Block Island Times
Melee on BI ferry causes Mass Casualty Incident response
Between social media and eye-witness accounts, there was plenty of evidence of an out-of-control situation at Ballard’s Beach Resort and on the Block Island Ferry on Monday during and after Ballard’s Reggae Festival that this year was held on Victory Day. As Tuesday wore on, more videos appeared.
ABC6.com
Arrest made in Providence East Side burglaries, suspect faces similar charges in East Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was arrested Friday in connection to a string of robberies in Providence, according to authorities. East Providence Police Lt. Michael Rapoza told ABC 6 News that Kevin Cunha will be facing charges for the burglaries on the East Side. Rapoza said Cunha, who’s...
Rhode Island police captain charged with smashing man's head to ground
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A veteran police captain in Rhode Island shown on video smashing a handcuffed man’s face into the pavement over the July 4 weekend was charged with simple assault Thursday. Providence Police Capt. Stephen Gencarella pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Sixth District Court in...
Police find $500K worth of meth in Pawtucket apartment
A Pawtucket woman was arrested Tuesday after officers found approximately $500,000 worth of meth inside her apartment.
ABC6.com
Former Providence recreation director to serve 9 years in prison for child molestation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A former Providence recreation director has been sentenced to serve nine years in prison for child molestation, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Manuel Nunez, 44, of Cranston pleaded guilty last year to sexually assaulting a teenage girl. Shortly before his arrest, Nunez was appointed...
ABC6.com
Cumberland police find missing endangered elderly man
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cumberland Police Department said they found an elderly man who went missing Saturday. Police said 86-year-old Asuncion Gomez was last seen in the area of Abbot Street before he went missing. “Mr. Gomez has been located and is Ok. Thank you for sharing and...
Turnto10.com
Providence police captain charged with assault for conduct during arrest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence police captain was charged with assault for slamming a suspect's head to the ground during an arrest in July that was caught on camera. Capt. Stephen Gencarella, 50, was arraigned Thursday in Providence District Court on a misdemeanor simple assault charge. A not...
ABC6.com
Police: 2 juveniles crash possibly stolen car
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a fence in Providence early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Public and Milk streets. Providence police said two juveniles crashed the car that was possibly stolen. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed one person...
ABC6.com
North Providence police search for missing teen
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Police Department is asking for the publics help Saturday in finding a missing teen. Police said 14-year-old Ciara Primental was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants. She also could possibly be with another missing juvenile identified as Annalyiah...
GoLocalProv
Police Taser Man While Breaking Up Domestic Dispute Off Atwells Avenue
Providence Police said they were required to use a taser on a suspect on Thursday, after encountering a domestic dispute off Atwells Avenue. According to police, they were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle on Atwells Avenue by Valley Street, when they were flagged down by an individual who informed them that there was a couple fighting one block over on Cutler Street.
Woman dies after helping grandkids escape Pawtucket fire
Pawtucket police identified the victim Friday as Maria Cardenas.
RISPCA makes 4 animal cruelty arrests
It was the third arrest this year for one of the suspects.
whdh.com
Girlfriend of Boston police officer found dead in a snowbank appears in court, facing murder charge
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read appeared in Dedham Superior Court Friday ahead of her upcoming second degree murder trial for the death of her boyfriend John O’Keefe in January. The 42-year-old Mansfield woman is accused of backing her SUV into the Boston Police Officer and leaving him in...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team investigation leads to arrest of property manager
Cranston police arrested a local property manager Thursday following a months-long NBC 10 I-Team investigation that centered on a Cranston mother who lost her home, after renting from a man who court records show lost all legal rights to it months after she moved in. The I-Team has been reporting...
1 dead, 1 hurt in Attleboro crash
South Avenue is currently shut down in the area of West Street.
ABC6.com
Warwick officers to take part in body cam program next week
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced their participation in the body cam pilot program that will begin next week. Starting Tuesday, 16 patrol officers will wear Axon body cameras during patrol for two months. Body cams will be on the road 24 hours a day. After...
ABC6.com
Grandmother who helped boys escape burning home in Pawtucket dies
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A grandmother who helped her grandchildren escape a burning home in Pawtucket two days ago died. Pawtucket police said Friday that 71-year-old Maria Cardenas “did not survive her injuries and passed away.”. The fire happened on Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Witnesses told ABC 6...
ABC6.com
Warwick police search for man involved in incident at Rocky Point
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Thursday that they are searching for a man connected to an incident at Rocky Point. Police said that the incident happened on July 26. However, they did not provide any additional information about what happened. Anyone who has information regarding the man’s...
Facebook Scam Claims Mattapoisett Stabbers, Fall River/Plymouth Serial Killer
There’s a scam going around social media claiming horrible acts of violence being committed in Fall River, Plymouth, Mattapoisett and other communities in Massachusetts and beyond that appears to be nothing more than a hoax devised to make the post go viral. We first noticed it on July 27,...
ABC6.com
New Bedford police arrest man, woman on gun charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Thursday that a man and woman were arrested earlier this week on gun charges. Police responded to the intersection of Rivet and County streets Tuesday for an altercation involving a gun. When they arrived, the area was cleared. However, while...
