Marlborough will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said President Tim Miner. “We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”
wgbh.org

Bad news makes hiring tougher at the MBTA

The MBTA is having problems hiring new employees, and all the news about the T’s recent mishaps isn’t helping. “We're getting our asses kicked in the press these days. There isn’t a day that goes by when there isn't an article in multiple media outlets about the MBTA, and it's not positive,” MBTA board member Travis McCready told the agency’s workforce committee Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
franklincountynow.com

Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use

(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
GREENFIELD, MA
The Associated Press

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens New Location in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced its newest location in Worcester, which is now open for business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005375/en/ Ruth’s Chris Steak House announced its newest location in Worcester, which is now open for business. It is located at 4 Mercantile Street and brings an unmatched dining experience to the area in its new 8,250-square-foot restaurant. (Photo: Business Wire)
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
WALTHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester to host annual overdose awareness vigil on August 31

Worcester will host an annual vigil in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day at City Hall on Wednesday, August 31. The Worcester community is invited to join the families of those who have died from overdoses in addressing the tragic impact of overdose on the Worcester community, a press release from the city said.
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Worcester's Latin American Festival - 30 years of Latino pride, culture, music and food

This year, it really is the 30th Latin American Festival. It was the 29.5 festival in 2021, and what would have been the 30th in 2020 didn't take place at all. "After three years we are so excited," said Valeria Ramos Rodriguez, outreach and referral tracking coordinator for CENTRO and Festival Committee coordinator. CENTRO, a multiservice nonprofit organization in Worcester, has put on the festival since 1991.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
