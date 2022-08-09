ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Block Island Times

Melee on BI ferry causes Mass Casualty Incident response

Between social media and eye-witness accounts, there was plenty of evidence of an out-of-control situation at Ballard’s Beach Resort and on the Block Island Ferry on Monday during and after Ballard’s Reggae Festival that this year was held on Victory Day. As Tuesday wore on, more videos appeared.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
ABC6.com

Cumberland police find missing endangered elderly man

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cumberland Police Department said they found an elderly man who went missing Saturday. Police said 86-year-old Asuncion Gomez was last seen in the area of Abbot Street before he went missing. “Mr. Gomez has been located and is Ok. Thank you for sharing and...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Police: 2 juveniles crash possibly stolen car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a fence in Providence early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Public and Milk streets. Providence police said two juveniles crashed the car that was possibly stolen. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed one person...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

North Providence police search for missing teen

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Police Department is asking for the publics help Saturday in finding a missing teen. Police said 14-year-old Ciara Primental was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants. She also could possibly be with another missing juvenile identified as Annalyiah...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Police Taser Man While Breaking Up Domestic Dispute Off Atwells Avenue

Providence Police said they were required to use a taser on a suspect on Thursday, after encountering a domestic dispute off Atwells Avenue. According to police, they were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle on Atwells Avenue by Valley Street, when they were flagged down by an individual who informed them that there was a couple fighting one block over on Cutler Street.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 I-Team investigation leads to arrest of property manager

Cranston police arrested a local property manager Thursday following a months-long NBC 10 I-Team investigation that centered on a Cranston mother who lost her home, after renting from a man who court records show lost all legal rights to it months after she moved in. The I-Team has been reporting...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick officers to take part in body cam program next week

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced their participation in the body cam pilot program that will begin next week. Starting Tuesday, 16 patrol officers will wear Axon body cameras during patrol for two months. Body cams will be on the road 24 hours a day. After...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Grandmother who helped boys escape burning home in Pawtucket dies

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A grandmother who helped her grandchildren escape a burning home in Pawtucket two days ago died. Pawtucket police said Friday that 71-year-old Maria Cardenas “did not survive her injuries and passed away.”. The fire happened on Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Witnesses told ABC 6...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick police search for man involved in incident at Rocky Point

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Thursday that they are searching for a man connected to an incident at Rocky Point. Police said that the incident happened on July 26. However, they did not provide any additional information about what happened. Anyone who has information regarding the man’s...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

New Bedford police arrest man, woman on gun charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Thursday that a man and woman were arrested earlier this week on gun charges. Police responded to the intersection of Rivet and County streets Tuesday for an altercation involving a gun. When they arrived, the area was cleared. However, while...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

