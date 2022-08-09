Read full article on original website
Xbox is testing a way to share Game Pass Ultimate with friends and family
Everything's a subscription these days — like Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service, which crossed 25 million subscriptions earlier this year, and shows no signs of slowing down. The gaming offering has so far held its own against the likes of Playstation Plus and cloud service Google Stadia, thanks to its wide variety of indie games and AAA titles. With Sony revamping Playstation Plus, Microsoft is also looking to shake things up, and is starting a test that allows users to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits with their friends and family.
Google is working to bring Android 13's new photo picker to outdated, discontinued devices
Android 13 is, presumably, just weeks away, with rumors pointing to a September launch. That might be a little later than most of us expected — especially considering the final beta version shipped in July. As an update primarily focused on privacy and security, getting it on your phone might not seem as exciting as, say, Android 12's Material You redesign was last year. Among some of Android 13's more obvious changes is a new photo picker, but even if you're rocking years-old hardware, you might not need a software update to get it.
Android 12 now on one of every eight devices, report says
Fragmentation on Android has always been a problem. With so many devices from so many phone makers, and keeping updates on the shoulders of those phone makers, it's almost inevitable. It's gotten better in recent years, but even today, it's not rare to see Android phones running any version from 12 down to 8. This isn't true for iPhones as a majority of them are running iOS 15. Still, Android is running its own race and, according to the latest numbers, Android 12 is making decent progress.
Review: The Hisense U6H Is a Budget TV That Goes Way Above and Beyond
Buying a new TV doesn’t always have to cost astronomical amounts of dough. A step below top names like Samsung, LG, and Sony are the mid- and entry-level titans of affordable flat-screen TVs, with respected names like Vizio, TCL, and the focus of today’s review, Hisense. Seeing a prolific rise in the world of budget-priced sets, Hisense produces bright and powerful LED sets with respectable specs and a medley of awesome features to round out the user experience. New to 2022, I was able to play around with the 65-inch Hisense U6H TV, and I walked away from my weeks of demoing...
Google's got a free Pixel 6 for whomever can create the best wallpaper
Look, we get it: everything's expensive these days. Whether you're buying a bike, a home, or even just some food, chances are you're paying more (and getting less) than you were a few years ago. Big-ticket purchases like a new smartphone can feel particularly out of reach, but Google's throwing a bone to one talented Pixel fan, offering a shiny new Pixel 6 to whomever comes up with the best wallpaper.
Android 13: The 8 best new features
While the changes introduced by Android 13 aren't as dramatic as the shift in design introduced by Android 12, it nevertheless offers a wealth of useful features and updates for your phone. Some of these are small changes that many won't notice, but others can substantially change how you use your Android.
YouTube beta users get a taste of the redesigned Android 13 media controls
One of the most prominent changes Android 13 brings to devices is a revised design for media controls. So far, three core Google services have been updated to support the redesign — Chrome, YouTube Music, and Google Podcasts. The latest beta for the main YouTube app indicates it is the next in line to adopt the new UI. The change is visible to everyone running the app on the Android 13 beta.
Google TV could soon add 50 free live TV channels to its catalog
Google TV has a few options if you want to watch shows in real-time, but most of them are through third-party app integrations which stray from Google’s ideal user experience. But the platform now seems to be closer to launching 50 new "live" TV channels which would be free to watch.
A revamped Spigen case collection is ready to protect your Galaxy ecosystem
There is a lot to like about Samsung’s 2022 Galaxy lineup, from foldables to wearables - the entire ecosystem is getting a facelift. Now, whether you have had your eye on an upgrade or have already pre-ordered, you will want to invest in real protection to keep your new device protected against life’s wear and tear. While hundreds of cases are available for Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds 2 Pro, Spigen’s offerings stand out with a versatile collection of classic and new cases.
How to screen share Netflix over Discord
With Netflix cracking down on account sharing and the recent price hike causing users to cancel Netflix subscriptions, people have begun to look for alternatives to share their binge-watching experience with remote family members and close friends. One of these alternatives includes using Discord (a social messaging platform) to host a Netflix watch party session via Discord's screen sharing feature. So Android Police is here to help you start screen sharing Netflix through Discord streaming while outlining precisely how to tinker with your settings to enhance the experience.
Which color Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 should you buy?
