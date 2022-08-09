Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Active police situation in Appleton
Sprinklers put the fire out but 100 people were evacuated for a few hours and 14 couldn't go back home. The Packers president/CEO said a few weeks ago the Pro Shop had a record year last year. Anticipation for the team may be even higher this year. Victim's family reacts...
wearegreenbay.com
Man robs business, tries to steal car in Oshkosh, taken into custody
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a robbery at a local business on the 2000 Block of Witzel Avenue. The robbery took place around 2:00 p.m. on Friday. According to a release, officers received information that a person entered multiple businesses in the area...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police arrest suspect in robbery, attempted carjacking
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a business, trying to get money from other businesses, and an attempted carjacking. At 2:00 Friday afternoon, police learned a person was going into local businesses and demanding money. The person got cash from a business on the 2000-block of Witzel Ave. after claiming to have a weapon.
WNCY
Green Bay Murder Suspect’s U.P. Assault Victim Speaks Out
IRON COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The only surviving victim of a man’s crime spree that spanned three states, including Wisconsin, says she’s lucky to be alive. Caleb Anderson, 23, is accused of murdering a person in Green Bay and then driving to Alabama and killing another person.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation determines Two Rivers HS student’s death was ‘accident’
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Police Department has concluded its investigation into the death of the student who was found unresponsive in a local high school’s pool earlier this year. On February 8, 2022, officers responded to an incident at Two Rivers High School. Upon...
94.3 Jack FM
Judge Increases Woman’s Bond After Child Died of Fentanyl Poisoning
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tyana Putzlocker asked a judge Friday to reduce her $10,000 cash bond on charges filed after her toddler apparently died after finding illicit drugs while the parents were napping – but instead the bond was increased to $25,000. Putzlocker and Derrick Young are...
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation underway after Appleton officers fatally shoot suspect
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple local law enforcement agencies are assisting in an officer-involved critical incident (OICI) investigation after police officers fatally shot a man in Appleton on Friday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), at around 7:22 p.m., officers with the Appleton Police Department responded to...
WBAY Green Bay
Large police presence on Appleton’s Birchwood Ave.
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is now on the scene where there’s a large police presence in Appleton. For a short time after 8 o’clock Friday night, people in the area of N. Birchwood Ave. between W. Brewster St. and W. Kamps Ave. in Appleton were alerted to shelter in place -- to stay indoors and away from windows.
wearegreenbay.com
Two drive-by shootings in Menominee Co., enforcement searches for suspects
WALLACE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post and deputies with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help in an ongoing investigation into two drive-by shootings in Wallace, Michigan. According to a release, two separate homes were shot along County Road G08 in...
wearegreenbay.com
Marinette County man found hiding in abandoned cabin, taken into custody
NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Niagara Police Department has provided an update on the man that barricaded himself in his residence and refused to surrender, causing US 141 to shut down for hours on August 8. According to a release, officers took 43-year-old Joshua Otto into custody without incident...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of plotting to kill his girlfriend after she didn’t post his bond
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is accused of trying to hire someone to kill his girlfriend while he was in jail. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 35-year-old Luis Dejesus-Gonzalez is charged with conspiracy to kill his girlfriend while he was in jail.
waupacanow.com
Suspect charged with 3 burglaries
Kevin J. Christianson, 37, Marion, is charged in Waupaca County with three counts of burglary, concealing stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. On June 15, 2021, Sgt. Bill Zeamer, with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a burglary complaint on Slough Road in Weyauwega. Among the items...
seehafernews.com
Victim Identified in Last Weekend’s Motorcycle Crash on I-43, Semi Driver Remains Unknown
The victim in last weekend’s motorcycle crash on I-43 has been identified. 66-year-old James Schulte was traveling south on I-43 just before noon last Saturday (August 6th) and was in the left lane as he was approaching a construction zone. A semi was in the right lane and was...
WBAY Green Bay
Student’s death at Two Rivers High School ruled a drowning accident
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A student’s death at the Two Rivers High School pool has been ruled an accident. The police department says the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office confirmed the student drowned. Rescuers were called just before 2 p.m. on February 8. The victim, Zach Benson, drowned...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man guilty of hate crime gets mental health commitment
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Phase 2 of the 29-year-old accused of intentionally hitting a motorcyclist head-on took place in a Fond du Lac courthouse on Thursday. District Attorney Eric Toney announced that the court found Daniel Navarro not guilty due to a mental disease or defect. Two...
Wisconsin DOJ charges Weyauwega man in connection to 1992 double homicide
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors charged a Weyauwega man Friday with killing a woman and her boyfriend 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident. Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. According to the criminal complaint, Tongstad’s father was...
seehafernews.com
The Investigation into Two Rivers Students Death Completed
Investigations into the death of a Two Rivers student this winter have been completed. Assistant Police Chief Ben Meinnert says a report from The Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office rules the death of 15-year-old sophomore Zach Benson, as an accident with the immediate cause of death being drowning. Two Rivers...
wtaq.com
Man Found Dead Along Riverbank in Berlin
BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man found guilty for homicide, trial moves to phase 2
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old man who is accused of intentionally crashing into a motorcyclist head-on back in 2020 learned his fate on Wednesday. Daniel Navarro was found guilty in phase one of the two-phase trial. He is being charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide (Hate Crime).
Comments / 3