Builders in Southern Nevada sold 434 homes in July, down from 713 the previous month, according to analyst Home Builders Research, sparking concerns about rippling economic effects. Sales of new homes in the valley peaked this year at 1,256 in March. "I've heard of one builder making some layoffs but I don't know any details […]

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO