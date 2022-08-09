ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Local military members to receive USAA refurbished vehicles

By Adrianna Lawrence
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqoST_0hAaHTPo00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — 10 local Navy sailors and one Air Force airman will be gifted refurbished vehicles Thursday to honor their service in the military.

The awardee’s were nominated by Armed Services YMCA of Hampton Roads for USAA and Caliber’s NABC Recycled Rides® program . Technicians fix vehicles provided by USAA and give them to deserving community members.

The donation will take place Thursday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. It will be held at the USAA corporate office in Chesapeake .

This year, various active-duty and veterans across the country will receive new transportation from the program.

Since 2012, Caliber and its participating partners have donated more than 500 vehicles.

WAVY News 10