The Galaxy Z Flip 3's colorways left a lot to be desired last year, but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has shined everything up and given it a fresh coat of paint so that it's as ready for a runway as it is for real life. Before buying one of the hottest Android phones on the market, let's look at which luscious Galaxy Z Flip 4 color should come home with you.
OnePlus 10T gets its first software update ahead of OxygenOS 13
The OnePlus 10T won't reach US shores until late September, while it will be available in the UK and several other markets on August 25. By contrast, OnePlus' new T-branded flagship went up for sale on August 6 in India, a key market for the manufacturer. Well, OnePlus 10T users in the region can now download the device's first software update, featuring the customary bug fixes and some minor improvements.
The OnePlus Nord Watch could come in as many as five variants
The original OnePlus Watch debuted back in the spring of last year. In the time since we've heard whispers about plans not just for a direct follow-up, but possibly also the debut of a Nord-branded smartwatch. Our first insight into that watch's design arrived last month with the release of some screenshots, which appeared to depict a single model. Now a fresh leak suggests that instead of just one Nord Watch, we may instead see it arrive in as many as five different styles.
Oppo may take its foldables worldwide with two Find N phones to tackle Samsung
Whenever foldable phones are mentioned, the first company most people think about is Samsung. Last year, though, Oppo made headlines because of a foldable it made — the Oppo Find N, which was China-only. It wasn't a straight copy of the Galaxy Fold, unlike most foldable phones coming out then, but rather, it came in a unique, shorter and wider form factor that many preferred over what Samsung had. It effectively meant you could use it as a regular form factor smartphone when closed, instead of having to use a weird, ultra-tall aspect ratio. Now it looks like Oppo is prepping a couple of follow-ups and, this time, it's going right after Samsung.
Google Pixel Buds Pro vs. Pixel Buds A-Series: Which buds are best for you?
Google recently released its first pair of ANC earbuds in the Pixel Buds Pro. The new buds are being offered alongside, rather than in place of, Google's last pair of earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series. Compared to the $200 Buds Pro, the A-Series are a solid, less-expensive earbud option at just $99. If you couldn't guess from that price gulf, though, they're very different products. Interested in trying a pair of Google buds, but not sure which? We've got you covered.
The Pixel Watch may be exciting, but its battery life may not be
At Google I/O 2022, Google showcased its hardware launches for the rest of the year and even one for the next year. While some of them, the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro namely, are already out and in the hands of customers, other launches are still pending. Among them, we have the Pixel Watch, which is expected to be launched alongside the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro this fall. Pending a full unveiling, details keep dripping in about what the Pixel Watch will be like once it's out. We now have some info about the watch and it comes from nothing other than a Google app teardown.
YouTube Music makes revisiting frequent songs and artists easier
Streaming services like Spotify and Deezer have earned a special place in music lovers' hearts for their ever-improving content recommendation engines that aid in discovering new music. But we all have those days when we just turn to our personal faves and hum the songs we know by heart. YouTube Music is making familiar music easier to reach with its new grid-style ‘Listen again’ section, rolling out widely now.
How Google keeps you safe in Chrome without violating your privacy
Most of us should be familiar with Chrome's Safe Browsing feature, which warns if you're visiting a page that might be dangerous. It's not like most of us are actively seeking out malware or phishing sites, but once in a while, some link on Reddit, an email, or some deep Search rabbit hole takes you to an unsavory place, and Chrome lets you know it might not be a good idea to proceed. I never really thought about it very deeply it, but I always assumed that the system worked because Google knew through Chrome which pages I was visiting and kept an eye out based on a list. That's partly true, but it escapes one critical and interesting fact: The Safe Browsing system actually doesn't tell Google which pages you're on, preserving your privacy just a little more.
How to use Shizuku to freeze unwanted system apps or bloatware on any Android device
Android was built on the core foundation of letting users decide precisely how they want to use their device. However, one thing that has long posed a challenge is annoying preinstalled apps, otherwise known as bloatware. Once upon a time, we had the Google Play edition program, but it didn't last long. These were certified Android devices without the unnecessary bloatware. They only came with the core Google apps, such as the Google Play Store. Somewhere along the way, though, we lost the ability to decide which apps should or shouldn't be installed on our devices.
Oppo’s ColorOS 13, based on Android 13, will launch on August 18th
Oppo’s next big operating system update will be based on Android 13, and the company has confirmed we’ll be learning about how it differs from Google’s base software on August 18th. A new teaser from the company confirms it is hosting a global launch event for the new version of its software that will begin at 7 am ET.
