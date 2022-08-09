ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Collider

Get Your 'Freaky' On With the Blissfield Butcher Mask and Dagger From Trick or Treat Studios

Horror fans are currently living in the middle of a slasher renaissance with franchises like Halloween and Scream back in the bloody limelight. However, one of the more original slashers to come out in the last couple of years was the body swap horror comedy Freaky directed by Christopher Landon and starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn. Now, famous horror company Trick or Treat Studios is releasing the mask that the infamous Blissfield Butcher (Vaughn) wore in the film along with the mystical La Dola Dagger.
Collider

'Halloween Ends' Receives Unsurprising R Rating For "Bloody Horror Violence and Gore"

Michael Myers is ready to rain down all the blood, violence, and gore he can in what’s set to be the final battle between himself, Laurie Strode, and the citizens of Haddonfield, Illinois. Halloween Ends has officially received its rating and, keeping up with the previous two installments in David Gordon Green’s horror trilogy, it’s nabbed an “R”. Fans can chalk it all up to the copious amounts of “bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout and some sexual references.”
Collider

Where To Find The Pixar Ball Easter Egg In All 2010s Pixar Movies

The Pixar Ball - technically called the Luxo ball - made its animated debut in Pixar's 1986 short Luxo Jr., which also starred the company's famous Luxo lamp. But since the studio delved into feature films in 1995, these little symbols quickly became beloved Easter eggs. The Pixar Ball appeared...
Collider

'Prey': Why Sarii the Dog Is the Movie's Ultimate Good Girl and MVP

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Prey. When Sarii (Coco) was first shown on-screen in Prey, the same thought ran through all of our heads: “The dog is not allowed to die.” We know what we’re in for if we dare watch Old Yeller or All Dogs go to Heaven, but ever since I Am Legend hit screens in 2007, we haven’t been able to trust action writers with a dog again. The writers behind the script of Prey create a strong bond between Naru (Amber Midthunder) and Sarii, and with every harrowing encounter, audiences fear that Sarii won’t survive, making her role one of the most important and suspenseful subplots of the film.
Entertainment Weekly

Alice Krige's life in horror, from Ghost Story and Sleepwalkers to She Will

Revered on stage and screen for decades, Alice Krige has starred in a lot of horror movies. But the Chariots of Fire actress just doesn't see it like that. "I don't ever think of 'horror,'" says Krige. "For me, I'm given a human being, a psyche, to explore and live inside of. I come to her with no judgment at all, but just with enormous curiosity, and the prayer that I will find her, or she me."
12tomatoes.com

Kellogg's Released Hocus Pocus-Themed Cereal To Celebrate Halloween

It’s already August, which means that there isn’t much time left before we get to see the long-awaited sequel to “Hocus Pocus.”. Disney’s cult classic is finally getting its sequel that has been in the works for decades at this point. But before it hits Disney+, fans can look forward to one more surprise: The release of a Hocus Pocus-themed breakfast cereal!
PopSugar

Every Main Character Death in "Bullet Train," From the First Stop to the Last

"Bullet Train" is packed with blink-and-you'll-miss-it death scenes that may leave you stepping out of the theater asking, "Wait, was that character killed with the knife, the gun, or the snake venom?" The star-studded film — which includes a few surprising celebrity cameos — takes us on a brutal, fast-paced ride on a Japanese bullet train as rival assassins, fueled by greed and vengeance, pick each other off one by one.
wegotthiscovered.com

'Prey' star explains how he was sold on playing a huge alien hunter

Dane DiLiegro said that the catalyst for his new Predator were the keywords “feral,” “animalistic,” “wild,” and “primal.”. Those are what director Dan Trachtenberg used to inform DiLiegro’s portrayal of the iconic, dreads-wearing and dread-causing alien in Prey. This installment takes the Predator to the Comanche Nation in 1719, so the primeval setting required a primeval redesign of the ornery antagonist. As DiLiegro told Screen Rant, Predator went from a clunky wrestler to a sleek warrior:
thedigitalfix.com

New MCU character is inspired by one of the worst Star Wars creatures

The MCU just keeps growing and growing, and with it, we meet brand new MCU characters pretty much every month at this point. Not content with dominating the big screen, Disney has brought comic book action to its streaming service, and the latest in a long line of Marvel series has a fun link to one of the worst Star Wars creatures.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: New Haunted Mansion Grave Digger Milk Shake, Tightrope Walker Chilling Chamber Pop, and 'Hocus Pocus' Worms & Dirt Funnel Cake Arrive for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022

If you’re looking for a spooky snack while visiting the Magic Kingdom during the 2022 Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, we suggest heading over to Sleepy Hollow Refreshments, which has two exclusive party treats!. Grave Digger Milk Shake – $7.99. Coconut and matcha blended soft-serve topped...
wegotthiscovered.com

A monstrous sci-fi horror stages a hostile takeover on Disney Plus

The Alien and Predator franchises will always be inextricably linked, having crossed over so many times across comic books, video games, and feature films, so it’s fitting that Ridley Scott’s Covenant would be embarking on a charge up the Disney Plus charts at the exact same time Dan Trachtenberg’s acclaimed Prey is tearing up the platform’s viewership rankings.
BBC

Isles to hold first comic convention

The Western Isles is to hold its first comic convention. Outer Hebrides Comic Con - OH!CON - is to feature cosplay, virtual reality sessions and workshops on comic book writing and illustration. Guests confirmed so far include Ben Aaronovitch, author of Rivers of London and Doctor Who stories, graphic novelist...
ComicBook

Shudder Reveals Its Massive Slate for Its 61 Days of Halloween Event

Heading into the fall months means a number of networks and streaming platforms start to roll out their offerings that will help audiences get into the Halloween spirit, but in the case of Shudder, horror is celebrated all year long. Despite always being able to check out horror, the streamer is still making a special occasion of the upcoming spooky season to deliver even more exciting programs for fans to enjoy, whether they be original series, specials, films, or exclusives, making Shudder a Halloween-lover's dream. Rather than waiting until October to get into the spirit of things, the streamer revealed its slate of Halloween programming that will start on September 1st.
